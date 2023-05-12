The following titles are being released on Tuesday, May 16, unless otherwise noted:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2023, Marvel Studios-Buena Vista Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, action, language

The lowdown: This latest Marvel sequel is a messy, enjoyable place-setter for the launch of Marvel’s Phase V movies.

The film is a wild superhero adventure that often feels derivative, with scenes, terrains and characters seemingly inspired by the cantina sequence in “Star Wars” and Disney’s recent “Strange World.”

And, as in many of these films, family issues — in this case, a father-daughter conflict between Scott Lang-Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton) — help move the story.

The movie accomplishes two goals: it delivers a lively but sometimes clunky story, and it introduces a notable Marvel villain, Kang the Conqueror, who will play a major role in future Marvel Cinematic Universe features.

The domineering performance in “Quantumania” is Jonathan Majors as Kang. He is ruthless, maniacal and sorrowful, thirsting for revenge on the entire multiverse.

It seems Kang was exiled to the Quantum Realm by his other, more powerful iterations. So, with many alternate Kangs roaming throughout the multiverse, Marvel has a villain who can return and return and … well, you get it.

Thus, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is simply the first movie in which Kang will square off against other Marvel heroes.

The Blu-ray’s audio and visual components are crisp and clean; I did not detect any major flaws.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include a featurette with Rudd, Newton and Michelle Pfeiffer discussing their characters as well as the movie’s core theme of family; a featurette on the film’s villains, focusing on Kang; a gag reel, deleted scenes and a commentary track with director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.



Max Fleischer’s Superman (Blu-ray)

Details: 1941-43, Warner Bros. Discovery

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Superman made his debut in mid-1938 in “Action Comics #1” and was an immediate success.

Republic Pictures and Columbia Pictures, seeing the cinematic potential in the character, made offers to DC Comics to produce serials featuring Superman.

For various reasons, negotiations with both studios fell through.

It was the animated Fleischer Studios that first brought Superman to the big screen with a series of 17 shorts.

Since a majority of these were produced during World War II, many of them featured Axis villains. Superman also battled mad scientists, robots and a monster or two.

Superman was voiced by Bud Collyer, who also did the voice for the Superman radio series.

These shorts, I hate to call them cartoons, appealed to adults as well as children. They were colorful and filled with action — and a bit of humor, as well.

The shorts, which look and sound fantastic, are thoroughly enjoyable.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include the impact of the Fleischer animated shorts on not only Superman, but themes of science fiction and fantasy; a look at the origins and impact of the series; and a featurette on Superman-like characters throughout history — from ancient myths, literature and film.



“In the Line of Duty I-IV” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1985-89, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This set spotlights four Hong Kong-produced police thrillers, two starring Michelle Yeoh with the other pair featuring Cynthia Rothrock (then Kahn).

The movies in this set are: “Yes, Madam!” (1985), “Royal Warriors” (1986), “In the Line of Duty III” (1988) and “In the Line of Duty IV”) (1989).

Whether or not these movies are actually connected is questionable, since the stars don’t portray the same characters from film to film, but nevertheless, watching Yeoh and Kahn kick butt using their fists, feet and guns is most enjoyable.

In “Yes, Madam!” Yeoh plays Inspector Ng who searches for the men who killed her friend. She has help from a tough British cop, played by Rothrock (Kahn). “Royal Warriors” finds Yeoh as Inspector Yip, who foils a mid-air rescue of a gangster being returned to Hong Kong for trial.

“In the Line of Duty III,” Kahn plays a tough cop after two Japanese thieves who have fled to Hong Kong, and “In the Line of Duty IV,” Kahn portrays Inspector Yeung, who is on the trail of some ruthless drug dealers. In this outing, she is assisted by Donnie Yen and Michael Wong.

Fans of Hong Kong action thrillers will embrace these features and its no-holds-barred stars.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural and English (dubbed) 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (“Yes, Madam!”), Cantonese 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio (“Royal Warriors”), Cantonese 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural and English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural (“In the Line of Duty III” and “In the Line of Duty IV”); English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentary tracks by Hong Kong film expert Frank Djeng on all four movies, joined by Michael Worth on “In the Line of Duty III” and by F.J. DeSanto on “In the Line of Duty IV.” Other extras include a select scene commentary with Rothrock and Djeng, an archival “Battling Babes” featurette, interviews with Rothrock and Men Hoi and an archival interview with Yeoh on “Yes, Madam!”; missing airplane footage on “Royal Warriors”; an interview with Joe Sham on “In the Line of Duty III”; and an archival interview with Yen on “In the Line of Duty IV.”



Samurai Wolf 1 & 2 (Blu-ray)

Details: 1966-67, Film Movement Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Filmmaker Hideo Gosha brings his tight pacing and stylish action into these two spaghetti-western style samurai pictures starring Isao Natsuyagi as Kiba, a lone ronin whose sword is swift and deadly.

In “Samurai Wolf 1,” Kiba wanders into a small town and ends up entangled in a local conflict that is more complex than it seems. He first dispatches a pair of highway criminals seen robbing a courier wagon. That leads to Kiba agreeing to assist a beautiful blind woman who runs the local shipping company.

Double- and triple-crosses ensue in lean, violent action.

“Samurai Wolf 2” finds Kiba again involved in a complex web of intrigue that centers on a crooked gold mine owner, a cynical swordsman and an arrogant dojo master.

Both movies will please fans of the genre.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental offerings include a featurette on Gosha, a commentary track and a booklet with an essay about Gosha.



Young Ip Man (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An escaped convict infiltrates his school and holds all the students for ransom. What the kidnapper did not expect was the intervention of young Ip Man.

The youthful martial arts student soon discovers that he is in the middle of a conspiracy involving local authorities as well as some people he least expects to be part of the web of deceit.

This is another foray into the life of the martial arts legend.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; Mandarin and English (dubbed) DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Shanghai Joe (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Cauldron Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An Italian-made kung fu movie set in the United States, centers on Chin Hao (Myoshin Hayakawa), who arrives in America to seek a better life.

Unfortunately, all he finds is trouble — locals who don’t like outsiders and racist bad guys. He uses his martial arts skills to meet the challenge.

As word of his fighting ability spreads, Chin gets a job at a ranch, only to discover that the owner, Stanley Spencer, is a cattle-smuggling slave trader who brutalizes Mexican farmers and anyone else who gets in his way.

Chin takes action to free those enslaved by Spencer and exact revenge on the sadistic scumbag.

The cast includes Klaus Kinski, Carla Romanelli, Gordon Mitchell and Robert Hundar.

The film has been known by many titles, including “Ill mio nome è Shanghai Joe,” “My Name Is Shanghai Joe” and “The Fighting Fists of Shanghai Joe.”

Under any title, it is filled with bloody, bone-crunching action.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English and Italian 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH and English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with martial arts master Katsutoshi Mihuriya, an “East Meets West: Italian Style” visual essay and a commentary track.



L.A. Wars (Blu-ray)

Details: 1994, MVD Visual Entertainment-MVD Rewind Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A gang war is instigated after power-mad drug lord Paul Guzman moves in on the mafia’s Los Angeles cocaine trade and steals the money and drugs of mob boss Carlo Giovani.

Violence now rules the streets, so undercover cop Jake Quinn (Vince Murdoco) infiltrates the mafia as the bodyguard of Giovani’s daughter, Carla.

Quinn must use his martial arts ability and all the weapons he can carry to defend Carla from Guzman’s hit squad.

Betrayal from within is perpetrated by Giovani’s ruthless right-hand man, Vinny, who also tries to assault Carla. But she is rescued by Quinn.

To exact revenge, Vinny teams up with Guzman. And in the final showdown, Quinn must end Vinny’s rampage for revenge and power.

An action-packed B-movie that should appeal to fans of the crime drama.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 LPCM monaural and stereo and French and Italian monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary track, a conversation with the movie’s producer and co-writer/co-director, an interview with the movie’s cinematographer and a mini-poster.



Yakuza Graveyard (Blu-ray)

Details: 1976, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Japanese crime drama that centers on a hard-nosed police detective and conflicts between various yakuza factions.

But the core of the story rests with the detective, his downfall and the femme fatale wife of a jailed yakuza boss who has assumed power in his stead.

The film has a noir-like quality as the wife coaxes the detective to aid her organization.

An underlying tragedy grips the movie as the detective slowly falls from grace.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a visual essay about the collaborations between actor Meiko Kaji, who plays the wife, and the film’s director, Kinji Fukasaku; an appreciation of the film and its director, an Easter egg and a booklet about the representation of Koreans in yakuza films.



Convoy Busters (Blu-ray)

Details: 1978, Cauldron Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An Italian crime thriller in which Olmi, an intense detective, who has stepped on the toes of too many powerful people, is busted from homicide to the emergency squad.

But Olmi does not let his demotion deter him from his duty as he continues going after Rome’s criminal element.

His violent nature makes him the target of the press — and more ominously — the mob.

After a bloody attempt on his life, Olmi is transferred to a quiet coastal town to run the local department, but still cannot manage to keep out of trouble.

He soon discovers a smuggling ring is operating through his town and he again goes into action.

The film is filled with violent shoot-outs and exciting stunts.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen pictures; Italian and English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH and English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with and profile of the movie’s star, Maurizio Merli; a commentary track; archival interviews with cast members and filmmakers; and an interview with writer Danilo Massi.



Sweetheart (DVD)

Details: 2021, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A coming-of-age story about AJ (Nell Barlow), a socially awkward teenager, who reluctantly joins her family on a seaside vacation.

AJ is at odds with her mother and older sister who can’t understand her attitude and why she refuses to “dress like a girl.”

But AJ’s vacation improves when she meets Isla (Ella-Rae Smith), a lifeguard who is the opposite of AJ. Isla is free spirited and sun-loving.

The movie captures the teen angst and uncertainty of fumbling romantic yearnings, self-realization and personal connections.

The film earned a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include “Admit One,” a short film about a young girl who falls for the girl working behind the concession stand.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

A Brixton Tale (DVD & VOD) (Indican Pictures)

Broadway (DVD & VOD) (Dark Star Pictures)

The Magic Flute (Blu-ray + DVD) (Shout! Studios)

Moving On (Blu-ray + digital & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment

One Day as a Lion (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Shabu (DVD) (IndiePix Films)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (Netflix)

La Civil (Kino Lorber)

Film, The Living Record of Our Memory (Kino Lorber)

Kehinde Wiley: An Economy of Grace (Music Box Films)

Millennium Mambo (Kino Lorber)

The Quiet Epidemic (First Run Features)

To Catch a Killer (Vertical Entertainment)

Sapposexual (Breaking Glass Pictures)

MAY 17

The Big Door Prize: Episode 10 (Apple TV+)

High Desert: Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+)

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (Hulu)

Saint X: Episode 6 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso: Season 3, Episode 11 (Apple TV+)

MAY 18

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies: Episode 8 (Paramount+)

The Haunting of Hell House Mine (Film Hub)

XO, Kitty (www.netflix.com/XOKitty) (Netflix)

MAY 19

City on Fire: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Dotty & Soul (Quiver Distribution)

It's Quieter in the Twilight (Weigel Productions)

The Last Thing He Told Me: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

Motion Detected (Freestyle Digital Media)

Outpost (Gravitas Ventures)

Robots (Neon)

Silo: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Stillwater: Season 3 (Apple TV+)

The Thief Collector (FilmRise)

White Men Can’t Jump (Hulu)

MAY 22

Prehistoric Planet: Season 2, Episode 1 (Apple TV+)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

