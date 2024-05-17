The following titles are being released on Tuesday, May 21, unless otherwise noted:

“Philo Vance Collection” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1929-30, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: William Powell was the epitome of the dapper private detective, portraying S.S. Van Dine’s popular Philo Vance in these three movies, released by Paramount Pictures and once more when he moved to Warner Bros.

After relocating to MGM, he began a long association as Nick Charles who, along with his wife, Nora, played by Myrna Loy, solved cases in seven films over a decades-plus series of features that mixed murder, mystery and mirth.

In this set, Vance solves the killing of a scheming showgirl known as The Canary in 1929’s “The Canary Murder Case.”

In “The Greene Murder Case” (1929), Vance investigates the killings at a spooky old castle of several members of the loathsome Greene family who have gathered to establish the terms of a will.

“The Benson Murder Case” (1930) finds Vance investigating the death of a crooked stockbroker who is killed at his country estate.

Among the featured costars are Jean Arthur, Louise Brooks, James Hall, Lawrence Grant and Eugene Pallette in “Canary”; Arthur, Pallette and Florence Eldridge in “Greene”; and Pallette, Paul Lukas, William “Stage” Boyd, Natalie Moorhead and Richard Tucker in “Benson.”

The movies are rather short: “Canary” is 82 minutes, “Greene” is 69 minutes and “Benson” runs for 65 minutes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.20:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include commentary tracks by novelist-film critic Kim Newman and writer-journalist Barry Forshaw on “Canary and Greene” and professor and film scholar James A. Ney on “Benson.”

The Mask of Fu Manchu (Blu-ray)

Release date: May 7

Details: 1932, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This pre-Code feature, starring Boris Karloff as Sax Rohmer’s Chinese supervillain, is definitely a movie that is not politically correct — relying on the “Yellow Peril” mindset of the era.

Both Karloff and Myrna Loy as Fu’s sex-obsessed daughter, Fah Lo See, provide over-the-top performances befitting the movie’s pulpy atmosphere.

The film, which is more thriller than horror, centers on the mask and sword of Genghis Khan that rests in the Khan’s tomb. Fu wants the artifacts because they will enable him to rule the Orient and lead his army to victory over the Western world.

Opposing Fu is British government agent Sir Denis Nayland Smith (Lewis Stone) who recruits noted Egyptologist Sir Lionel Barton (Lawrence Grant) to raid the tomb and extract the mask and sword.

Soon after, Barton is kidnapped by Fu’s henchmen and taken to Fu’s lair where he refuses to divulge the tomb’s secret location — despite being tortured.

The movie is racist, but that must be viewed in the context of the era in which it was produced.

This new Blu-ray looks and sounds pristine except for a few scenes in which 16mm film is used in the restoration of scenes that were deleted by boards of censors in various states. But this version is also the complete 68-minute release of the movie, which also features Karen Morley as Barton’s daughter and future B-Western star Charles Starrett as her fiancé.

The Blu-ray can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include a very interesting commentary track by film historian Greg Mank and two 1932 Merrie Melodies cartoons, “Freddy the Freshman” and “The Queen Was in the Parlor.”

Crimson Peak: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 2015, Arrow Video

Rated: R, graphic and bloody violence, sexual content, frightening images, language

The lowdown: If Charlotte Bronte and Daphne du Maurier had been collaborating screenwriters at Universal Pictures in the 1930s, the result might have been “Crimson Peak.”

This chilling feature co-written by Guillermo del Toro and Matthew Robbins, and directed by del Toro, has the feel of one of Bronte’s Gothic romances, such as “Jane Eyre,” blended with the psychological thriller vibe of du Maurier’s “Rebecca.”

Despite its color palate, the film’s cinematography by Dan Laustsen, production design by Thomas E. Sanders and musical score by Fernando Velazquez create a nostalgic aura that recalls the black-and-white features released by Universal or 20th Century Fox in the late 1930s and early to mid-1940s.

The movie stars Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain.

This is a dark, Gothic romance that holds your attention and keeps you in suspense.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS X, 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and DTS X headphone audio and 2.0 DVS; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a video essay by writer Kat Ellinger, an interview with author-critic Kim Newman, a commentary track with del Toro, a Spanish-language interview with del Toro, a look at the design, modelling and construction of the Allerdale Hall sets, a walking tour of Allerdale Hall with Hiddleston, a featurette on the movie’s ghosts, a discussion by crew and cast members about the use of color, a featurette on the costumes, a feature-length documentary on the making of the movie, four featurettes exploring different aspects of Allerdale Hall and a primer on Gothic romance with the director and actors.

The Nun’s Story (Blu-ray)

Release date: May 14

Details: 1959, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Audrey Hepburn stars in this highly-acclaimed movie that earned eight Academy Award nominations.

Hepburn portrays Gabrielle van der Mal, daughter of a famous Belgian surgeon, who decides to leave her upper-class family to enter a convent.

There, renamed Sister Luke, her faith and devotion is tested as she serves first at a mental institution, then as a surgical nurse in the Belgian Congo.

When World War II erupts, Sister Luke returns to Belgium, but finds it very difficult to maintain her order’s neutrality, especially after the Nazis kill her father.

The movie, directed by Fred Zinnemann (“High Noon”), costars Peter Finch, Dame Edith Evans, Dame Peggy Ashcroft, Dean Jagger, Mildred Dunnock, future Oscar-winner Beatrice Straight and Barbara O’Neill.

The Blu-ray can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other Internet sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Hsi Shih: Beauty of Beauties (Blu-ray)

Details: 1965, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This feature, made in Taiwan, is drawn from China’s legendary Warring State Period.

Goujian, the King of Yue, is defeated and imprisoned by Fucha, the King of Wu.

The film, directed by Shaw Brothers studio veteran Li Han-hsiang, who had left Hong Kong, is told through the story of Hsi Shih, one of the Four Great Beauties of Chinese history.

The story is one of intrigue, deception and betrayal; a historical epic in which King Goujian, who returns to his homeland after his imprisonment, is determined to defeat Wu for good. His plan is to use a secret weapon — a local beauty named Xi Si, who is sent to serve Fucha and lure him to his doom.

The film, which runs 155 minutes, is a colorful epic and a classic of Taiwanese cinema.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin 2.0 monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with Oriental cinema expert Tony Rayns and a restoration comparison.

Narc: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2002, Arrow Films

Rated: R, graphic violence, drug use, language

The lowdown: Jason Patric and Ray Liotta star in this action-packed and violent thriller set in Detroit in which narcotics cop Nick Tellis (Patric), recovering from an undercover operation gone wrong, reluctantly agrees to partner with Detective Henry Oak (Liotta) to investigate the apparent murder of Oak’s former partner.

As the men delve deeper into the case, boundaries are blurred causing their relationship to bounce between very personal and unsettling suspicion.

The film is a dark look at the criminal underbelly of the drug world. The movie costars Chi McBride, Dan Leis, Lloyd Adams, Krista Bridges, Busta Rhymes and Lina Giornofelice.

The movie, directed by Joe Carnahan, earned an 84 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 TrueHD and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 7.1 TrueHD, 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include vintage interviews with Carnahan, Patric, Liotta, director of photography Alex Nepomniaschy, producer Diane Nabatoff and filmmaker William Friedkin; a promotional feature on the making of the movie; an interview with Friedkin discussing the connections between his body of work and “Narc”; an interview with costume designer Gersha Phillips; a featurette that looks at the making of the movie; an interview with Bridges; an introduction to the movie by Carnahan; a new interview with Carnahan; a new interview with Nepomniaschy; an archival commentary track with Carnahan and editor John Gilroy; and a booklet with new features and archival interviews.

Friendly Persuasion (Blu-ray)

Release date: May 14

Details: 1956, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

The lowdown: Gary Cooper heads the cast of this historical picture set in Indiana in 1862 about a Quaker family that, like the rest of its sect, is opposed to violence and war.

The movie, directed by William Wyler and based on the book by Jessamyn West, details the conflict when religious beliefs are challenged by real-world events — in this story, the Civil War.

Cooper’s Jess Birdwell is the patriarch who refuses to fight, believing there is a better way to settle conflicts.

Birdwell’s oldest son, Josh, played by Anthony Perkins, ponders enlisting in the Union Army so as not to be thought of as a coward.

The cast also includes Dorothy McGuire as Jess Birdwell’s wife, Eliza, Phyllis Love as the Birdwell’s daughter, Mattie, Richard Eyer as little Jess Jr., as well as Robert Middleton, Peter Mark Richman, Walter Catlett and Marjorie Main.

The movie, which received six Academy Award nominations, can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a behind-the-scenes documentary segment from the 1955 NBC television series “Wide Wide World.”

The Rain People (Blu-ray)

Release date: May 7

Details: 1969, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, language, violence, sexual situations

The lowdown: This feature is one of Francis Ford Coppola’s early films; in fact, it was the film he directed before getting the assignment to make “The Godfather.”

“The Rain People,” which Coppola also wrote, stars Shirley Knight as Natalie Ravenna, a Long Island housewife who, months pregnant and feeling trapped in a life of which she is unsure, leaves her sleeping husband a note and drives away.

Thus begins Natalie’s road trip of self-discovery, a trip across the country in which she hopes to find herself and decide what she really wants from life.

On the road, she picks up a troubled hitchhiker, Jimmy, a former college football player whose life was greatly altered when he sustained a brain injury. Natalie tries to help Jimmy, but each time he sabotages her efforts.

The unstable Jimmy causes a few more problems for Natalie, but she refuses to leave him behind.

Later, stopped by Gordon, a motorcycle cop, who invites them back to his trailer. While Jimmy waits outside with Gordon’s daughter, the unstable widower attempts to rape Natalie.

Tragedy ensues devastating Natalie.

Coppola cast two future members of his “Godfather” ensemble, James Caan as Jimmy and Robert Duvall as Gordon.

The movie, filmed in 18 states, can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers. “The Rain People” is an early look at Coppola’s growing talent and confidence as a moviemaker.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

One from the Heart: Reprise (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: May 7

Details: 1982, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, sexual situations, language

The lowdown: This Francis Ford Coppola musical, which he made after “Apocalypse Now,” that received mixed reactions and reviews upon its initial release.

This two-disc set features the original 1982 103-minute theatrical release as well as the 2023, 93-minute Reprise version.

The story centers on Hank and Frannie (Frederic Forrest and Teri Garr) who, after five years together, break up on July 4th. The couple, who live in Las Vegas, go their separate ways for a night on the Las Vegas Strip in searches for their romantic fantasies.

Frannie’s is played by Raul Julia, while Hank’s is portrayed by Nastassja Kinski.

The movie’s production design, set pieces, color and cinematography by Vittorio Storao and Oscar-nominated musical score by Tom Waits, overwhelm the storyline.

The film is one of Coppola’s must discussed features with proponents and detractors on both sides. The film garnered a 51 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM stereo; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras on the 4K UHD disc include a commentary track with Coppola; a featurette on the cast, another on the production design and cinematography and a third on Kenny Ortega’s cinematography; an assessment on the musical by filmmaker Baz Luhrmann; a look at the 2023 “Reprise” restoration. Blu-ray extras include a making of featurette, a look at the music of Waits, deleted scenes, a “Dream Studio” featurette, an “Electronic Cinema” featurette, videotaped rehearsals, a music video, a stop-motion demo and alternate tracks on Waits’ score.

You’re a Big Boy Now (Blu-ray)

Release date: May 7

Details: 1966, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The movie, one of Francis Ford Coppola’s earliest efforts, was the filmmaker’s UCLA Film School Master’s thesis.

The film is a coming-of-age comedy in young Bernard Chanticleer (Peter Kastner) moves out of his parents’ Long Island home into an eighth-floor Greenwich Village apartment.

Bernard, who works in a low-level job at the New York City Public Library — where his father is curator of incunabula — is smitten with actress Barbara Darling (Elizabeth Hartman), while his grade-school friend, Amy Partlett (Karen Black), has a crush on Bernard.

Various incidents finally make Bernard see the light and that Amy is the right girl for him.

The cast also features Rip Torn, Geraldine Page, Tony Bill, Julie Harris, Dolph Sweet and Michael Dunn.

The music was by John Sebastian with songs performed by The Lovin’ Spoonful.

The Blu-ray can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other Internet sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

12 Strong (4K Ultra HD)

Release date: May 14

Details: 2018, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, war violence, language

The lowdown: Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon and Michael Peña head the cast of this war-drama, based on true events, of the first team of Special Forces sent into Afghanistan in the wake of 9/11.

The team’s mission is to attempt to dismantle the Taliban and its al-Qaida allies.

The film, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is more action than historical fact.

The 4K Ultra HD video and audio upgrades are better from an earlier Blu-ray release, but does really not improve the movie as a whole.

The movie, at times, is jingoistic, but that is to be expected for a movie set after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States.

The film, which can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers, is one that will appear to military and war-movie buffs.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette and a “Monumental Effort: Building America’s Response Monument” comprise the extras.

The Lawyer: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1970, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Tony Petrocelli (Barry Newman), an Italian-American, Harvard-educated lawyer represents clients in the rich Southwestern cattle town of Baker.

Petrocelli takes on the case of a doctor accused of murdering his wife. The physician insists he is innocent and that the killing was committed by an unknown assailant — even though the evidence is questionable.

Petrocelli must deal with a star state prosecutor, played by Harold Gould (“The Sting”).

The movie, which costars Diana Muldaur, was directed by Sidney J. Furie, and is loosely based on the infamous Sam Sheppard murder case, that also was the inspiration for the long-running TV series “The Fugitive.”

“The Lawyer” itself spawned a TV series, “Petrocelli, which ran from 1974 to 1976 and also starred Newman.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include interviews with Newman and Muldaur and a commentary track with film historian-filmmaker Daniel Kremer and film director Paul Lynch, with archival excerpts from Furie.

Magic Mike (4K Ultra HD)

Release date: May 14

Details: 2012, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, sexual content, brief nudity, language, drug use

The lowdown: Channing Tatum is the entrepreneurial Magic Mike, who works odd jobs during the day, and, at night, is the star of an all-male review.

After many years as the star attraction at Club Xquisite, Mike is beginning to re-evaluate his future as a dancer, especially after he meets Brooke (Cody Horn), the sister of 19-year-old Adam (Alex Pettyfer), who Mike has taken under his wing and encouraged to begin stripping at the club.

Matthew McConaughey costars as Dallas, the owner of the strip club.

The 4K Ultra HD upgrade provides enhanced video and audio tracks. The movie, which also features Olivia Munn, Matt Bomer, James Martin Kelly and Reid Carolin, can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A “Backstage on Magic Mike” is the main bonus component.

Back from the Dead (Blu-ray)

Details: 1957, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Peggie Castle (“Beginning of the End,” TV’s “Lawman”) and Arthur Franz (“Invaders from Mars”) star in this 79-minute supernatural B-movie.

Castle portrays Mandy Hazelton Anthony, recently married to Franz’s Dick Anthony. Franz’s first wife, Felicia, died six years earlier but, through black magic, her spirit has taken hold of Mandy.

Mandy’s sister, Kate (Marsha Hunt), as well as Dick, want Mandy back, but Felicia — and many others — have been waiting a long time for her return.

This black-and-white feature is more eerie than frightening, but if offers some fun — even if parts of the script are weak.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Two commentary tracks, one by film historians Tom Weaver, Gary D. Rhodes and Larry Blamire, and the other by film historians David Del Valle and Dana M. Reemes, comprise the bonus materials.

We Go On: Remastered (Blu-ray)

Details: 2016, Lightyear Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A man, terrified of dying, offers a cash reward to the first person who can show him a ghost, an angel, even a demon — anything to prove that we go on after we die.

He narrows his responses to three candidates — a scientist, a medium and a worldly entrepreneur.

Along with his very protective mother, he starts an adventure that will spiral into an unthinkable nightmare.

The movie is more supernatural than horror with a story by Andy Mitton and Jesse Holland, who also co-directed, that is clever and thoughtful. It also takes viewers on existential exploration of the fear of death.

The movie, which received a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, stars Clark Freeman, Annette O’Toole, John Glover and Giovanna Zacarias.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include three commentary tracks, one with Mitton, another with Holland and a third with Freeman and O’Toole.

Slam (Blu-ray & VOD)

Details: 1998, Kino Lorber

Rated: R, sexual content, language, violent

The lowdown: This independent feature, a Sundance Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival winner, tells the story of a young black performance poet, Raymond Joshua (Saul Williams), who is arrested and imprisoned in a Washington, D.C., jail for a petty marijuana charge.

Despite the dangers all around him, Joshua is able to find his identity, strength and voice. He also meets a prison gang leader, played by Bonz Malone, and a prison writing teacher, Lauren Bell (Sonja Sohn).

Bell inspires Joshua to use the power of creative expression to free himself from his struggles as another victim of the judicial system.

The movie is filled with poetry, heart and realism, highlighting the importance of artistic articulation.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include behind-the-scenes footage and a commentary track with director Marc Levin and Malone.

Deathdream (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1974, Blue Underground

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: A young soldier, presumed killed during the Vietnam War, returns home to his grief-stricken parents in this updated variation of the classic story, “The Monkey’s Paw.”

Academy Award-nominee John Marley (“The Godfather,” “Love Story”) and Lynn Carlin (“Faces”) are overjoyed at the return of their son, Andy (Richard Backus) — at first.

Upon his return, Andy acts strangely, simply sitting in a rocking chair in his room all day, staring out his window. His body is deteriorating, unless he gets fresh supplies of blood to replenish it.

It seems that Andy’s mother had prayed so hard for his return that her entreaties were answered — but at what cost.

The move, also known as “The Night Andy Came Home,” “Dead of Night” and “The Night Walk,” marked the debut of special effects legend Tom Savini.

Bob Clark (“Murder by Decree,” “Porky’s,” “A Christmas Story”) directed this horror outing that garnered an 85 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 1.0 DTS-HD; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 1.0 DTS-HD; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include three commentary tracks, one with Clark, another with writer Alan Ormsby and a third with film historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson; a recollection with cast member Anya Liffey and Ormsby; interviews with composer Carl Zitter, production manager John “Bud” Cardos and Backus; a featurette on Savini’s early career; an interview and a screen test with Gary Swanson, originally cast as Andy, alternate opening titles and a student film by Ormsby.

Teaserama (Blu-ray)

Details: 1954-56, Kino Cult

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Pinup queen Bettie Page stars in this triple feature of grindhouse classics celebrating the golden age of burlesque.

First up are “Varietease” (1954) and “Teaserama (1955), featuring Page and striptease legend Tempest Storm, in these full-color burlesque films. The movies also include performances by strip queens Lili St. Cyr, Trudy Wayne and “female impersonator” Vickie Lynn.

Also included are the requisite baggy-pants comics as well as singers.

Both movies are directed by girlie-pix impresario Irving Klaw, who also helmed the third film in the set, “Buxom Beautease” (1956), which incorporates the short-subject film “Striptease Revealed,” which features performances by Blaze Starr and Dorian Dennis.

The set will appeal to fans of burlesque.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include the Something Weird video editions of “Varietease” and “Teaserama”; a commentary on “Teaserama” by Jo Weldon, author of The Burlesque Handbook”; a commentary on “Varietease” by film historian Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and a commentary for the Something Weird video editions of “Varietease” and “Teaserama” by David E. Friedman and Mike Vraney.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Dead Wrong (Blu-ray & digital) (Mill Creek Entertainment)

House of Screaming Glass (DVD & VOD) (Deskpop Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Knox Goes Away (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Relative (Music Box Films)

MAY 22

Acapulco: Season 3, Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

The Big Door Prize: Season 2, Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

Dark Matter: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Loot: Season 2, Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Trying: Season 4, Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

Under the Bridge: Episode 7 (Hulu)

MAY 23

The Blue Angels (Amazon Prime)

The French (Kino Film Collection)

Walking on Water (Kino Film Collection

MAY 24

Atlas (Netflix)

The Big Cigar: Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

Civil War (A24)

Queen of the Deuce (Amazon-Apple TV+-Greenwich Entertainment)

The Sales Girl (Film Movement Plus)

Silent Land (Film Movement Plus)

MAY 27

Pandemonium (Arrow Video)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

