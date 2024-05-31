The following titles are being released on Tuesday, June 4, unless otherwise noted:

Kung Fu Panda 4: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: May 28

Details: 2024, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, mild violence, martial arts action, scary images, mild rude humor

The lowdown: In the fourth installment of this DreamWorks Animation franchise Po (voiced by Jack Black) learns he must find a new hero to take over as Dragon Warrior so that he may fulfill his destiny as the next spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

But before he takes on his new role, Po decides to have one last adventurous mission. He teams up with a quick-witted thief named Zhen (voiced by Awkwafina), a corsac fox, to discover the truth about recent sightings of villains he has defeated in the past.

The journey, which puts Po and Zhen to the test, forces them to come together to defeat Chameleon (voiced by Viola Davis), a wicked and powerful sorceress.

The experience reminds Po that heroes, like himself, can be found in the most unlikely places.

Despite featuring Po repeating some of his old tricks, the movie offers some fun visual jokes and cheeky one-liners.

The film, which garnered a 72 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, also features the vocal talents of Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane and Ke Huy Quan.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include deleted scenes, “Kung Fu Talking,” “Meet the Cast,” “Kung Fu Panda 4 All!,” “Mastering the Dumpling,” “How to Draw” and “Shadow Puppet Theater” featurettes as well as a commentary track with filmmakers.

Of Mice and Men (Blu-ray)

Release date: May 21

Details: 1992, MGM-Allied Vaughn

Rated: PG-13, violence, language

The lowdown: John Malkovich and Gary Sinese star in this adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel about two iterant ranch hands in Depression-era California.

George (Sinese) and Lennie (Malkovich) find it difficult to keep jobs because of Lennie’s childlike mentality.

They do find work at the Tyler Ranch, where they find a brief period of stability — until the wife (played by Sherilyn Fenn) of their hot-tempered boss, Curley (Casey Siemaszko) becomes the victim of Lennie’s compassion, forcing George to make a compassionate decision about his lifelong friend.

Sinese directed the movie, which also features Ray Walston, Joe Morton, John Terry and Noble Willingham, and received a 97 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Steinbeck’s novel was previously filmed in 1939 and starred Burgess Meredith and Lon Chaney Jr. Other made-for-TV productions also have been produced.

This Blu-ray can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio.

Man’s Castle (Blu-ray)

Release date: May 21

Details: 1933, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Spencer Tracy and Loretta Young star in this Depression-era romantic drama about two down-on-their-luck individuals who meet, fall in love and try to make better lives for themselves.

Tracy’s Bill meets Young’s Trina in a public park. He invites her to join him for dinner — for which he cannot pay — then brings her back to his shanty town shack.

The pre-Code drama, directed by Frank Borzage, offers a look at the various shanty town residents who have created an informal family as they struggle to survive.

The Blu-ray, which can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers, is the original and complete 78-minute version of the movie, not the 1938 reissue, which was cut by about nine minutes because of the industry’s strict Production Code and Hays Office, which determined some scenes were objectionable.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural;; English SDH subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Glory (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Exhuma (Well Go USA Entertainment)

The Hangman (Dread-Epic Pictures)

Insane Like Me (DeskPop Entertainment)

The Mattachine Family (Giant Pictures)

JUNE 5

Acapulco: Season 3, Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

The Big Door Prize: Season 2, Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Dark Matter: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

How to Rob a Bank (Netflix)

Trying: Season 4, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

JUNE 7

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld (Hulu)

The Big Cigar: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Edge of Everything (Lightyear Entertainment)

Heroes Shed No Tears (Film Movement Plus)

Hit Man (Netflix)

Israelism (Watermelon Pictures)

Kill Your Lover (Dark Sky Films)

Queenie (Hulu)

JUNE 10

Power Book III: Raising Kanen: Season 3 (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

