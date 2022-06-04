The following titles are being released on Tuesday, June 7, unless otherwise noted:

“Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema VII” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1956-58, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Another trio of movies that look at the darker aspects of life are featured in this three-disc set.

The movies are: “The Boss” (1956), “Chicago Confidential” (1957) and “The Fearmakers” (1958).

“The Boss” stars John Payne a ruthless veteran who, after World War I, uses the clout of his political kingpin brother to climb a ladder of corruption all the way to the top of the state.

Payne’s immoral actions and arrogance cost him friends, including one played by William Bishop, and some romances as well.

The movie, written by Dalton Trumbo (who went uncredited because of Hollywood’s blacklisting), is based on the scandal surrounding Kansas City politician Tom Pendergast.

“Chicago Confidential” features Brian Keith as a hard-hitting state’s attorney determined to battle corruption. Keith’s Jim Fremont uses his power to look into the murder charges against Blane (Dick Foran), an uncooperative union leader who refused to work with union crooks and a gambling syndicate.

The movie costars Beverly Garland and Elisha Cook Jr.

“The Fearmakers,” directed by Jacques Tourneur, stars Dana Andrews in a parable about people who try to control and influence what people think and believe.

Andrews is Alan Eaton, a Korean War veteran who was tortured and brainwashed as a P.O.W. After returning home, he resumes work at a public relations firm in Washington, D.C.

He soon discovers a breeding ground of political manipulation that traps him in a web of suspicion, Communism and corruption that is running rampant.

The Cold War thriller features Dick Foran, Mel Tormé and Marilee Earle.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks by author-film historian Alan K. Rode on “The Boss” and professor-film scholar Jason A. Nev on “The Fearmakers.”



The Fabulous Baker Boys: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1989, MVD Rewind Collection

Rated: R, language, violence

The lowdown: The pleasure of this movie is watching Beau and Jeff Bridges interact as brothers Jack and Frank Baker in this entertaining feature.

Jack (Jeff Bridges) and Frank (Beau Bridges) have performed together for years in a small, but successful piano act.

But their lack of ambition is beginning to hurt them; they are losing gigs and are being forced to perform at rundown venues.

The brothers are in a rut. To liven up their act, they decide to hire a singer, hiring the stunning Susie Diamond (Michelle Pfeifer).

And while her vocals improve the act, the growing attraction between Susie and Jack threatens the trio’s dynamics and stability.

The movie received a 96 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a commentary track with writer-director Steve Kloves, hosted by Twilight Time’s Julie Kirgo and Nick Redman; a commentary with director of photography Michael Ballhaus; an isolated music and effects track; archival behind-the-scenes, a look at the Bridges brothers and Pfeiffer features; and deleted scenes.



The Phantom of the Opera (Blu-ray)

Details: 1998, Scorpion Releasing-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Dario Argento cowrote and directed this different adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s oft-filmed Gothic story set at the Paris Opera House in the late 19th century.

The most well-known versions of the work are the 1925 movie starring Lon Chaney and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 1986 musical with Michael Crawford.

Argento’s story, which takes many liberties with the original, stars Julian Sands as the Phantom. Two of the biggest changes in Argento’s story is that Sands’ Phantom is not disfigured and that he has a reciprocal romantic relationship with young opera singer Christine Daaé, played by Asia Argento.

Also, creates an original story for the Phantom in which, as an abandoned baby flowing in a basket along a river, is rescued and raised by rats.

The movie will intrigue fans of the story as well as those who enjoy Argento’s movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and Italian DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with film historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson, interviews with Argento, set designer Antonello Geleng and producer Giuseppe Colombo.



The Diary of Anne Frank (DVD)

Details: 1967, Liberation Hall

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This made-for-TV adaptation stars Max von Sydow as Otto Frank and Diana Davila as Anne Frank, whose diary written while the family was hiding in a secret attic apartment hidden away by a sympathetic shopkeeper.

The story, which was produced on Broadway in the mid-1950s, then adapted into a 1959 movie directed by George Stevens, tells the challenges the family and others housed with them, faced as they diligently work to keep their presence secret from Nazi soldiers rounding up Jews in the Netherlands.

The cast also includes Donald Pleasence, Theodore Bikel, Viveca Lindfors and Lilli Palmer. The presentation was directed by Alex Segal.

Technical aspects: 4x3 full-screen picture; English Dolby digital stereo.



Savage Sisters (Blu-ray)

Details: 1974, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Gloria Hendry, Chari Caffaro and Rosanna Ortiz star in this women-in-prison exploitation feature.

A group of revolutionaries steal $1 million to finance their cause. Two of them, played by Caffaro and Ortiz, are double-crossed, captured and imprisoned.

Hendry is the policewoman who stages a prison break to free the women.

Together, they go after the money, with the police and a con man on their trail.

The movie, like a few other movies of the genre, was filmed in the Philippines and produced by actor John Ashley, who was featured as the con man.

The cast also includes Sid Haig and Vic Diaz. It was directed by Filipino filmmaker Eddie Romero.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by Horror-Fix.com’s James G. Chandler and Ash Hamilton.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Mau (DVD) (Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber)

Tales From the Other Side (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Ultrasound (DVD & VOD) (Magnet Releasing-Magnolia Home Entertainment)



FOR KIDS

Sesame Street: Potty Time Plus: Getting Ready with Elmo (DVD) (Shout! Factory-Sesame Workshop)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

A Sexplanation (Passion River)

Baloney (Gravitas Ventures)

Dinner in America (Best & Final Releasing)

Erzulie (Gravitas Ventures-Kamikaze Dogfighting)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Fall of the Queens (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Keeping Company (1091 Pictures)

The Policeman’s Lineage (Echelon Studios)

The Prey: Legend of Karnoctus (Lennexe Films)

Rondo and Bob (Electric Entertainment)

The Siege of Robin Hood (Saban Films)

Who You Gonna Call? (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

JUNE 8

Hustle (www.netflix.com/Hustle) (Netflix)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (www.netflix.com/KeepSweet) (Netflix)

JUNE 10

For All Mankind: Season 3 (Apple TV+)

I’m Charlie Walker (FAMM Films)

Look at Me: XXXTENTACION (Hulu)

Lovely Little Farm (Apple TV+)

Now & Then: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

Peace by Chocolate (Level 33 Entertainment)

Tehran: Season 2, Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

The Walk (Vertical Entertainment)



