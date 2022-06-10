The following titles are being released on Tuesday, June 14, unless otherwise noted:

Morbius (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital & Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2022, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, intense scenes of violence, language, frightening images

The lowdown: Sony’s latest attempt to create a comic-book franchise with Marvel characters to which it still retains the rights, backfires here.

“Morbius” stars Oscar-winner Jared Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist who is battling a devastating and rare blood disorder that has left him physically disabled and constantly under the threat of death.

Seeking a cure, Morbius uses the blood of a vampire bat, which seems to work.

Only the side effects transform him into a quasi-vampire who thirsts for blood.

The filmmakers, it seems, had a decent character, but were not sure what to do with him — and it shows.

To quote my Indiana Film Journalists Association colleague Evan Dossey from his review at the Midwest Film Journal site, “Morbius is a bad idea executed at a breathtakingly bad level.”

The movie never really takes off, which is probably why it garnered a disappointing 17 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K UHD: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English and French 5.1 audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English and French 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include outtakes and bloopers, featurettes on defining the antihero, the human to vampire visual effects, supporting cast doing stunt work, lights, camera, action overview of the film and the transformation from comics to the screen as well as nocturnal Easter Eggs.



The Northman (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: June 7

Details: 2022, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong and graphic bloody violence, sexual content, nudity

The lowdown: Filmmaker Robert Eggers enjoys delving into the past and putting a punctuation mark on his efforts.

It was true in “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse,” and now he performs the same feat with “The Northman.”

The story centers on a son who sees his father betrayed and murdered by his brother, and his mother taken by the brother.

The son escapes and vows revenge. If that simple plot sounds familiar, it is because this Norse legend was the inspiration for Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

Eggers seems to have done his homework. While the movie is fictional entertainment, Eggers creates a culture that seems real, with religious and traditional precepts that ring authentic.

Overall, the premise is not very original. At times, “The Northman” recalls John Milius’ “Conan the Barbarian.”

And like “Hamlet” and “Conan,” “The Northman” blends the real world with folklore as well as supernatural and mystical elements in which people rely on talismans and omens to chart their destiny.

The movie is very violent and brutal. No one is spared; men, women and children are slain — sometimes at random.

Eggers offers some surprises; overall, though, the movie is very straightforward with just a few quick detours into the metaphysical.

And Eggers does not seem to care whether or not the violence offends you. His purpose is to showcase a brutal time when life and death meant less than today.

The movie, which features very solid visual and audio transfers, impressed critics who awarded it an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.00:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby digital DVS, Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.00:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 Dolby digital DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include deleted and extended scenes, an in-depth look at how the filmmakers, cast and crew immersed themselves in Norse history and mythology; a featurette with cast members and Eggers discussing the depth of characters and working together; a commentary track with Eggers; a behind-the-scenes look at how the ritual of Amleth’s initiation into manhood was crafted; a behind-the-scenes look at filming the village raid; an explanation of the game of knattleikr; and a look at the shooting locations.



Billions: Season Six (DVD)

Details: 2022, Showtime-CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A four-disc set featuring the complete sixth season of this popular Showtime series.

Corey Stoll plays Michael Prince who has assumed the place of Daman Lewis’ Axe, causing Paul Giamatti’s Chuck to develop a new strategy that is keener and sophisticated than any he has previously devised.

To survive, everyone involved must seek new weapons and alliances to survive.

The series has moved on to a new war with new rules.

Technical aspects: 16:9 picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette on Giamatti, blue chip cameos and a “Becoming Wags” featurette.



Lawrence of Arabia: 60th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: June 7

Details: 1962, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, violence

The lowdown: The influence of David Lean’s biopic of T.E. Lawrence is widespread. It made an international star of a relatively unknown actor named Peter O’Toole, and it was one of the major influences for a young Steven Spielberg to become a filmmaker.

“Lawrence of Arabia” is just as much a psychological study of a complex individual as it is an epic war drama.

Set during World War I, the movie follows British Lt. Lawrence who is sent to Arabia to find Prince Faisal (Alec Guinness) and serve as a liaison between the British and the Arabs in their fight against the Turks.

With the aid of his new friend, Sherif Ali (Omar Sharif), Lawrence takes it upon himself to help unite the Arab tribes to defeat the Turks and keep Britain from taking control of the country.

The movie costars Jack Hawkins, Anthony Quinn, Arthur Kennedy, Anthony Quayle and Claude Rains. The film won seven Academy Awards, including best picture, best director for Lean, best cinematography for Freddie Young, best musical score for Maurice Jarre and best film editing for Anne V. Coates.

“Lawrence” is considered by many of the greatest films ever made. It is a timeless classic, complemented by a new and outstanding 4K ultra high-definition upgrade that enhances its visual and audio aspects.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p 4K ultra high definition, 2.20:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible) and English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.20:1 widescreen picture; English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French, German, Portuguese and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include an unused international prologue on the 4K edition, a feature-length picture-in-graphics track, a featurette on O’Toole revisiting his iconic role, a making of documentary, a deleted balcony scene, a conversation with Spielberg, an archival making of a classic (1963 and 1970 versions), a look at how the camels were selected and cast, “In Search of Lawrence” and “Romance of Arabia” featurettes, an archival look at Jordan’s King Hussein visiting the set, an “In Love with the Desert” documentary, a look at the movie’s restoration for its 50th anniversary, archival interviews with Spielberg and directors William Friedkin and Sydney Pollack and footage from the movie’s New York premiere.



The Bridge on the River Kwai: 65th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: June 7

Details: 1957, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, war violence

The lowdown: David Lean’s World War II drama won seven Academy Awards, including best picture, best director for Lean and best actor for Alec Guinness, for his portrayal of the by-the-book Col. Nicholson who, even though a prisoner-of-war, will hold to his own principles in the face of stiff opposition.

He devises a plan to maintain his men’s morale, is to not allow their Japanese captors to degrade or humiliate them. To that end, Nicholson has his staff and men take over the construction of a bridge over the Kwai River as part of the Burma Railway.

A secondary plot features William Holden as an escapee from the camp who reluctantly returns with a group of British commandos to destroy the bridge.

The movie is one of the best war films ever produced. The new 4K restoration is very clean, both visually and in its audio offerings.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.55:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), 5.1 and 2.0 monaural DTS-HD Master Audio, French, German, Japanese and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.55:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 monaural DTS-HD Master Audio, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include “Crossing the Bridge: Picture-in-Picture Graphics Track,” a making of featurette, an episode of “The Steve Allen Show” with Guinness and Holden, a look at the movie’s premiere narrated by Holden, a “Rise and Fall of a Jungle Giant” featurette, a USC short film introduced by Holden and an appreciation by filmmaker John Milius.



Vive L’Amour (Blu-ray)

Details: 1994, Film Movement Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Director Tsai Ming-Liang’s second feature is one of the most acclaimed to come out of Taiwan’s Second New Wave movement.

The story centers on three lonely people who unknowingly are sharing a vacant apartment in Taipei.

A lovely realtor, May Lin, brings her lover, Ah-jung, to the vacant unit. She does not know that it is secretly occupied by a suicidal funeral home employee, Hsiao-kang.

They each cross paths in a series of tragicomic erotic encounters, but despite their physical proximity, they remain no closer to reaching a personal connection.

The movie earned the director a Golden Lion at the 1994 Venice International Film Festival. It also received a 90 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette with the director discussing the movie and a 16-page booklet with an essay about the film.



The Horse Soldiers (Blu-ray)

Details: 1959, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: John Ford directed John Wayne and William Holden in this Civil War adventure about Union troops marching deep into the South to destroy a rebel stronghold.

Wayne is the commander of the Union group, while Holden plays the Army surgeon who clashes with his commanding officer.

Constance Towers plays the Southern belle who, overhearing the Yankee plans for the march, is forced to come along with the troops.

This is not one of Ford’s best movies; it is a solid outing, but nothing like “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon,” “Fort Apache” or “The Searchers.”

Unlike many Ford cavalry and war films, “The Horse Soldiers” offers some anti-war sentiments.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a commentary track by film historian Joseph McBride, author of “Searching for John Ford.”



The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu/The Return of Dr. Fu Manchu Double Feature (Blu-ray)

Details: 1929, 1930, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Warner Oland stars as Sax Rohmer’s supervillain in these two pre-Code early talkies from Paramount Pictures.

“The Mysterious Dr. Fu Manchu” (1929) is basically an origin story, detailing how Fu Manchu, because of the deaths of his wife and son by Western troops during the Boxer Rebellion sets out on a course of revenge.

Fu Manchu had saved the life of a little girl, Lia Eltham, and, hypnotizing the now-adult Lia (played by Jean Arthur), uses her as a tool in his quest for vengeance.

The movie costars Neil Hamilton as Dr. Jack Petrie, one of Fu Manchu’s targets, who falls in love with Lia; and O.P. Heggie as British Inspector Nayland Smith.

Rowland V. Lee (“Son of Frankenstein,” “Tower of London”) was behind the camera.

“The Return of Dr. Fu Manchu” (1930) is a direct sequel with Oland, Arthur, Hamilton and Heggie all returning.

Fu Manchu conquests his campaign for revenge even as Petrie and Lia are set to marry. At 73 minutes, the movie is better paced than its 82-minute predecessor.

And while the audio quality is fine on both movies, the picture quality is spotty in parts.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.20:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Commentaries by novelist and critic Tim Lucas are included on both movies.



Scarf Face (DVD)

Details: 2021, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Competitive food eating contests are becoming commonplace — being held at state and county fairs and street festivals around the nation.

The most famous, of course, is the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.

This documentary by Joseph Ruzer and Sean Slater looks at the world of competitive eating and the story behind the well-documented rivalry between America’s Joey Chestnut and Japan’s Takeru Kobayashi.

The film also looks at the disturbing controversies and dangers of such culinary endeavors as it follows multiple eaters at various stages in their careers. Some of these competitors discuss their health concerns, lives and superstitions.

For those into such a niche contest, the movie is rather fascinating. Others, though, may decide to watch what they eat and how they digest their food.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English Dolby digital stereo.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a commentary track, an extended Gyoza-eating scene, competitive eater deaths segment, an interview with journalist Walt Hickey, outtakes with actor Dave Sweeney and an interview with Ed “Cookie” Jarvis.



Fear (DVD)

Details: 2020, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This acclaimed Bulgarian feature centers on Svetla, a strong-willed widow living alone in a small Bulgarian village close to the Turkish border.

One day, while hunting in the forest, she meets an African refugee, Bamba. She reluctantly offers him food and shelter.

As the days pass, Bamba learns her language and takes part in her life, which inspires Svetla to make a life-changing choice. Her decision triggers a revolt among the villagers.

Various situations — some comic, others tragic — ensue as Svetla breaks barriers of close mindedness, loneliness and fear of the outsider.

The movie received a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2.30:1 widescreen picture; Bulgarian 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A short Ukrainian movie, “Desaturated” is the main extra.



Hostile Territory (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: A Western set in the post-Civil War era about a POW who returns home to find that his wife has died and his children, now presumed orphans, were loaded on a train and shipped to a hostile territory in the West.

With the help of a fellow Union soldier, a troop of Native American sharpshooters and a former slave searching for his daughter, the group moves rapidly to intercept the orphan train and rescue their children before it is too late.

The movie is an OK Western that has a bit of a moral streak to it.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette is the main extra.



Last Passenger (Blu-ray)

Details: 2013, Cohen Media Group

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: A British thriller starring Dougray Scott as a doctor who boards a late-night train with his young son.

As the trip progresses, the doctor begins to wonder why the train isn’t following its normal route and is hurtling past its usual stops.

The doctor, as well as other passengers, soon realize that something is definitely wrong. Communications are down and the emergency brakes are not working.

As the train continues to rocket down the tracks, it crashes through whatever is put in its path. Soon the doctor and some others begin to take matters into their own hands.

The movie is a “Speed”-like thriller that sort of begins to go off the rails near the end.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include featurettes on the set design, sound design and visual effects as well as B Roll sound bites.



Love Slaves of the Amazon (Blu-ray)

Details: 1957, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Despite its provocative title, this 1957 adventure film, written and directed by Curt Siodmak (“The Wolf Man,” “Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man,” I Walked with a Zombie,” “Magnetic Monster”), had to follow Production Code rules, so the movie is torrid only in its title.

Don Taylor stars as American archaeologist Dr. Peter Masters who, with his partner, Dr. Crespi (Eduardo Ciannelli), travel up the Amazon River to locate a tribe of women warriors. The men are captured by the women, who are intent on turning them into their “love slaves.”

Now, if I was about 40 years younger, such a prospect would not deter me, but this was another time and another culture.

Anyway, together with another captive, Gina, the must try to escape the lustful advances of the warriors if they hope to return to civilization.

Oh, they also are menaced by river pirates and various alligators, snakes and other jungle creatures.

And, to top it off, the movie features an exotic dance number featuring some green-skinned lovelies.

As I said, an earlier and simpler time.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.00:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by entertainment journalists-authors Bryan Reesman and Max Evry is the main extra.



Comedy Confessions (DVD)

Details: 2022, Omnibus Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This documentary from filmmaker Gabrielle Sebastian looks at the dedication, struggles, pain and harsh realities of three comedians pursuing careers in stand-up.

One of them, Tiffany Haddish, has already reached stardom, but the other two — Doc Jones and Steven Lolli — continue to face the unforgiving toll of seeking success.

Both are homeless and live in their cars. This keeps them safe at night and allows them to get to auditions during the day.

The film is an honest presentation of the price to achieve goals and dreams.

Technical aspects: 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned.



Ninja Badass (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Bayview Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This outlandish and strange comedy, written, directed and starring Ryan Harrison, centers on Rex, a lowlife who, after the woman he has been eying from afar is kidnapped by the Ninja VIP Super Club to be used as a sacrifice, decides to become a ninja to rescue her.

The movie is crazy stuff, featuring exploding cows, bazooka cops, hillbilly senseis, loads of hot women and an over-the-top ninja villain in cowboy boots.

It's all topped off with an original song! This weird movie has to be seen to be believed — and even after watching it, you may question what you saw.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English PCM stereo.

Don’t miss: Extras include deleted and extended scenes, a commentary track, a blooper reel, a behind-the-scenes video gallery and the full “I’m a Ninja Now” music video.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Caged Birds (DVD) (Corinth Films)

Fatherhood (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Isolated (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

King Tweety (DVD & digital) (Warner Brothers Home Entertainment)

Macgyver: The Complete Series (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Nanny’s Night (DVD & VOD) (Devilworks)

Offseason (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films)

Shadow of the Cat (DVD & VOD) (Indican Pictures)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Becoming a Queen (Gravitas Ventures)

End of the Line (Gravitas Ventures)

Erzulie (Gravitas Ventures)

Halftime (Netflix)

Swap Me, Baby (Scatena & Rosner Films)

JUNE 15

God’s Favorite Idiot (Netflix)

Love, Victor: Season 3 (Disney+)

JUNE 17

A Town Full of Ghosts (No Sleep Films)

Blowback (Saban Films-Paramount Pictures)

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)

Guidance (Good Deed Entertainment)

The Lost Girls (Vertical Entertainment)

Mid-Century (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Now & Then: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

Tehran: Season 2, Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

JUNE 19

Civil: Ben Crump (www.netflix.com/civilbencrump) (Netflix)



Coming next week: Shaft



