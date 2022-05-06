The following titles are being released on Tuesday, May 10, unless otherwise noted:

Dog (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2022, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, thematic elements, language, drug content, suggestive material

The lowdown: Channing Tatum stars and co-directed this buddy comedy with heart about two former Army Rangers, Briggs, and Lulu, a Belgian Malinois dog, who, against their will, are paired on a road trip to race down the Pacific Coast to make it to the funeral of a fellow soldier.

Lulu is definitely not this man’s best friend as the dog and Briggs drive each other crazy confined in his 1984 Ford Bronco.

The two experience a series of misadventures before, as expected, they bond.

The heartfelt movie serves as a conduit to help raise awareness of PTSD, not only in men and women, but animals that serve our country.

The movie earned a 76 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and descriptive audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.



Son of Samson (Blu-ray)

Details: 1960, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In 1959, the success of the Italian feature, “Hercules,” starring Steve Reeves, opened the floodgates to a series of sword-and-sandal imports featuring such characters as Maciste, Ursus, Goliath, Samson and their various offspring.

“Son of Samson” stars Mark Forest, a former bodybuilder, as Maciste. The film is set during the Persian rule over Egypt. The plot revolves around the beautiful, but evil Queen Smedes, who kills her husband, the Pharoah, drugs her stepson, Kenamon, when he takes the throne, and allies herself with the Persian Grand Visir.

Maciste, appalled by the injustice he sees around him, leads a revolt in which Smedes and the Grand Visir are killed, thus allowing Kenamon to regain his senses and rule with compassion.

Maciste is not actually Samson’s son, the American title is purely for box office appeal.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English (dubbed) DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a commentary track with film historian David Del Valle and filmmaker-historian Michael Varrati.



Cursed: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2005, Scream Factory

Rated: PG-13 & Unrated

The lowdown: Wes Craven directed and Kevin Williamson wrote this werewolf horror feature about two siblings, played by Christina Ricci and Jesse Eisenberg who, trying to help a woman involved in a car accident, are scratched by a beast who also kills the woman.

As the days go by, the pair begin to change. The brother, doing some research surmises that the animal that attacked them was a werewolf.

The movie chronicles their behavior as they change as well as the hunt for the creature that cursed them.

This collector’s edition contains the 97-minute theatrical cut and 99-minute unrated version of the movie.

The film did not impress many fans of werewolf movies or horror in general, rating a paltry 16 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental components include a making of featurette, a look at the special effects, a featurette on transforming into a werewolf, the editing of the creature sequences and commentaries on select scenes.



The Carey Treatment (Blu-ray)

Details: 1972, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: PG

The lowdown: James Coburn stars as Dr. Peter Carey, a pathologist who moves to practice at a staid hospital in Boston in this murder mystery directed by Blake Edwards.

Carey turns sleuth when Karen, the daughter of the hospital’s director, Dr. J.D. Randall (Dan O’Herlihy), dies following an illegal abortion and Carey’s colleague, Dr. David Tao (James Hong), is accused of the crime.

Carey begins an investigation to prove Tao’s innocence, but still finds time for romance with Georgia Hightower (Jennifer O’Neill).

With abortion being such a hot-topic issue today, it is interesting to see a movie in which the subject is the linchpin of this mystery.

Despite some plot holes and definite questionable and ethical behavior by Carey, the movie is a product of its time, when abortions were still back-alley procedures that, if not done correctly, could prove fatal.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at the WAC Amazon store or from other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.



“Miklós Jancsó Collection” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1966-74, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A four-disc set featuring six movies from one of Hungary’s most acclaimed filmmakers.

The set includes “The Round-Up” (1966), “The Red and the White” (1967), “The Confrontation” (1968), “Winter Wind” (1969), “Red Psalm” (1971) and “Electra, My Love” (1974).

A few weeks ago, I wrote about “The Round-Up) and “The Red and the White” when I covered the release of the “Two Films by Miklós Jancsó” set.

So, we will look at the other four films in this set.

“The Confrontation” is set in 1947 Hungary shortly after the Communist Party has ascended to power. The movie is set a People’s College where young students engage in a debate with seminary students but worry it will escalate into a fight.

“Winter Wind” is set in the mid-1930s and centers on a group of Croatian anarchists preparing for the assassination of an important political figure.

“Red Psalm,” set in the 1890s, deals with a group of Hungarian farmers who decide to go on strike and follows as their protest falls apart.

“Electra, My Love” is a retelling of the Greek classic, but in a compelling method that combines modern dance, politics, classic theater and melodrama.

For fans of foreign movies, this set is a treasure, spotlighting a singular filmmaker.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture” (“The Round-Up,” “The Red and the White,” “The Confrontation” and “Winter Wind”), 1.78:1 widescreen picture (“Red Psalm”) and 1.66:1 widescreen picture (“Electra, My Love”); Hungarian 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a series of short films by Jancsó and commentary tracks on four of the six movies.



Pushing Hands (Blu-ray)

Details: 1991, Film Movement Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This story about Mr. Chu, an aging tai chi master who recently moved from Beijing to New York, marked the directorial debut of Ang Lee.

Chu is having struggles adjusting to living with his Americanized son, Alex, and his stressed-out western daughter-in-law, Martha.

Chu begins teaching tai chi at a local school, and his desire to make meaningful connections bears fruit in the most unexpected of ways.

The movie is heartwarming and bittersweet as it explores generational and culture gaps. It also expresses some anger about how aging people are perceived and treated.

The movie earned a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and Mandarin 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a roundtable discussion about the movie and a 16-page booklet with an essay about the film.



Mamba (Blu-ray)

Details: 1930, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The release of this title on Blu-ray is a joy for any true film buff.

This 1930 adventure, billed as the first all-talkie Technicolor drama, was discovered in Australia and restored by the UCLA Library.

Set in Colonial East Africa, “Mamba” stars Jean Hersholt as a corrupt landowner who battles a German officer, played by Ralph Forbes, over the honor of a young woman, portrayed by Eleanor Boardman.

This dynamic is violently interrupted when the indigenous population (years ago, in a less politically correct era, they were simply called “natives”) rise up against its oppressors.

The movie was produced by Tiffany Productions, one of many independent, low-budget studios that tried to compete with the majors for many years.

The movie was considered lost until its discovery in Australia.

The movie was directed by Albert S. Rogell. And if the name Jean Hersholt sounds familiar, he is the actor for whom the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named its humanitarian award in honor of his philanthropy.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, a short featurette on the Australian film collectors who discovered the print, an interview about the movie’s rediscovery and restoration and a slideshow of photos and texts about the movie’s production, release and restoration.



Year of the Jellyfish (Blu-ray)

Details: 1984, Cohen Film Collection

Rated: Not rated, nudity, sexual content

The lowdown: A French movie that belongs to the Eurotrash subgenre of movies.

This one, set during mid-summer at Saint Tropez, is a coming-of-age story about a young woman vacationing at am upscale resort with her mother, where she becomes obsessed with her mom’s gigolo boyfriend.

The young woman spends most of her time topless on the beach trying to attract the man’s attention.

This is an exploitive-style movie about a young woman who seems to have issues with her mother.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.



Playground (DVD)

Details: 2021, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This highly acclaimed Belgian film examines the complexities of childhood, centering on Nora, a 7-year-old girl, and her older brother, Abel.

When Nora sees Abel being bullied by other kids, she rushes to protect him. But Abel forces her to stay silent, while he continues to endure humiliation and harassment from his peers.

The film, the debut feature of writer-director Laura Wandel, is a gritty movie that looks at the viciousness of children and the futility of adults to help them.

The movie earned a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a short film by Wandel.



Sunnyside (Blu-ray)

Details: 1979, Scorpion Releasing-Kino Lorber

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Joey Travolta stars in this gang drama as Nick Martin, who wants to move his mother and two brothers from the tough streets of Sunnyside, Queens, to a better life.

Martin is the leader of the Nightcrawlers gang and when vendors at a local carnival swindle Sunnyside residents, the Nightcrawlers joins forces with rival groups, the Warlocks and the Deathmakers, to rob the amusement park.

Unfortunately, violence erupts and Martin is at a crossroads. He must choose between his family and the street.

The movie is a time capsule of late 1970s’ New York. It did not make much of an impact — and neither did Travolta, who eventually became a director.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: An interview with cast member Chris Mulkey is the main extra.



a-ha: The Movie (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Lightyear Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: For more than 35 years, the trio of a-ha has been recording hit records, making videos and entertaining audiences worldwide.

This documentary, despite controversies and disagreements, the band still is going strong, continually recording and playing to packed arenas.

The movie follows the trio over a four-year span, with personal access to the band’s inner workings, the dynamics of their personalities and why they have endured.

Fans of the group will enjoy this behind-the-scenes look at this popular band.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English and Norwegian 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Three deleted scenes comprise the bonus options.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

A Taste of Blood (Blu-ray & digital) (Cleopatra Entertainment)

Clean (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films)

Dark Night of the Scarecrow 2 (Blu-ray & DVD) (VCI Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment)

Indemnity (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Kin: Season 1 (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films)

Lockdown (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Mascarpone (DVD & digital) (Dark Star Pictures)

They Talk (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Exposure 36 (Gravitas Ventures)

Umma (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

MAY 11

Operation Mincemeat (www.netflix.com/operationmincemeat) (Netflix)

Our Father (www.netflix.com/ourfather) (Netflix)

Tankhouse (Vertical Entertainment)

MAY 13

Banksy: Most Wanted (Level 33 Entertainment)

Bling Empire: Season 2 (Netflix)

Castro’s Spies (Gravitas Ventures)

The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+)

Homebound (Brainstorm Media)

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)

Mau (Greenwich Entertainment)

Monstrous (Screen Media)

Night Caller (123 Go Films)

On the Count of Three (Annapurna Pictures)

Private Property (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Senior Year (www.netflix.com/SeniorYear) (Netflix)

Tehran: Season 2: Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

We Need to Talk (Global Digital Releasing)

MAY 15

Conversations with Friends (Hulu)



Coming next week: Succession: The Complete Third Season



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications.

