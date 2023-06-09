The following titles are being released on Tuesday, June 13, unless otherwise noted:

John Wick: Chapter 4 (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2023, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong and graphic violence, language

The lowdown: John Wick discovers a way to defeat the High Table in the fourth installment of this action series.

To reach is goal, though, Wick must square off against a cadre of foes from across the globe, many of who were once his allies.

The Wick movies are total cinematic adrenaline rushes that keep you hyped as Keanu Reeves’ Wick goes from fight to fight like an on-steroids Energizer bunny.

The movie deservedly received a 94 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, English descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, English descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a featurette on the partnership and longtime friendship between Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, a behind-the-scenes look with Reeves and weapons master Robert “Rock” Galotti on Reeves rigorous training regimen for the movie, a look at how the set design and action choreography complement each other, a featurette with Stahelski on the psychology of the Wick character and the code of ethics by which he lives, a featurette on costar Donnie Yen’s blind killer Caine, a look at the suits worn by many of the assassins hunting Wick, a featurette on how the special effects are incorporated into practical stunts, a behind-the-scenes look at the Paris-set one-shot sequence, a look at the car stunts at Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, a featurette on the challenges of the many night shots that dominate the movie, a featurette on Stahelski’s homage to the many movies depicted in the film, including those by David Lean, John Woo and the samurai epics of postwar Japan.



The Pope’s Exorcist (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2023, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, language, sexual references, nudity

The lowdown: Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars in this supernatural thriller inspired by the files of Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist of the Vatican.

In this feature, Crowe’s Amorth investigates a young boy’s possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has feverishly tried to keep hidden.

The feature contains exorcism movie cliches that we have seen before and he held together by Crowe’s performance. Other than that, this is a routine horror outing, which earned a 49 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include “Introducing Father Amorth” and “What Possessed You?” featurettes.



Renfield: Dracula Sucks Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: June 6

Details: 2023, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, bloody, gory and graphic violence, language, drug use

The lowdown: The fun of this movie is seeing Nicolas Cage’s over-the-top performance as Dracula. He seems born to have played the part.

Nicholas Hoult is not bad as Renfield. In the role made famous by Dwight Frye in Bela Lugosi’s 1931 “Dracula,,” Hoult is the put-upon and tortured slave, who is tired — after more than a century — of being at the beck-and-call of his narcissistic, blood-sucking master.

Basically, this is a self-help journey as Renfield looks for a way to free himself from the Prince of Darkness. The movie is an uneven mix of camp and drama. It’s also very bloody.

Despite its 58 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is redeemed by its two principal leads.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, English 2.0 DVS, French 7.1 DTS digital surround and Spanish 7.1 DTS-HD High resolution; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include deleted and extended scenes, alternate takes, a featurette on Cage taking about his approach to portraying Dracula, a behind-the-scenes featurette, a look at the makeup effects that bring the undead to life, a featurette on the special effects that create exploding heads, severed limbs and peeling faces, a featurette on the stunts and fight scenes, a making of a deleted scene on Renfield’s fantasy dance sequence and a commentary track.



Insidious: Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2010, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, thematic material, violence, terror, frightening images, language

The lowdown: This Steelbook 4K UHD reissue of the supernatural thriller that launched this horror franchise stars Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne as Josh and Renai Lambert who discover that dark forces have invaded their home, causing their son to fall into a coma.

In hopes of saving their son, the Lamberts move, but discover that it was not the house that was haunted.

The film from “Saw” filmmakers writer Leigh Whannell and director James Wan, is scary and creepy, with more atmosphere and imagery, than actual bloody horror.

The film garnered a 66 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible) and English and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a “Horror 101: The Exclusive Seminar” featurette, an on-set featurette and a look at the movie’s entities.



Rain Man: Anniversary Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, MVD Marquee Collection

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: Filmmaker Barry Levinson’s touching and heartfelt drama was honored with four Academy Awards, including best picture, best actor for Dustin Hoffman’s portrayal as the autistic savant Raymond Babbitt, Levinson for direction and Barry Morrow and Ronald Bass for original screenplay.

Tom Cruise costars as the self-centered and conniving Charlie Babbitt, who is surprised to learn about the existence of his autistic older brother.

To complicate matters, Charlie, who is having financial troubles with his importing auto business, learns that his estranged father has died and bequeathed the bulk of his multi-million dollar estate to Raymond.

To get what he believes he deserves from the estate, Charlie kidnaps Raymond then ultimately tries to gain custody of his brother in order to get control of his late father’s money.

“Rain Man” is a road picture and an emotional journey as Charlie comes to embrace his brother and allows his doctor to return him to the institution.

The movie, which stars Valeria Golino, earned an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish Dolby digital monaural; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish Dolby digital monaural; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include three commentary tracks on both discs, and on the Blu-ray disc, a making of featurette, a featurette about autism and a deleted scene.



Film, the Living Record of Our Memory (DVD)

Release date: June 6

Details: 2021, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A movie that poses the question of why it is necessary to preserve film when so much of it is readily and easily available online.

The answer comes from film archivists, technicians and a host of great filmmakers from around the world,, including Martin Scorsese, Costa-Graves, Ken Loach, Bill Morrison, Wim Winders, Ridley Scott, Barbara Rubin and Jonas Mekas.

They explore the importance and necessity of film preservation. The documentary pays tribute to their dedication to film and its impact on our collective memory. It also looks at the ongoing effort of maintaining film, the cultural and political barriers to preservation and the surprising risks of digital preservation.

The movie also notes how so much of the collective film heritage already has been lost forever.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English, French, Japanese, Catalan, Arabic and Spanish 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes are the main extra.



Sakra (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: Donnie Yen stars Quai Feng, the respected leader of a roving band of martial arts experts. After he is wrongfully accused of murder and subsequently exiled, Quai Feng goes on a journey to find answers about his mysterious origin — and the enemies who are lurking in the shadows for the purpose of destroying him.

The movie is based on a classic wuxia novel, “Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils” by Jin Yong, the pen name for Louis Cha). Yen also handled the directing chores.

The film owes some of its elements to the origin stories of Superman and Robin Hood, before it embarks on the main crux of its story.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Cantonese Dolby Atmos and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD, Mandarin and English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, English and Chinese subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the major bonus component.



Gorky Park (Blu-ray)

Details: 1983, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: A thriller set in the former Soviet Union in which Soviet detective Arkady Renko (William Hurt) is tasked with investigating a triple murder.

The bodies were found in the Gorky Park amusement park, their faces and fingerprints removed.

Renko’s main objective is to identify the bodies and then find the killer. Soon, the clues point toward the involvement of the KGB, which means he is being hunted by the secret police.

The detective also confronts a web of deception and treachery reaching to the highest political levels. Unable to tell friend from foe, Renko is on his own.

The cast includes Lee Marvin, Joanna Pacula, Brian Dennehy, Ian Bannen, Richard Griffiths, Alexander Knox, Michael Elpick and Ian McDiarmid.

The film, directed by Michael Apted, earned a respectable 78 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: An interview with Apted is the main extra.



Filmmakers for the Prosecution / Nuremberg: Its Lesson for Today (DVD)

Release date: May 2

Details: 2020 & 1948, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This documentary, adapted from Sandra Schulberg’s monograph, showcases the hunt for film evidence that could convict the Nazis at the Nuremberg Trial of their atrocities and war crimes during World War II.

The job of finding the evidence was made more difficult when brothers Stuart and Budd Schulberg, under the command of OSS film chief, filmmaker John Ford, were directed to use film made by the Nazis themselves, so the defense could not claim the footage was manipulated by the allies to ensure a conviction.

Stuart, the father of Sandra Schulberg, and Budd, a playwright most famous for “What Makes Sammy Run,” scoured Germany to help convict the Nazi officials on trial using their own words.

The movie offers never-before-seen footage as well as interviews with figures who explain why the movie created by Stuart Schulberg, “Nuremberg: Its Lesson for Today,” was intentionally buried by the U.S. Department of War.

However, that movie, which was shown at the Nuremberg Trial, is also part of this disc.

Technical aspects: 1.66:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture (“Filmmakers for the Prosecution”) and 1.33:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture (“Nuremberg: Its Lessons for Today”); English and French 2.0 Dolby digital (“Filmmakers for the Prosecution”) and English and German 2.0 Dolby digital (“Nuremberg: Its Lessons for Today”); English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include interviews with various individuals involved with the movie, including Michael Berenbaum, Benjamin Ferencz, Annette Insdorf and Stuart Liebman.



The Package (Blu-ray)

Details: 1989, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Andrew Davis (“The Fugitive,” “Under Siege”) directed this thriller starring Gene Hackman as Army Sgt. Johnny Gallagher, who thinks he’s been given a routine assignment to escort a rebellious American soldier, Thomas Boyette (Tommy Lee Jones), from Europe to the United States.

Gallagher soon learns that his assignment is not actually routine after he uncovers a terrifying military conspiracy related to a historic superpower summit.

The movie is an action-packed thriller with a strong supporting cast, including Joanna Cassidy, Dennis Franz, Pam Grier and John Heard.

The film received a 65 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, in which its fast pace and strong cast were noted.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include an introduction to the movie by Davis, a commentary track with Davis and Cassidy and an interview with Cassidy.



Looney Tunes Collector’s Choice: Vol. 1 (Blu-ray)

Release date: May 30

Details: 1945-59, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A set that includes 20 animated shorts, mostly lesser-known titles, to add to your collection of Warner Bros. cartoons.

The set includes “Beanstalk Bunny” (1954), directed by Chuck Jones, featuring Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd in a retelling of “Jack and the Beanstalk”; “The Unruly Hare” (1945), another Bugs and Elmer encounter; “Catch as Cats Can” (1947) is an early Sylvester short; “His Bitter Half” (1950) is a Daffy Duck cartoon directed by Friz Freling; and “Hip Hip-Hurry” (1958) is a Road Runner-Wile E. Coyote encounter directed by Chuck Jones as is 1959’s “Hot Rod and Reel.”

There are several other shorts in the made-on-demand Blu-ray disc, which can be ordered from www.moviezyng.com

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH and French subtitles.



The Oyster Princess (Blu-ray)

Details: 1919, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This silent feature is an excellent example of the zany comedies Ernst Lubitsch made before he came to the United States.

A wealthy American tycoon is trying to marry off his free-spirited daughter to a titled prince. As always in a Lubitsch comedy, events never go as planned.

The tycoon finds the prince, but he is an impoverished one. Before he agrees, he sends a friend to get an idea about what kind of woman the daughter is.

You probably can guess the rest, even if you’ve only seen a few Lubitsch films.

The set also contains “Meyer From Berlin” (1919), starring Lubitsch himself as an unhappily married man who flees to the Alps of Tyrol in search of physical and sexual adventure.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; German intertitles; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Lubitsch biographer Joseph McBride provides commentary tracks on both movies.



Juggernaut (Blu-ray)

Details: 1974, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: A shipboard thriller in which a terrorist, called Juggernaut, threatens to blow up a luxury cruise liner with all its passengers unless his ransom demands are met.

Soon, explosives expert Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Fallon (Richard Harris) and his team are flown to the liner to defuse the seven rigged time bombs, while on land Superintendent John McLeod (Antony Hopkins), who has family on the ship, searches for the terrorist.

Director Richard Lester was praised for his taut handling of the script.

The strong supporting cast also includes Omar Sharif, David Hemmings, Shirley Knight, Ian Holm, Roy Kinnear and Freddie Jones.

The movie earned a 78 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by film historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson.



You Can Live Forever (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 6

Details: 2022, Good Deed Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This LGBTQ+ coming-of-age drama is set in the early 1990s, centering of Jamie, a gay teen who is sent to live with her devout Jehovah Witness relatives after the death of her father.

Jamie soon makes an unexpected connection with Marike, the daughter of a Witness Elder. The two are drawn to each other, beginning a secret, unspoken romance.

But their attraction soon becomes apparent to those around them, causing the community to separate them. That decision forces both young women to make a terrible choice between faith and love.

The sweet, gentle and vulnerable movie, which garnered a 94 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, was praised for its emotional realism and honesty.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A blooper reel is the main extra.



Kill Zone (Blu-ray)

Details: 1984, MVD Rewind Collection

Rated: Not rated, violence

The lowdown: An action-thriller in which a troubled Vietnam War veteran snaps during a grueling training exercise at a survivalist-type military camp, believing he is back in Vietnam.

The veteran, Jason McKenna (Fritz Matthews), finds it more and more difficult to distinguish between reality and flashbacks. McKenna, driven by emotional terror, finally snaps and believes he must kill to survive.

He “escapes” the simulated prison camp by killing several staff members, who he believes are Vietcong, and begins a reign of terror, killing the innocent residents of a nearby town.

Now, Col. Crawford (David Campbell), the brutal and sadistic camp commander, must stop McKenna, not by capturing him but by killing him so Crawford’s methods will not be made public.

Other participants in the exercise, though, set out to track and capture McKenna alive.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a commentary track, a making of featurette, a Vestron Video VHS version of the movie and a collectible mini-poster.



Caliber 9 (Blu-ray)

Details: 1972, Raro Video-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This highly-touted Italian crime drama centers on a recently-released prison inmate.

On the outside, he is beset with problems. He must convince the police, the mafia and his one-time associate, a psychotic sadist who enjoys inflicting pain, that all he wants is to live an honest, crime-free life.

The problem is everyone believes he has $300,000 of stolen money hidden somewhere.

This violent, fast-paced thriller features great action sequences, tight editing and many plot twists. The film features a complicated web of alliances, betrayals and reversals that Quentin Tarantino or John Woo would envy.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and an alternate English track; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, a making of documentary, a featurette on the film’s director Fernando Di Leo and a photo gallery with commentary.



Bone Cold (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Bad intelligence results in an elite Black Ops sniper duo killing a civilian.

Soon, they are being tracked by enemy soldiers intent on revenge. They also are being hunted by a sinister and monstrous creature that is hungry and determined to feed.

The film is an uneven blend of action-horror and the effects of PTSD. The blood and bullets are in contrast to the movie’s interesting character study.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 16:9 (enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette and a blooper reel comprise the supplemental offerings.



The Severing (Blu-ray)

Release date: June 6

Details: 2022, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Lovers of dance will be intrigued by this movie from filmmaker Mark Pellington.

The feature-length film is a movement piece created in collaboration with choreographer Evelin Van Rei and editor Sergie Pinheiro.

The work was inspired by the Wim Wenders movie, “Pina.” Pellington uses a “narrative of movement and text” to express feelings and emotions throughout the piece, as well as the physical expression of the dancers.

The interpretive dance expresses grief and how it connects to movement and communication. It is a non-linear, abstract narrative.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track and a music video.



Concerned Citizen (DVD)

Release date: June 6

Details: 2022, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This dark comedy from Israel centers on gentrification in a Tel Aviv slum neighborhood.

Ben, a socially progressive gay man, has good intentions, but his plans go unexpectedly awry causing several problems. His effort to improve the area consists of planting a tree on his street.

It also doesn’t help that his community, which is notably comprised of African immigrants are a bit uncomfortable to his bourgeois upbringing.

The movie is a satire about privilege unleashing prejudice within. The movie garnered a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Hebrew 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



Cinema Sabaya (DVD)

Details: 2021, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This feature from the Middle East celebrates the power of film.

A group of Palestinian and Israeli women attend a video workshop, run by Rona, a young filmmaker from Tel Aviv, at a small-town community center.

She teaches the women to document their lives. And as each student shares footage from her home life with others, their beliefs and preconceptions are challenged and barriers begin to tumble.

The group comes together as wives, mothers, daughters and women living in a world designed to keep them apart, but through sharing they form an empowering and lasting bond as they learn more about each other — and themselves.

The film is a heartwarming examination of arts capacity to unite incongruent communities and create genuine bonds. The movie garnered an 86 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Arabic and Hebrew 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Cast and crew interviews and a question-and-answer session with director Orit Fouks Rotem and actresses Dana Ivgy and Joanna Said comprise the bonus materials.



Radiance (DVD)

Details: 2017, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A romance feature from Japan about Misako (Anyame Misaki), a passionate writer of film versions for the visually impaired.

At a screening, she meets Nakamori (Masatoshi Nagase), an older photographer who is slowly losing his eyesight.

Later, Misako discovers Nakamori’s photographs, which brings back memories of her past.

Together, they begin to see the radiance of humanity and the world around them.

This is a compassionate story about the good in people in times of adversity.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



Project ALF (Blu-ray)

Details: 1996, Liberation Hall

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This feature film is a follow-up to the TV series “ALF” that aired from 1986 to 1990.

The movie finds ALF now living in captivity at Edmonds Air Force Base locked away by the Alien Task Force.

The commanding officer, Gen. Milfoil (Martin Sheen), is sick and tired of babysitting and plans of eliminating ALF.

When two Air Force scientists learn of this, they help ALF escape, hiding him in a cheap motel near the Kitty Kat Lounge, which is a strip club. ALF, of course, believes it’s a restaurant that serves cats, and you can easily figure out ensues.

Meanwhile, ALF’s supporters arrange a press conference where they plan on revealing ALF’s existence. Gen. Milfoil counters by planning to set up an auction to sell ALF to the highest bidder.

You will have to watch to see where ALF winds up.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English Dolby audio; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main bonus offering is an interview commentary with creator Paul Fusco.



Still the Water (DVD)

Details: 2014, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In this Japanese import, two teenagers on the subtropical Japanese island of Amami must deal with the aftermath of a tragedy.

Kaito, a 16-year-old, discovers a young woman’s body floating in the sea. His girlfriend, Kyoko, tries to help him make sense of the mystery while also coming to terms with her mother’s fatal illness.

Together, they enter adulthood by experiencing the interconnected cycles of life, death and love.

The movie offers beautiful cinematography, but the story itself and the characters are a bit dull.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



Moko Jumbie (DVD)

Details: 2017, IndiePix Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A forbidden romance set on the island of Trinidad involves Asha, a young British woman of Indian descent, who returns to her ancestral home, where she is drawn to Roger, a local Afro-Caribbean fisherman.

Their taboo relationship creates friction with family, political turmoil and mysterious visits from stilt-walking supernatural spirits.

The film showcases the island’s folklore. It features a strong performance by Vanna Girod as Asha.

Technical aspects: 16:9 picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track and a short film comprise the extras.



Other titles being released on Tuesday unless otherwise indicated:

Elemental: Reimagine Wildfire (DVD & dig) (Journeyman Pictures)

Fear the Invisible Man (DVD & dig & VOD) (ShineHouse)

Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-7 (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Horseplay (DVD & dig) (Dark Star Pictures)

Jurassic Shark: Seavenge (DVD & dig) (Wild Eye Releasing)

Nam June Paik: Moon Is the Oldest TV (DVD) (Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber)

One Ranger (BD + dig & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Scream of the Wolf (DVD + dig) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Tommy Guns (Blu-ray) (Kino Lorber)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Americonned (Shine the Light Films)

Cannibal Cabin (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Cinema Sabaya (Kino Lorber)

The Draughtman’s Contract (Kino Lorber)

Falcon Lake (Yellow Veil Pictures)

Hi-Fear (Wild Eye Releases)

How I Met Your Father: Season 2, Part B, Episode 4 (Hulu)

Kings of L.A. (Indican Pictures)

Tommy Guns (Kino Lorber)

JUNE 14

The Clearing: Episode 5 (Hulu)

The Full Monty (Hulu)

Platonic: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

JUNE 15

Aged (Harrowhouse Films)

JUNE 16

Chevalier (Searchlight Pictures)

City on Fire: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

The Crowded Room: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Extraction 2 (www.netflix.com/Extraction2) (Netflix)

High Desert: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Maggie Moore(s) (Screen Media)

Midnight Black, Midnight Blue (Good Deed Entertainment)

Peppergrass (Terror Films)

Seire (Film Movement)

Silo: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Somewhere in Queens (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

JUNE 17

Tudum: A Global Fan Fest (Netflix)

JUNE 19

Take Care of Maya (Netflix)

