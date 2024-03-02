The following titles are being released on Tuesday, March 5, unless otherwise noted:

Moja & Vesna (DVD)

Details: 2022, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A family drama that centers on Moja, a 10-year-old girl, her a grief-stricken Slovenian father, Milos, and 20-year-old pregnant sister, Vesna.

The family lives in an outer suburb of Melbourne.

Moja is unable to deal with the reality of her mother’s sudden death. Instead, she focuses on preparing for the baby while Vesna struggles with taking the responsibility as an expectant mother. This creates growing tension and strain the sisters’ relationship.

But the persistent Moja continues to push on, hoping Vesna can fill the void in her life.

When Moja meets and befriends Miranda and her quirky daughter, Danger, she begins to realize that sunnier days may be ahead.

This heartfelt drama’s strength lies in the performance of Loti Kovacic as Moja.

Technical aspects: 4:3 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English and Slovenian 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Migration: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital & Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Feb. 27

Details: 2023, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action, danger, mild rude humor

The lowdown: An animated feature in which the Mallard family embarks on a journey south for the winter to Jamaica via New York City.

But their plans don’t work out as they hoped as, along the way, they make new friends, overcome fears and open themselves up to the world’s possibilities.

The movie features some beautiful animation as well as some strong vocal talents, including Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Keegan-Michael Key, Awkwafina and Carol Kane.

Mike White’s screenplay offers some sardonic moments to go along with the humor and heart.

The movie, directed by Benjamin Renner (“Ernest & Celestine”), earned a 72 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K; 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, French 5.1 Dolby digital and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles ; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 DVS, French 5.1 Dolby digital and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a trio of mini-movies; a behind-the-scenes featurette of the cast recording some of their silliest lines; meet the cast featurettes on Nanjiani, Banks, Key, Awkwafina, DeVito, Kane and Casper Jennings; a making of featurette; a look at creating the characters; a how to draw some of the characters featurette; a build your own pop-up book tutorial; a how-to on creating your own bird whistles; and a tutorial on making your best nets.

Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting (DVD)

Release date: Feb. 6

Details: 2022, First Run Features-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Aviva Kempner’s and Cheyenne filmmaker Ben West’s documentary is a comprehensive look at the movement to eliminate the words, gestures and images that many Native Americans and their allies find harmful, demeaning and offensive.

The use of names, logos and mascots, especially in sports and beyond has created an uprising against the misappropriation of Native culture. A few successes already have been won — the NFL Washington Redskins finally changed its name to the Commanders, while baseball’s Cleveland Indians became the Guardians.

But much more work is needed. In sports alone, you still have the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Blackhawks and a couple hundred more organizations that continue to use Native American names, logos and mascots.

The documentary looks at the origins and growth of the words and images that many Native Americans find offensive. The film also explores the impact of stereotyping and marginalization of Native history have had on Native people.

The movie includes interviews with people involved in the movement as well as some national politicians.

The DVD can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: widescreen picture; English Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Fighting Ace (DVD)

Release date: Feb. 6

Details: 1979, Shoreline Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A martial arts feature from the Shaw Brothers studio stars John Liu as an orphan seeking revenge on the evil kung fu master who killed his parents.

Twenty years after his parents were killed, a young martial artist sets out to avenge their deaths by pretending he doesn’t know kung fu. When his deception is revealed, the killer sets out to eliminate him and his friends.

The movie offers many sequences of kung fu action. And Liu is a very good martial artist, who does himself proud in the action sequences.

For me, the only drawback is the audio dubbing. I prefer the original language with subtitles.

However, fans of the genre will not be disappointed by the film, which can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English (dubbed) Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Because They Believed (DVD)

Release date: Feb. 27

Details: 2022, Freestyle Digital Media-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A sports documentary that looks at athletic trailblazers, many of whom were the first to break through racial barriers.

Among those included in the movie are Dusty Baker, Dr. Tommie Smith, Mai Whitfield, Dr. John Carlos, Billy Mills, Raymond Chester, Tom Flores, R.C. Owens, Dr. Herbert Carnegie and Yoshihiro Uchida.

The movie looks at athletes in baseball, track and field, football, hockey, the martial arts and water polo, with many of the participants describing the challenges they faced to break down walls.

The DVD can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Ancient Aliens: Aliens & Artifacts — Complete Seasons 11-18 (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Kickboxer (Blu-ray + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Little Monsters (Blu-ray + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Lord of Misrule (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Magnet Releasing-Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Saw: 10-Film Collection 20th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Shivers (Blu-ray + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Archangel (Kino Now-Amazon)

Death and Other Details: Episodes 9 & 10 (Hulu)

The Troubles: A Dublin Story (Good Deed Entertainment)

MARCH 6

Constellation: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Extraordinary: Season 2 (Hulu)

The New Look: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

MARCH 7

Beyond the Visible: Hilma af Klint (Kino Film Collection)

Flaming Ears (Kino Film Collection)

Ricky Stanicky (Amazon Prime)

MARCH 8

5lbs of Pressure (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

American Dreamer (Vertical Entertainment)

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin: Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

Damsel (www.netflix.com/Damsel) (Netflix)

Frogman (Rotting Press)

Hinterland (Film Movement Plus)

Masters of the Air: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Night Shift (Quiver Distribution)

The Princess Warrior (Omnibus Entertainment)

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

MARCH 9

The Dynasty: New England Patriots: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

MARCH 11

Minx: Season 2 (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Power Book IV: Force: Season 2 (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Son of a Critch: Season 1 (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

COMING NEXT WEEK: Wish

