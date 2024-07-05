The following titles are being released on Tuesday, July 9, unless otherwise noted:

Abigail: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2024, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong bloody violence, gore, language, drug use

The lowdown: A team of kidnappers is hired to grab the daughter of a powerful underworld figure.

They must guard the 12-year-old ballerina for one night to collect a $50 million ransom. As the captors start being killed off, the rest discover that their young charge is no ordinary little girl — but a vampire.

The movie, which earned an 82 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, is infused with bits of humor that offset all the blood and gore.

Alisha Weir as Abigail is solid as is Melissa Barrera as Joey, the most sympathetic of the kidnappers. The cast also includes Dan Stevens, Giancarlo Esposito, Will Catlett, Kathryn Newton, Kevin Durand and Angus Cloud.

Most likely a sequel will be at hand, but whether it will be as fun as this movie is anyone’s guess. The audio and visual transfers on this product are very clean and sharp.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 Dolby Atmos, 2.0 Dolby digital DVS and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 Dolby digital DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include deleted and extended scenes, a gag reel, a look at the special effects linked to Abigail’s attacks, a featurette on the cast members playing Abigail’s abductors, a featurette with Weir, choreographer Belinda Murphy and others on how they transformed the girl into a vampire, a profile of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and a commentary track with the directors and editor Michael P. Shawyer.

Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: July 2

Details: 1973, The Criterion Collection

Rated: R, violence, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Director Sam Peckinpaugh’s farewell to the old West was compromised by studio interference, which took the film from him, re-editing it in a truncated version for theaters.

That version was largely disowned by cast and crew members. It was not until 1988 that Peckinpaugh’s preview version was released for home consumption, leading it to be re-evaluated and praised.

The story of aging lawman Pat Garrett (James Coburn) and his friend, William Bonney, known as Billy the Kid (Kris Kristofferson), centers on Garrett’s orders by New Mexico Gov. Lew Wallace (Jason Robards Jr.) to capture Billy.

The movie, like most of Peckinpaugh’s, is very bloody and violent. Peckinpaugh saw the film as another of his earlier revisionist Westerns such as “Ride the High Country” and “The Wild Bunch.”

Studio interference impacted the shooting, as did Peckinpaugh’s alcoholism. The director’s 124-minute preview version was cut to 106 minutes. Because of all the cuts, the movie received a mixed reaction.

The cast also features Bob Dylan, who also contributed to the soundtrack; Rita Coolidge; and such genre veterans as Richard Jaeckel, Chill Wills, Barry Sullivan, R.G. Armstrong, Luke Askew, Matt Clark, Jack Elam, L.Q. Jones, Slim Pickens, Paul Fix, Katy Jurado and Dub Taylor.

This four-disc set, two 4K UHD and two Blu-ray discs, features three versions of the movie — the 117-minute, 2024 50th anniversary release, the 106-minute 1973 theatrical release and the 122-minute, 1973 final preview cut, offering viewers a choice of which version to watch and decide for themselves which is the best.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a commentary track with critic Michael Sragow and editors Paul Seydor and Roger Spottiswoode on the 50th anniversary release; “Dylan in Durango,” an interview with author and Dylan biographer Clinton Heylin about the musician’s contributions to the film and its soundtrack; “Passion & Poetry: Peckinpaugh’s Last Western,” featuring archival interviews with Peckinpaugh, Coburn, Kristofferson, Armstrong, Wills and Pickens; an archival interview with Coburn by film critic Charles Champlin; and a leaflet with an essay and technical credits.

Taxi Driver: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: July 2

Details: 1976, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic violence, language, sexual content

The lowdown: Martin Scorsese’s direction and Paul Schrader’s intense and disturbing screenplay made “Taxi Driver” an instant and controversial success.

The movie is a dark examination of a psychotic man’s lonely existence as he drives his cab nightly through the dank and dirty streets of New York City.

Robert De Niro gives a splendid but horrifying performance as Travis Bickle, a Vietnam veteran; an unstable loner whose contempt and hatred for the city’s decadence and moral decay fuels his growing urges for violent action.

His outrage grows when he is rejected by Cybill Shepherd’s Betsy, a campaign worker for presidential candidate Sen. Charles Palantine, and his protective feelings for Iris (Jodie Foster), a 12-year-old prostitute who works for Sport (Harvey Keitel), her abusive pimp.

The movie’s climactic shootout and its aftermath have garnered much discussion and interpretation.

The cast also includes Albert Brooks, Peter Boyle and Leonard Harris. It is complemented by a memorial score by Bernard Herrmann, his final one before his death, and Michael Chapman’s impressive cinematography.

“Taxi Driver,” which received four Academy Award nominations, garnered an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and monaural, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and monaural, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include, on the 4K UHD disc, a making of featurette and storyboard to film comparisons with an introduction by Scorsese. Blu-ray disc extras include a 40-minute question-and-answer session with Scorsese, De Niro, Foster others recorded at New York’s Beacon Theatre at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival; two commentaries, one with Scorsese and Schrader, the other with Schrader and professor Robert Kolker; a “Martin Scorsese on ‘Taxi Driver’ ” featurette; a tribute to Scorsese; a look at producing the movie; a profile of De Niro’s Bickle; stories about the film; a look at Bickle’s New York; and New York filming locations.

The Country Girl (Blu-ray)

Details: 1954, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Grace Kelly won a best actress Academy Award for her performance as Georgie Elgin,, the long-suffering wife of an alcoholic, guilt-ridden former music star, Frank Elgin, played by Bing Crosby, who is desperate to make a comeback.

William Holden also is featured as Bernie Dodd, the Broadway director who needs a “name” star for his new stage production.

The movie was nominated for seven Oscars, including one for Crosby as best actor.

Crosby’s Frank Elgin is insecure and heavy-hearted, blaming himself for the death of his and Georgie’s 5-year-old son, who died after being hit by a car.

Dodd at first blames Georgie for Frank’s problems, but soon comes to realize that she is trying to support her husband.

The movie, based on a play by Clifford Odets, was directed by George Seaton, who also won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film scholar Jason A. Ney is the major bonus component.

The Hairdresser’s Husband (Blu-ray)

Details: 1990, Kino Classics-Kino Lorber

Rated: R, sexual content

The lowdown: Jean Rochefort and Anna Galieno star in co-writer-director Patrice Leconte’s melancholy romantic comedy about Antoine who, as a youngster, was so bewitched by the beautician who cut his hair, that his single ambition in life has been to marry a hairdresser.

As an adult Antoine meets Mathilde (Galieno), whom he sees as the perfect incarnation of his childhood fantasies. He promptly marries her, then spends most of his days sitting in her shop, watching her work.

The two are very much in love, to the point that some days they close the shop early to be alone.

The film’s ending may disappoint and even upset some viewers, but Leconte’s message is that fantasy can sometime outweigh reality.

The movie, in French with English subtitles, earned a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Interviews with Leconte and Galieno and a commentary track with film historian Adrian Martin comprise the bonus components.

The Rose Tattoo (Blu-ray)

Details: 1955, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Anna Magnani stars — and won a best actress Academy Award — for her performance in Tennessee Williams’ adaptation of his own play.

Magnani portrays Sicilian seamstress Serafina Delle Rose, a widow who has retreated from the world after the death of her beloved husband.

Soon, though, Serafina’s joy for life is rekindled after she meets Alvaro (Burt Lancaster), a happy-go-lucky truck driver with a sunny disposition reminiscent of Serafina’s late husband.

And on Alvaro’s chest is the a rose tattoo, the same symbol of love that adorned her husband.

The film, directed by Daniel Mann, was nominated for eight Academy Awards, also winning for James Wong Howe’s cinematography and art direction.

The movie costars Marisa Pavan, Ben Cooper, Virginia Grey, Jo Van Fleet and Sandro Giglio.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian-writer Julie Kirgo and writer-filmmaker Peter Hankoff is the main extra.

Journey from the Fall (Blu-ray + CD)

Details: 2006, Whole Grain Pictures

Rated: R, violence, disturbing images

The lowdown: A fictional story inspired by the true story of Vietnamese refugees who fled the nation after the fall of Saigon.

South Vietnamese official Long Nguyen decides to stay in his country and is imprisoned in a Communist re-education camp.

He urges his family to escape in a boat without him. His wife, son and mother soon embark on the difficult ocean journey in hopes of reaching the United States and freedom.

Director Ham Tran recaptures history while creating an entertaining vessel that tells a very human, graceful and powerful story. The director fills the movie with many strong moments, which aided the film in garnering a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Vietnamese and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a 16-track CD, cast and crew interviews, alternate scenes, B-roll and on-set footage, a commentary track with cast and crew members and historical testimonials and cultural notes.

Kindred (DVD)

Details: 2023, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that focuses on two Aboriginal individuals, Adrian Russell Wills and Gillian Moody, who have been best friends for more than two decades.

The pair are filmmakers who met while making a short film together — and immediately felt a strong connection.

As children, both were adopted by white families in Sydney’s northern suburbs. Later in life, both shared desires to reconnect with their bloodlines.

Wills and Moody share their emotional searches for love and belonging, spotlighting an intimate journey into isolation and identity for people who have to navigate the complexities of living in two different worlds.

The movie will resonate with adoptees seeking answers to their roots, especially those whose families come from different cultures.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital.

When Worlds Collide (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 25

Details: 1951, Paramount Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: G

The lowdown: Talk of a movie adaptation of Edwin Balmer and Philip Wylie’s novel had been kicking around since the book’s release in 1933.

Originally producer-director Cecil B. DeMille, who had a production company at Paramount, considered adapting the novel and its sequel, “After Worlds Collide,” but eventually abandoned the idea.

Filmmaker George Pal finally brought the project to fruition, but had to scale back his ambitious plans for the movie because of Paramount Picture’s financial restraints.

Still, “When Worlds Collide” is one of the seminal science fiction movies of the 1950s.

It uses familiar sci-fi tropes, such as the lone scientist whose warnings of Earth’s destruction go unheeded, the selfish, millionaire industrialist who finances the escape rocket ship so he can survive, a love triangle and some, for its time, decent special effects.

The cast includes Richard Derr, Barbara Rush, Peter Hansen, Larry Keating and John Hoyt.

The movie, which garnered an 81 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural and French and Spanish Dolby digital monaural; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

The Inspector Wears Skirts 3 — Raid on Royal Casino Marine (Blu-ray)

Details: 1990, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The third movie of this franchise finds Inspector Kan (Stanley Fung) married to Madame Wu (Sibelle Hu), who has gone into semi-retirement.

Kan is assigned to train the Banshee Squad members as they prepare for their next mission — going undercover on a casino ship to apprehend a group of thieves responsible for stolen law enforcement and military weapons.

This feature, which was not produced by a different studio, is heavier on comedy than action and is weaker than the first two entries in the series, with most of the action taking place in the final half hour of this 97-minute movie.

Fans of the series — and the genre — will find this outing acceptable.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by Asian cinema expert Frank Djeng is the main extra.

The Inspector Wears Skirts 4 (Blu-ray)

Details: 1992, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In this fourth outing, all the old members of the Banshee Squad have retired. Now, the new members of the Hong Kong squad turn to former members Amy (Sandra Ng), now a divorced mother with a young child, and May (Kara Wai), now partially mentally unstable, to help them with their training regimen, now lead by Madame Yang (Cynthia Khan).

Their skills are put to the test when they are ordered to capture a band of brutal thugs menacing the city.

The film, which has its quotient of silliness, also spotlights some of Hong Kong’s top female action performers. The fight and action sequences are better than those in the previous movie, with Ng and Moon Lee providing some shining moments.

Still, the series has run its course, but it was fun while it lasted.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Asian cinema expert Frank Djeng offers another interesting commentary track.

Ghoulies II: 2-Disc Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, language

The lowdown: A cheesy sequel in which the demonic, toilet-dwelling creatures are back, stowed away in “Satan’s Den,” a traveling house of horrors operated by carnival workers Uncle Ned and Larry.

At first, the creatures earn their keep by scaring the customers, but then they happily begin devouring the unwary patrons. When Larry realizes the horror has turned real, he tries to flee.

The movie is more tongue-in-cheek than actual scares, but some scenes are a bit gross. These films are in the same vein as the “Gremlins,” “Munchies” and “Critters” franchises.

The special effects are adequate.

The 4K UHD disc includes the 90-minute theatrical and 91-minute director’s cut of the movie.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM stereo; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM stereo; English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an introduction by screenwriter Dennis Paoli on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, an interview with Paoli, a making of featurette and deleted scenes.

Under Western Stars (Blu-ray)

Release date: July 2

Details: 1938, Film Masters-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Roy Rogers, born Leonard Slye in Cincinnati, Ohio, was a co-founder of the Sons of the Pioneers singing group, which became popular radio and recording performers.

The group soon began appearing in B-Westerns supporting Gene Autry at Republic Pictures and Charles Starrett at Columbia Pictures.

Calling himself Dick Weston, Rogers appeared in a couple of supporting roles at Republic. When Autry walked out during a contract dispute in 1938, Slye-Weston became Roy Rogers and the rest is cowboy movie history.

“Under Western Stars” was Rogers first starring vehicle. It is a “modern” Western featuring cowboys with six-shooters on horseback as well as automobiles and other contemporary accoutrements.

The movie, set during the Depression, features a populist theme as singing cowboy Rogers decides to run for Congress so he can help small ranchers get federal assistance to regain their water rights during the Dust Bowl.

The villains, of course, are greedy water company executives.

Smiley Burnette as Frog Millhouse, Autry’s usual sidekick, was Rogers comic relief.

The cast also included Carol Hughes, Guy Usher, Tom Chatterton, Kenneth Harlan, the Maple City Four, and B-Western regulars Slim Whitaker, Jack Rockwell and Earl Dwire.

The movie, directed by Joseph Kane, was nominated for an Academy Award for the song “Dust.”

The Blu-ray can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other Internet retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English closed-captioned.

Carmen (Blu-ray)

Details: 1918, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Pola Negri stars in this silent version of highly-charged romance about a Romani woman who seduces a military officer.

Their romance sends each on a path of self-destruction in this German film directed by Ernst Lubitsch.

The Polish-born Negri was one of silent cinema’s biggest stars, becoming the one of the first European actresses to sign with a Hollywood studio.

In the 1930s, Negri returned to Europe, where she starred in many films, before returning to the United States after the Nazis took over France.

“Carmen” was one of many German films Negri made with Lubitsch, such as “Madame DuBarry” and “Sumurun.” “Carmen,” which was restored in 2018, also features a musical score added in 2021.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; German intertitles; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by film historian Anthony Slide and a 5-minute documentary on the movie’s restoration.

Crocodile (Blu-ray)

Details: 1979, Synapse Films

Rated: R, graphic violence

The lowdown: A creature feature about a giant crocodile, which continues growing possibly because of an atomic explosion, that is on the loose and killing people in a small beach town.

Dr. Akon and Dr. Stromm, on vacation with their families, when three on their loved ones suddenly disappear. When the bodies are found, the doctors realize that a killer crocodile is the culprit. The doctors team up with Tanaka, a tough and rugged fisherman, to find and destroy the monster.

The movie, like many from this period, is another variation of “Jaws,” hoping that box-office lightning strikes as well.

“Crocodile,” filmed in 1978 as “Crocodile Fangs,” was released in slightly different versions around the world during its theatrical run. The director credited on this version is Sompote Sands.

The Synapse release is the premiere of the original U.S. version of the film, which was originally produced in Thailand.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary track with writer-film historian Lee Gambin, deleted and alternate scenes and an interview with original “Crocodile Fangs” director Won-se Lee.

Turbulence (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1997, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, terror, graphic violence, language

The lowdown: Ray Liotta, Lauren Holly and Brendan Gleeson star in this high-flying action thriller set during a coast-to-coast Christmas Eve flight in which two prisoners — an armed robber and a seductive serial killer — are added to the passenger list.

Liotta portrays Ray Weaver, the serial killer; Gleeson is Stubbs, the armed robber; and Holly is flight attendant Teri Halloran.

Despite both offenders being handcuffed, shackled and escorted by security agents, Stubbs is able to kill one of his guards and break free.

The surrounding mayhem also leads to Weaver being freed, and he immediately takes over the plane, putting the lives of its passengers are Halloran in his hands.

The movie is rather absurd, with Liotta’s Weaver jumping between smooth talker and psychotic killer. Among the plane’s casualties are the pilot and co-pilot, which means Halloran will have to land the plane.

The cast also includes Hector Elizondo, Rachel Ticotin, Jeffrey DeMunn, Ben Cross and Catherine Hicks.

Critics were overwhelmingly unimpressed with the movie, awarding it a 19 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with director Robert Butler, moderated by filmmaker Joe Begos, is the main extra.

Uncle’s Paradise (DVD)

Details: 2006, Redemption-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated, nudity, strong sexuality

The lowdown: A very strange Japanese movie in which a young man who lives a simple life in a fishing village is visited by his uncle who, unfortunately, has a few problems.

Among them are insomnia and, when he does sleep, he has noisy nightmares. He also is a sex maniac.

This campy and funny movie, which features a giant squid, killer spiders, penis biting snakes and Satan, who is the desk clerk at a love-hotel hell, may not be for everyone.

The movie, which runs a short 64 minutes, has been called one of Japan’s better Pink Films.

Technical aspects: widescreen picture; Japanese Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Food Inc. 2 (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Unsung Hero (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

A Man of Reason (Epic Pictures)

Cottontail (Level 33 Entertainment)

Devil Puts the Coal in the Ground (Amazon Prime-Apple TV+)

The Dish and the Spoon (Music Box Films)

Dragonkeeper (Shout! Studios)

Ennio (Prime Video-Music Box Films)

The Hairdresser’s Husband (Kino Film Collection)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Fox Home Entertainment)

Latency (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Paul & Trisha — The Art of Fluidity (Gravitas Ventures)

Tiger Stripes (Dark Star Pictures)

When Eight Bells Toll (Kino Film Collection)

JULY 10

Land of Women: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Presumed Innocent: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

Sunny: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

JULY 11

Alphaville (Prime Video-Kino Film Collection)

Goddard Cinema (Prime Video-Kino Film Collection)

Last Year at Marienbad (Prime Video-Kino Film Collection

Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer (Hulu)

Sausage Party: Foodtopia (Prime Video)

JULY 12

A Piece of Sky (Film Movement Plus)

The Blue Rose (Dark Sky Films)

The Convert (Magnet Releasing)

Cora Bora (Brainstorm Media)

Me (Apple TV+)

The Outlaws (Saban Films)

Sorry/Not Sorry (Greenwich Entertainment)

Twice Colonized (Film Movement)

JULY 15

Hit Monkey: Season 2 (Hulu)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

