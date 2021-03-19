The following titles are being released on Tuesday, March 23, unless otherwise noted:

Soul (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2020, Pixar Animation Studios-Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, language, thematic elements

The lowdown: Pixar’s latest animated feature is a funny and rewarding story about finding your place in the universe — or at least your part of it.

The movie, directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers and written by Docter, Mike Jones and Powers, overflows with heart, even as it gets you thinking about your own life.

The movie is a delight, filled with numerous sight gags, fun characters and life lessons that children as well as adults can recognize.

The movie’s overall message about living life to the fullest is a needed approach during these challenging times.

“Soul” focuses on dealing with the struggles of life and rising to the occasion, even if it means subverting your own goal to help someone else reach his or hers.

The movie’s charm is that it accomplishes all this in a light-hearted — almost casual — manner.

The film’s picture and audio transfers are excellent, no flaws were detected.

“Soul,” which received three Academy Award nominations, including best animated feature, earned a 95 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 descriptive audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 descriptive audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include deleted scenes, a commentary track, a featurette on the creation of lead character Joe Gardner, a behind-the-scenes look at the movie’s artistic and technical innovations, a featurette on the movie’s music, a featurette on the big questions tackled by the filmmakers, a look at the jazz greats who were consulted about the music and a look at how the movie was completed during the height of the COVID pandemic.



News of the World (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2020, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, disturbing images, language, thematic elements

The lowdown: This Paul Greengrass-directed Western is an emotional and physical journey that examines the meaning and bonds of family.

Tom Hanks stars as Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd, who makes his living traveling from town to town reading the news from around the state, the nation and the world to Texas residents in 1870 during Reconstruction.

Kidd, like most Southerners, chafes under the occupation of the South by Northern troops, because they are sometimes heavy handed in their dealings with their former foes.

Kidd, though, is a quiet, level-headed individual who obeys the restrictions levied upon the former Confederacy. He carries his loyalty oath at all times.

The setting echoes some of the divides that resonate within the United States today.

Kidd’s structured existence is disrupted when he comes upon an overturned wagon. Near it, dangling from a tree, is a black man who has been lynched. And lurking in the nearby brush is a young, white girl.

He gently coaxes her to come to him. From papers found in the wagon, he learns her name is Johanna (Helena Zengel). She is 10 years old and, after her parents were killed several years earlier by the Kiowa people, she was adopted by members of the tribe. When Army troops attacked the Kiowa village, her adopted parents were among the casualties, and she was “rescued.”

Circumstance force Kidd to return Johanna to her only kin, who are 400 miles away.

The movie is an odyssey of connection and remembering. Kidd slowly wins Johanna’s confidence, teaching her English and stirring her mind to help her recall her real roots.

The film resonates with you not so much because of its story, but of what it says about a country that finds it difficult to reconcile to all of us as one people — and how some will continue fanning the flames of division.

That message struck a chord with a majority of critics, who awarded the film an 88 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, English 2.0 Dolby digital DVS and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 Dolby digital DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include deleted scenes, a look at the working relationship between Hanks and Zengel, a featurette on the creation of the movie’s challenging action sequences, a featurette on Greengrass assembling his team and realizing his dream of filming a Western, a look at the accurate presentation of the Kiowa and a commentary track with Greengrass.



Breaking News in Yuba County (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, sexual content, language, nudity

The lowdown: This social comedy features a heavyweight cast headed by Academy Award-winner Allison Janney, and backed by Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Juliette Lewis, Awkwafina, Wanda Sykes and Ellen Barkin.

The story revolves around Janney’s Sue Buttons, a suburban housewife who gains local celebrity after her husband goes missing, and she begins a search to find him.

The police, of course — as well as some townspeople — suspect she killed him. Buttons soon finds herself over her head as she juggles dodging the police, criminals and the local press, who all want to uncover the truth.

Buttons, who always has felt underappreciated, does what she can to extend her 15 minutes of fame as well as keep the truth from being discovered.

The cast dies its best, but the movie, directed by Tate Taylor (“The Help”), falls short in its execution.

The vast majority of critics were unimpressed giving the movie an 11 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English descriptive audio; English SDH subtitles.



Doc (Blu-ray)

Details: 1971, Kino Lorber

Rated: R, language, violence, sexual content

The lowdown: Frank Perry, best known for such social-issue films as “David and Lisa” and “Ladybug Ladybug” — as well as the infamous “Mommie Dearest” — directed this revisionist Western centering on Doc Holiday, Wyatt Earp and the legendary Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.

The movie, starring Stacey Keach as Holiday and Harris Yulin as Earp, also features Faye Dunaway Holiday’s mistress, Katie Elder.

The movie does not shine a complementary light on Yulin’s Earp. Instead of being the two-fisted proponent of law and order, he has become a political opportunist who will do anything to be elected sheriff of Tombstone.

To achieve his goal, he enlists Holiday to help him double-cross the vicious Clanton gang, which builds to it reaches its climax at the O.K. Corral.

Many critics found the movie too slow and talkative, thus its lackluster 40 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by filmmaker Alex Cox.



Cosmoball (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This futuristic Russian science-fiction movie takes place following an intergalactic war in which the Earth is devastated and desolate.

The remaining inhabitants only pleasure comes from “cosmoball,” a dangerous, high-flying sport that requires extreme courage, speed and reflexes.

What those who scan the skies to watch the tournaments don’t know, is that the fate of the planet rests on the gifted human competing in the tournaments.

The movie looks sharp, but the storyline is muddled with little motivation for too many characters.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Russian and English dubbed 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 Dolby digital audio; English subtitles.



Crossed Swords (Blu-ray)

Details: 1977 Kino Lorber

Rated: PG, action violence

The lowdown: An all-star cast, including Oliver Reed, Rex Harrison, Charlton Heston, Raquel Welch, George C. Scott and Ernest Borgnine, are featured in this adaptation of “The Prince and the Pauper.

Mark Lester, who starred in along with Reed in the Oscar-winning film, “Oliver!”, plays Prince Edward as well as Tom, the commoner who looks exactly like the prince.

When the two accidentally meet, they decide, as a practical joke, to change places. But then, they are unexpectedly separated and are forced to take on the other’s life and identity.

Events take an even worse turn when Edward’s father, King Henry VIII (Heston), dies, thus leaving Tom to take the throne while Edward must find an ally to help prove he is the actual king. That turns out to be Reed’s Miles Hendon.

The film had previously been filmed in 1937 with twins Billy and Bobby Mauch portraying the lookalikes and Errol Flynn as the dashing Hendon. A version also was produced by Walt Disney in 1962 and featured Guy Williams as Hendon.

The Blu-ray features the 113-minute American release and the 121-minute international version.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track and an interview with Lester comprise the bonus materials.



Showdown (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Kino Lorber

Rated: PG, violence

The lowdown: Rock Hudson and Dean Martin star as longtime friends in this Western who find themselves on opposite sides of the law.

Hudson portrays newly married Sheriff Chuck Garvis. Martin is Billy Massey who left once Garvis wed. Since then, Massey has drifted into a life of crime.

When Massey robs a train, it is Garvis’ job to capture him.

The movie features stars who are past their glory years but still have box office appeal. It’s an OK Western, but nothing out of the ordinary. The cast also features Susan Clark as Garvis’ wife.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the sole extra.



The Interrogation (DVD)

Details: 2016, Corinth Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This landmark movie, directed by an Israeli, is based on the autobiography of Rudolf Franz Ferdinand Hoss, the commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The movie recreates the final interrogation of Hoss before his execution.

Hoss was discovered by British forces living in Gottrupel, Germany, disguised as a gardener. He was betrayed by his wife, who believed turning in her husband would protect her son.

Hoss was handed over the Supreme National Tribunal in Poland, which sentenced him to hang.

It was in Poland that he was interrogated and where the movie takes place.

His interrogator is a Pole who speaks German, which facilitated the progress of the interview.

The film uses words to paint a picture of the horrors of Auschwitz as well as demonstrate the banality of evil, which men such as Hoss embodied.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; German and Polish 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



Shoot Out (Blu-ray)

Details: 1971, Kino Lorber

Rated: PG, violence

The lowdown: A pedestrian Western that, despite starring Gregory Peck and being directed by the legendary Henry Hathaway, is your formulaic revenge story.

Peck plays former bank robber Clay Lomax who served seven years in jail after partner, Sam Foley (James Gregory), shot him in the back during the robbery.

Lomax is out of prison and is looking for Foley. Lomax, though, is saddled with a 6-year-old girl, Decky Ortega (Dawn Lyn), an orphan, whose mother was his former girlfriend.

The vengeful Lomax, with no other option, must take Decky along on his trial to avenge himself.

“Shoot Out” is a movie that only the most die-hard Peck fans will enjoy. Peck’s noble image hinders his believability as a one-time, revenge-seeking outlaw.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main supplemental option.



The Bloodhound (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A young man, Francis, is summoned to the secluded home of his wealthy childhood friend, JP.

He discovers that JP is suffering from a mysterious affliction and that JP, and his ethereal twin sister, Vivian, are the last survivors of their family and the only occupants of the vast estate.

Francis finds himself drawn into a dark world as many inexplicable events begin to occur.

The movie is a contemporary and loose reimaging of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

It is heavy on atmosphere as well as a bit suffocating.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, four short movies by the film’s director, Patrick Picard, a making of featurette and an illustrated booklet.



The Kaiser of California (Blu-ray)

Details: 1936, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A German-made Western that tells the story of German-born, California gold-rush pioneer John Sutter.

The movie’s influences are Germanic as well as American, which is unique for a movie made under the Third Reich’s state-controlled cinema.

The movie, parts of which were filmed in the United States, is a tribute to fulfilling the American dream as painted with a European brush.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; German audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main bonus offering.



Days of Bagnold Summer (DVD)

Details: 2019, Kino Lorber-Greenwich Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This English coming-of-age story, based on the acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, is funny and sweet.

It’s a story about single motherhood and Metallica. Teenage Daniel was supposed to spend the summer in Florida with his father and his dad’s new wife.

His dad, however, cancels the trip, so Daniel and his mom must spend six weeks together.

A battle of wills ensues in their suburban home with Daniel simply wanting to listen to heavy metal and start his own band, while his mom tries to rekindle the fun they used to have together.

This tender movie with heart is very relatable. Critics thought so as well, awarding the film a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



Identifying Features (DVD)

Details: 2020, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An acclaimed drama that is attuned to today’s immigration crisis at the southern border.

Magdalena has lost contact with her son after he left with a friend from the town of Guanajuato to cross the border into the United States to try finding work.

Wanting to know what happened to her son, Magdalena begins her own ever-expanding and dangerous odyssey to discover the truth.

At the same time, a young man named Miguel has returned to Mexico after being deported from the U.S.

Eventually, he and Magdalena cross paths.

The movie is heartfelt, suspenseful and, ultimately, sad.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a behind-the-scenes featurette and a question-and-answer session with the movie’s cowriter, Astrid Rondero.



Sherlock Holmes and the Great Escape (DVD)

Details: 2019, Shout! Studios-Shout! Kids

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An animated feature set in the late 19th century that combines aspects from the Robin Hood legend and the characters of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

Mack was a heroic outlaw who stole from the rich to give to the poor. He was loved and respected by the people.

When Sherlock Holmes, the world’s greatest dog-tective, assisted in his capture, the people were angry with Holmes.

Four years later, Mack has escaped from prison. Holmes sets out to recapture him, but when he learns the heartbreaking reason for Mack’s escape, he decides to let him fulfill his final wish before he voluntarily surrenders to the police.

The plan changes when Mack’s daughter is kidnapper. Holmes must use all his deductive reasoning and wits to rescue her.

Kids will enjoy this fun outing, which also may spur them to begin reading Conan Doyle’s stories.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Amber’s Descent (DVD & VOD) (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Corleone (DVD) (Kino Lorber)

Hero Dog: The Journey Home (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw (DVD & digital) (Indican Pictures)

Sheep Without a Shepherd (DVD & digital) (Artsploitation Films)

The Winter Lake (DVD) (Epic Pictures)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Donny’s Bar Mitzvah (Amazon Prime)

Earwig and the Witch (GKids-Shout! Factory)

Our Friend (Universal Studios Home Entertainment)

Secrets of a Psychopath (Sundance Now)

Miracle Fishing: Kidnapped Abroad (Discovery+, March 25)

Playing for Keeps: Season 2, Episode 6 (Sundance Now, March 25)

The Restaurant: 1951 (Sundance Now, March 25)

The Returned: Series 2 (Sundance Now, March 25)

A Week Away (www.netflix.com/AWeekAway) (Netflix, March 26)

Bad Trip (www.netflix.com/badtrip) (Netflix, March 26)

Stay (Amazon Prime, March 26)

To Whom It May Concern (Global Digital Releasing, March 26)

Bloodlands: Episode 3 (Acorn TV, March 29)

The Brokenwood Murders: Series 7, Episode 1 (Acorn TV, March 29)

The Gods of Wheat Street (Acorn TV, March 29)

In Deep: Series 2 (Acorn TV, March 29)

Swim (Sundance Now, March 29)

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (Sundance Now, March 29)

The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest (Sundance Now, March 29)

The Girl Who Played With Fire (Sundance Now, March 29)



