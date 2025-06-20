The following titles are being released on Tuesday, June 24, unless otherwise noted:

Snow White (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2025, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment-Buena Vista

Rated: PG, violence, some danger, thematic materials, brief rude humor

The lowdown: Walt Disney took a big gamble in 1937, betting everything on his studio’s release of its first feature-length animated movie, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

It was a hit and propelled Disney and his studio onto a path that led to such animated classics as “Dumbo,” “Pinocchio,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Peter Pan” and “Cinderella.”

In the late 1980s and ’90s, the studio’s animation releases rebounded with “The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King” and others.

Today, the studio seems centered on creating live-action versions of these animated classics. Unfortunately, most pale in comparison with the originals.

Included in that list is the new “Snow White.” Rachel Zegler is charming as Snow White, while Gal Gadot is less menacing as the Evil Queen, and it seems the filmmakers have worked feverishly to create an inoffensive, politically-correct fairy tale with contemporary sensibilities.

A majority of critics took note of the changes, which may have impacted the movie’s 39 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

As a 3-year-old, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was my first movie experience, with my grandmother taking me to see it during its 1951 re-release at a mid-town Manhattan theater. So, yes, I am biased toward the original, and while this new version offers some nice moments, it lacks the magic of the 1937 classic.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include a sing-along version with song selection, a making of featurette, looks at the costume design and musical score, deleted scenes and bloopers.

Jaws: 50th Anniversary Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: June 17

Details: 1975, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: Steven Spielberg’s deep-water suspense thriller basically launched the summer movie blockbuster season.

Released on June 20, 1975, the film was a cultural phenomenon, taking in millions at the box office and raising Spielberg’s credentials as a director.

The story is very familiar — a great white shark begins munching on people in the waters off the seaside town of Amity. It is up Brody (Roy Scheider), the town’s chief of police who hates the water, marine biologist Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and crusty shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) to hit the seas to destroy the man-eater before it strikes again.

The film, which earned an impressive — and well-deserved 97 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes — features a memorable score by John Williams. The supporting cast includes Lorraine Gray, Murray Hamilton and Carl Gottlieb.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 DTS digital surround monaural, French 7.1 DTS-HD high resolution audio and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH and French subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 DTS digital surround, French and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The comprehensive group of extras is almost more fascinating than the movie as it includes Spielberg sharing his memories and insights into the making of the movie; a making of featurette; a look at the impact and legacy of the movie; a featurette on the movie’s restoration; and deleted scenes and outtakes.

The Blood of Jesus (Blu-ray)

Details: 1941, Film Masters-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A religious drama in which Martha, a young religious woman, finds herself at the Crossroads between Heaven and Hell after being accidentally shot by her atheist husband.

At the crossroads, Martha is tempted by Judas, an agent of the Devil, and the Devil himself.

The movie was written and directed by Spencer Williams, who also costars as Martha’s husband.

This very low-budget “race film” was the first selected for film preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

The quality of the movie, which can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers, varies. And it is too bad that no bonus materials were included with the feature especially because of its cultural importance. Hopefully, Film Masters will be able to rectify that in any future release of the title.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English closed-captioned subtitles.

I Know What You Did Last Summer: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1997, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic horror violence, language

The lowdown: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Ryan Phillippe and John Galecki star in this horror outing in which four teenagers try to cover up an accident in which their car struck a man and, afterward, dumped his body into the sea.

Exactly one year later, the four friends’ deadly secret resurfaces as they are stalked by a hook-handed figure looking for revenge.

The body count grows as “the Fisherman” exacts his vengeance until he himself in supposedly killed. And as we all know, death is only temporary in such movies when a sequel can raise the dead.

The film, which cost $17 million to produce, grossed more than $125 million worldwide, which — of course — called for the expected sequel.

The original has spawned a remake of sorts that includes the characters played by Gellar and Prinze in supporting roles.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish Dolby surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish Dolby surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include deleted scenes, an alternate ending and interviews with director Jim Gillespie and actor Muse Watson on the 4K UHD disc and, on the Blu-ray, a filmmakers’ commentary, a short film by Gillespie with commentary, a “Now I Know What You Did Last Summer” featurette and a music video.

Dark City: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1998, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violent images, sexual content

The lowdown: “Dark City” is an unusual, nearly one-of-a-kind science fiction that is set in a world where the sun never rises and nothing is quite what it seems.

Rufus Sewell stars as John Murdoch who wakes up in a hotel bathtub with no memory of who he is or how he got there. He quickly finds a body on the floor with bloody spirals carved into the flesh. The phone rings, and a voice tells him to flee.

Soon, Murdoch is on the run and is. wanted by the police. He discovers a woman named Emma (Jennifer Connelly), who claims to be his wife, and a group of mysterious pale men who seem to be in control of everything in the city — except him.

Murdoch, with the help of Dr. Daniel Schreber (Kiefer Sutherland), learns that the group of pale men in trench coats — The Strangers — are aliens.

Murdoch learns The Strangers share a hive mind and are experimenting with humans in hopes of making a discovery that will help their race survive.

In the end, Murdoch prevails, bringing daylight to the city and re-introducing himself to Emma, who has new memories and is now known as Anna.

The movie also features William Hurt, Richard O’Brien and Ian Richardson. It earned a 79 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The two-disc set features the theatrical and director’s cuts of the movie.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD 5.1 and 2.0 Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials on the director’s cut disc includes five commentary tracks, a new one by director Alex Proyas, a second new one by Craig Anderson, Bruce Isaacs and Herschel Isaacs, co-hosts of the “Film Versus Film” podcasts, and three archival commentaries, one with Proyas, another by film critic Roger Ebert and a third with writer Lem Dobbs and David S. Goyer; an archival introduction by Proyas; a “Return to Dark City” documentary featuring interviews with Proyas, producer Andrew Mason, production designers Patrick Tatopoulos and George Liddle, costume designer Liz Keough, storyboard artist Peter Pound and director of photography Dariusz Wolski; a visual essay by film scholar Alexandra West; and another by film scholar Josh Nelson. Bonus options on the theatrical cut disc include an archival commentary track with Proyas, Dobbs, Goyer, Wolski and Tatopoulos, the archival commentary by Ebert, 2008 featurette in which cast members and filmmakers look back at the making of the film from concept to reception and a 2008 featurette offering five perspectives on the themes and meanings of the film. Other bonus features include a 60-page bound collectors book with new writing about the movie, a double-sided fold-out poster, a postcard from Shell Beach and Dr. Schreber’s business card.

“Made in New Jersey: Films From Fort Lee” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1909-39, The Milestone Cinematheque-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Hollywood may be considered the center of the American film industry, but its birthplace was the sleepy little town of Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Fort Lee already was a favorite location for New York filmmakers when, in 1910, Mark Dintenfass arrived and established the town’s first of many studios. Soon, Biograph, Éclair, Kalem, Fox and Universal followed.

This two-disc set, curated by Richard Koszarski, author of “Fort Lee, the Film Town,” gathers 14 films and two documentaries from archives around the world.

Among the features presented here are two restored Biography chase movies by D.W. Griffith, “The Curtain Pole” and “The Cord of Life,” “The Vampire” (1913, Kalen), which introduces Alice Hollister as the first “vamp” or “femme fatale,” the earliest surviving film version of “Robin Hood” (1912, Éclair) and a new 4K restoration of filmmaker Edgar G. Ulmer’s Ukrainian operetta “Cossacks in Exile” (1939).

Other titles spotlighted in the set include “The Indian Land Grab” and “A Daughter of Dixie (both 1910, Champion), “Not Like Other Girls” (1912, Universal) and “A Girl of the West” (1912, Vitagraph).

The set includes two documentaries, “The Champion” (1910), about Fort Lee and “Ghost Town: The Story of Fort Lee” (1935).

The set contains music composed and performed by Donald Sosin and Ben Model; composed by Rodney Sauer and performed by the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra; and accompaniment composed and performed by Philip C. Carli.

This release is a must-see for film fans and historians as well as buffs who enjoy silent movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; silent with English intertitles.

Handsome Harry (Blu-ray)

Details: 2009, Kino Lorber

Rated: R, language, sexual content

The lowdown: “Handsome” Harry Sweeney (Jamey Sheridan) is a 52-year-old Vietnam Navy veteran has lived a lie for the past 30 years, suppressing the memory of a love that ended in betrayal and guilt.

His past comes back to haunt him when he receives a phone call from Tom Kelly (Steve Buscemi), an old Navy buddy who, on his deathbed and afraid of going to Hell, convinces Harry to seek forgiveness on behalf of David Kagan (Campbell Scott), a comrade they betrayed 30 years earlier.

Harry at first refuses, but the weight of his guilt forces him to relent and he drives to the East Coast to call on his former friends. As Harry confronts each man, he observes how each has dealt with their individual guilt.

Rheems (John Savage) is a hypocrite who has gained wealth and hides behind moral posturing; the intellectual college professor Porter (Aidan Quinn) has divorced himself from his military past, while the soft-spoken Gebhardt (Titus Welliver) has discovered religion to soothe is conscience.

As Harry continues to dig, two mysteries confront him — what really happened that fateful night and how it shaped Harry’s life ever since. To find the answers, he must confront Kagan.

“Handsome Harry” earned an 82 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by Sheridan and another by director Bette Gordon as well as a behind-the-scenes feature comprise the extras.

Convict’s Code (Blu-ray)

Details: 1939, Film Masters-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A tight, little Poverty Row drama in which former football star, Dave Tyler (Robert Kent), is released from prison three years for a crime he did not commit.

Though on limited parole, Kent sets out to discover the people who framed him. But it won’t be easy because any parole violation could send him back to prison.

Further complicating matters, Tyler has fallen in love with Julie Warren (Anne Nagel) whose brother, Gregory Warren (Sidney Blackmer), may have been the one to set him up.

This 63-minute picture, released by Monogram Pictures, was directed by Lambert Hillyer (“Dracula’s Daughter”). The cast also includes such familiar B-movie character actors as Victor Kilian, Norman Willis, Maude Eburne, Carleton Young, Howard Hickman, Joan Barclay and Harry Strang.

The Blu-ray can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD monaural; English closed-captioned subtitles.

The Blues Under the Skin (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The 1970s featured a resurgence of interest in the Delta blues, inspiring music documentary filmmaker Robert Manthoulis to travel throughout the deep South to capture on film the remnants of the authentic American blues.

The documentary includes conversations and performances by such legends as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee, Bukka White, Mance Lipscomb, Junior Wells and Roosevelt Sykes.

Manthoulis explored the emotional and sociopolitical factors that make the blues the most expressive and haunting musical forms.

The filmmaker blurred the lines between documentary and fiction, dramatizing the tempestuous relationship of a young couple, played by Onike Lee and Roland Sanchez, as they struggle to overcome the barriers of prejudice and poverty that keep them from finding contentment together.

The movie was virtually unseen in the United States, but remains a thrilling rediscovery of musical performances that document not only a range of vanishing musical forms, but provide a priceless spotlight on a vanished culture in the 1970s South.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with Manthoulis and deleted scenes featuring performances by Big Boy Crudup and Willie Dixon.

The Peacemaker (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1997, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, graphic violence, language

The lowdown: George Clooney and Nicole Kidman join forces in this political action-thriller to stop a nuclear terrorist who plans to strike the United States.

When a train carrying atomic warheads crashes in the former Soviet Union, U.S. nuclear specialist Dr. Julia Kelly (Kidman) discovers the so-called accident is actually part of a plot to cover up the theft of the weapons.

Clooney’s Special Forces Col. Thomas Devoe is assigned to help Kelly recover the missing bombs. Initially they clash as Devoe prefers direct, take-no-prisoners action while Kelly prefers a more diplomatic approach.

Soon, though, they put aside their differences — and a developing romance — in a race against time as they track the last remaining warhead to the steps of the United Nations building in New York.

The high body-count film, which costars Armin Mueller-Stahl, Marcel Iures and Alexandr Baluev, was directed by Mimi Leder.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a commentary track by film historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson and another by film journalist Laurence Lerman on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, deleted scenes and stunt footage.

Rustler’s Rhapsody (Blu-ray)

Details: 1985, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, rude humor

The lowdown: A fine line exists between satire, parody and a one-trick pony such as this sendup of 1930s and ’40s B-Westerns.

And while the movie hits on every cliché of the general, even at 88 minutes, it feels padded and repetitious.

Tom Berenger stars as singing cowboy movie matinee idol Rex O’Herlihan, dressed in white and sitting atop his dancing horse, Wildfire, rides into the town of Pecos where the evil cattle baron, Colonel Ticonderoga (Andy Griffith), and his henchmen are trying to force the sheep herders to leave the valley.

G.W. Bailey portrays Peter, O’Herlihan’s comic sidekick, as a homage to longtime Western sidekick Smiley Burnette who rode with Gene Autry, Roy Rogers and Charles Starrett.

“Rustler’s Rhapsody” is not so much a comic homage to the B-Western as it seems it simply wants to poke fun at the genre and highlight all its cliches. Even a cameo by Patrick Wayne, son of John Wayne, lacks any heightened humor.

The movie was written and directed by Hugh Wilson (“Police Academy,” “Blast from the Past,” “Dudley Do-Right”).

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track with mystery writer-filmmaker Max Allan Collins and film historian-podcast host Heath Holland.

Palindromes (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2004, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Ever since she was a little girl Aviva Victor (Jennifer Jason Leigh) has desperately wanted a baby. Now, she is a teenager — with thoughts and feelings her well-meaning parents Joyce (Ellen Barkin) and Steve (Richard Masur) don’t really know how to handle.

Aviva will stop a nothing to transform her dream into reality. The character is played by a cast of rotating actors — including Leigh and Sharon Wilkins.

The quest for motherhood is a continual bumpy road for Aviva. Writer-director Todd Solondz (“Welcome to the Dollhouse”) brings his brand of dry wit to the movie in which his portrait of middle-American girlhood questions the naivety and hypocrisy of the post-9/11 psyche that continues to shape public life and policy in the United States.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include an interviews with Solondz and actor Alexander Brickel, a video essay by critic Lillian Crawford, archival interviews with Solondz and composer Nathan Larson and a booklet.

Terminus (Blu-ray)

Details: 1987, MVD Rewind Collection-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated, violence

The lowdown: A futuristic adventure, set in 2037, that is mash-up of “Mad Max” and “Death Race,” in which a genetically engineered boy, Mati (Gabriel Damon), who is a child genius with a brain programmed by a brilliant, but evil, doctor, played by Jürgen Prochnow.

Mati is the master of a sadistic cross-country road rally — with a $100 million prize that no one has ever won — because he controls “Monster,” a gigantic A.I. operated storm truck that races across the continent while being chased by rebels determined to stop it before it reaches “the end of the line.”

The cast also includes Karen Allen and French rock ‘n’ roll singer Johnny Hallyday. The film has some interesting sections, but, at times, it is hard to follow.

The Blu-ray includes the 83-minute U.S. version of the movie and the 115-minute extended French release.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM stereo (U.S. version), 1.66:1 widescreen picture, French 2.0 stereo (French version); English subtitles on both versions.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include an interview with Prochnow, a making of featurette and a collectible mini-poster.

The Tale of Oiwa’s Ghost (Blu-ray)

Details: 1961, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Japanese drama in which the daughter of an elite family falls in love with a poor samurai Iemon, who sees the infatuation as an opportunity to climb the social ladder.

To do so, he must rid himself of his only impediment, his loving wife, Oiwa. Iemon poisons her and dumps her corpse in a nearby swamp. But she returns, horribly disfigured, to haunt him on his wedding night.

Crime specialist Tai Kato directed this gritty tale of murder and greed. The film is an attention-getter combing drama, intrigue, suspense and horror.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Among the extras is an interview with writer Mari Asato and a visual essay on tormented female ghosts.

Gate of Flesh (Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Set in 1947 during the postwar occupation of Tokyo, “Gate of Flesh,” this story centers on a group of prostitutes who band together to create a makeshift guild with the goal of pooling their resources to build a dance hall called Paradise.

Their increasing independence is threatened by a parade of gangsters, black marketeers and would-be pimps all looking for their slice of the women’s flesh-peddling.

The discovery of an unexploded bomb in the very large bombed-out building where they work throws their dreams into even more jeopardy.

This interesting movie tells a familiar tale that is captivating and powerful.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, a new filmed introduction, an interview with Toei tattoo artist Seiji Mouri and a booklet.

Vainilla (DVD)

Details: 2022, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An Argentine erotic thriller centered on Alma (Valeria Rowinski, who also wrote and co-directed) who, in her 30s and still not sure if she has had an orgasm, decides, after a series of failed relationships, to ignore family pressures and societal conventions to more fully explore her sexuality.

She lets go of her inhibitions at a “play party” with mutual friends, experimenting with BDSM and discovering a new sensual world of eroticism that she never before has experienced.

This Spanish-language feature about untapped pleasure and hidden desire runs a brisk 64 minutes.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Spanish 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

The Invisible Swordsman (Blu-ray)

Details: 1970, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Japanese fantasy set in the Edo-era centers about Sanshiro, who meticulously trains to improve his sword-fighting technique at the kendo dojo. However, no amount of training can hide his ineptness and cowardice.

When his samurai father is killed by a group of phantom thieves while on night-watch duty, Sanshiro is drawn to the banks of the Sanzu River that separates the worlds of the living and the dead.

At the River bank, Sanshiro meets Shokera, an otherworldly spirit who offers advice on how Sanshiro can avenge his father by using a mysterious potion that will make him invisible.

First, however, Sanshiro must gather the ingredients to make the potion and, to heighten the danger, his father’s killers may be closer than he thinks.

Beautiful cinematography and detailed attention to its historical setting and costume design and fight choreography complement the adventure.

This is the movie’s home video debut outside of Japan.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include a commentary track with author and Asian culture expert Jonathan Clements, an interview with author-film critic Kim Newman on the history of invisibility in movies, an interview with film critic and Japanese cinema expert Jasper Sharp and a collector’s booklet.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

St. Elmo’s Fire: 40th Anniversary Edition (4K Ultra HD + digital) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

City on Fire (Shout! Studios)

The Fostered (One Tree Entertainment)

Found Footage: The Making of the Patterson Project (Vertical Entertainment)

Hard Boiled (Shout! Studios)

I for Icarus (Amazon-Kino Lorber)

Into the Wonderwoods (Shout! Studios-Shout! Kids)

Laugh It Forward (Hideout Pictures-Wonderland)

Mille Milliards de Dollars (Amazon-Kino Lorber)

Pins and Needles (Filmhub)

Salt Water (Breaking Glass Pictures)

So Fades the Light (Gravitas Ventures)

Soldiers (MHz Choice)

JUNE 25

The Bear: Season 4 (Hulu)

The Buccaneers: Season 2, Episode 2 (Apple TV+)

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2, Episode 7 (Hulu)

Stick: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

JUNE 26

The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden (Kino Film Collection)

JUNE 27

Blur: To the End (Greenwich Entertainment)

The G. (Dark Sky Films)

Let Me Go (Omnibus Entertainment)

Murderbot: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Off the Grid (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Rent Free (Cinephobia Releasing)

Smoke: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

The Sound (Blue Harbor Entertainment)

Stealing Pulp Fiction (Tribeca Films)

Wolf and Dog (IndiePix Unlimited)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on X @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Leave a comment