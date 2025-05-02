The following titles are being released on Tuesday, May 6, unless otherwise noted:

Lilo & Stitch: Ultimate Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2002, Buena Vista-Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, mild science-fiction action

The lowdown: The theme of this Hawaiian-based Disney animated feature is “ohana” — the islands’ tradition of family.

Lilo is an independent, but lonely, girl who adopts what she believes is a small, ugly dog. She names him “Stitch.”

But what Lilo does not realize is that Stitch, who she thinks will be the perfect pet, is a genetic experiment who escaped from an alien planet and crash-landed on Earth.

Lilo’s love, faith and strong belief in “ohana” helps unlock Stitch’s heart, giving him the ability for care for others.

This is an appealing family movie that kids will enjoy, while adults appreciate its core message.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 Dolby digital audio descriptive and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include deleted scenes, hula lessons, an animating the hula featurette, a commentary track, two music videos, a behind-the-scenes look at Stitch through the Disney years and a featurette exploring the islands of Hawai’i, O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i, Lãna’i and Moloka’i.

Side Street (Blu-ray)

Release date: April 29

Details: 1950, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Farley Granger (“Rope,” “Strangers on a Train”) and Cathy O’Connell (“The Best Years of Our Lives,” “Ben-Hur”) star in this film noir drama filmed on location in New York City.

Granger portrays Joe Norson, a postal worker who more than anything wants to provide a comfortable life for his pregnant wife, Ellen.

But in a moment of frustration, Norson steals $30,000 from shady lawyer Victor Backett (Edmon Ryan).

The theft, though, gets Norson in an even deeper predicament as Backett had extorted the money from an innocent man whom he framed in a sex scandal and later murdered.

Norson, trying to hide the money from Ellen, gives it to a friend for safekeeping. If you’ve seen enough noir movies you know that was a big mistake.

When Norson has a change of heart and tries to retrieve the money to return to the lawyer, he finds himself in the middle of a murderous web.

“Side Street,” directed by Anthony Mann, features a spectacular car chase in the final reel that was shot at many iconic New York locations including Central Park, Stuyvesant Town, Battery Park, the Bellevue Hospital morgue, the Polyclinic maternity ward, Wall Street, Bowling Green Park, the Fulton Fish Market, the Queensboro Bridge and a Greenwich Village nightclub.

The cast which also includes James Craig, Paul Kelly, Jean Hagen, Charles McGraw, Harry Bellaver and Paul Harvey, received good reviews upon its release. The movie can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a commentary track with film historian-critic-author Richard Schickel, a featurette about the movie, two classic MGM cartoons and an MGM Crime Does Not Pay short, “The Luckiest Guy in the World.

Lili (Blu-ray)

Release date: April 29

Details: 1953, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: G

The lowdown: Leslie Caron and Mel Ferrer star in this enchanting musical about Lili Daurier (Caron), an orphan who joins a carnival and falls under the spell of its star, a smooth-talking magician, played by Jean Pierre Aumont.

But it is Paul (Ferrer), the crippled embittered puppeteer who truly loves Lily, but he only can express his feelings through his puppets.

The movie is more a romantic drama than a musical, even though it won an Academy Award for Bronislau Kaper’s score and featured the memorable song, “Hi Lili, Hi Lo.”

It also includes an enchanting and imaginative dance sequence in which Lili dances with Paul’s puppets, who have come to life.

The cast also features Zsa Zsa Gabor and Kurt Kazsnar.

“Lili” can be found at www.moviezyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) with side mattes; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Three classic cartoons comprise the extras.

Three the Hard Way (Blu-ray)

Release date: April 29

Details: 1974, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, violence, language, sexual content

The lowdown: Jim Brown, Fred Williamson and Jim Kelly are the Blaxploitation superstars who unite for this action-thriller directed by Gordon Parks Jr.

Brown, Williamson and Kelly are on a mission to thwart a secret white supremacist organization that plans to contaminate the water supplies of Detroit, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. with a substance that is lethal only to the black population.

The head racist leading the proposed extermination is Monroe Feather, played by Jay Robinson, best known for playing Caligula in “The Robe” and its sequel “Demetrius and the Gladiators.”

And while the plot may be far-fetched, the action and stunts are entertaining. This release is the restored 97-minute version of the film, not the 89-minute only-seen edited version.

The Blu-ray can be purchased at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

A Nice Indian Boy (Wayfarer-Blue Harbor Entertainment)

A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Breaking Glass Pictures)

American Delivery (Apple TV+-Prime Video-Kino Lorber)

Audrey’s Children (Blue Harbor Entertainment)

Bob Trevino Likes It (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Dark My Light (Ethos Releasing)

The Empire (Apple TV+-Prime Video-Kino Lorber

First Moon (One Tree Entertainment)

Good Bad Things (Hulu-Music Box Films)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 6, Episode 7 (Hulu)

Primal Games (Uncork’d Entertainment)

My Robot Sophia (Gravitas Ventures)

MAY 7

Carême: Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

Government Cheese: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

The Studio: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

MAY 8

Goodbye to Language (Kino Film Collection)

Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story (Kino Film Collection

Self Driver (Cinephobia Releasing)

Vanderpump Villa: Season 2 (Hulu)

MAY 9

Absolute Dominion (Giant Pictures)

Flaming Cloud (Film Movement Plus)

Greek Mothers Never Die (Gravitas Ventures)

Kryptic (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Long Way Home (Apple TV+)

Lovers: A True Story (Film Movement Plus)

Marcella (Greenwich Entertainment)

Nonnas (www.netflix.com/NONNAS) (Netflix)

Summer of ’69 (Hulu)

The Uninvited (Foton. Distribution)

Wick Is Pain (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Your Friends & Neighbors: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

