The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unless otherwise noted:

The Valachi Papers (Blu-ray)

Details: 1972, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: Charles Bronson stars as mob soldier Joseph Valachi who, after being sentenced to 15 years in prison, turns informant after learning that top Mafia boss Vito Genovese (Lina Ventura) has put a $100,000 contract on his life.

Valachi gives federal agents a history of the Cosa Nostra from thievery and extortion to vengeance and murder and its innermost workings. Valachi ends up testifying before a Senate subcommittee on organized crime.

The movie also features Jill Ireland and Joseph Wiseman.

The film, directed by Terence Young, is a rather poor man’s “Godfather.” It’s kind of episodic and plodding.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian Paul Talbot is the main extra.





Hansan: Rising Dragon (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Korean historical drama highlights the Battle of Hansando.

In 1592, Admiral Ye and his fleet fight the naval power of Japan, which has formidable warships.

As the Korean forces begin to fall, the admiral resorts to using his secret weapon — the dragon-head ships known as Geobukseon to change the tide of battle.

The movie, which features a dubbed English-language track, is a prequel to the popular “The Admiral: Roaring Currents.”

“Hansan …” is too long and contains a few stretches where not much happens.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Korean and English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, a look at the makeup and examinations of the main characters.



Adieu Godard (DVD)

Details: 2021, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An Indian comedy about the magic of movies. Villager Ananda is a dirty old man who spends most of his time watching pornography with his friends.

One day, returning from the store, Ananda discovers that the DVD he rented is a Godard film. He is intrigued by it and soon begins watching more of Godard’s works.

This inspires him to organize a Godard film festival in his town.

The quirky and quaint movie is a tribute to the power of art, and while it has a few missteps, it is an overall enjoyable experience.

Technical aspects: 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Odia and English 2.0 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.



Queen of Glory (DVD)

Details: 2021, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Sarah Obeng is a doctoral student at Columbia University who is weeks away from following her married boyfriend to Ohio.

When Sarah’s mother suddenly dies, she learns that her inheritance is the King of Glory, a small Christian bookstore serving the Ghanaian immigrant community in the Bronx.

Sarah now has a lot on her plate: she must arrange her mother’s funeral according to her family’s traditional expectations, while also navigating her plans to relocate and the return of her estranged father.

All the while, she must contend with the bookstore.

She is aided by an ensemble of Eastern European neighbors, opinionated aunties and a no-nonsense ex-con employee.

Sarah must deal with her new responsibilities while struggling to remain true to herself.

The movie, which received an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, delivers a lot in its 78-minute running time, while offering smart insights into the value of family and community.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track, deleted scenes and a short film comprise the extras.



The Diamond Wizard 3D (Blu-ray)

Details: 1954, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This film noir thriller is the only 3-D feature filmed in Great Britain.

The film centers on U.S. Treasury agent Joe Dennison, played by Dennis O’Keefe — who also directed the movie — and Scotland Yard Inspector McClaren (Philip Friend), who team up when they learn the cases they are investigating are linked.

Dennison is trying to catch the crooks who stole $1 million from a U.S. Treasury vault, while McClaren is looking for a missing atomic scientist.

The key to both mysteries may rest with the scientist’s daughter, played by Margaret Sheridan (“The Thing”) and her fascinating diamond.

The set includes both a BD3D polarized and anaglyphic (red/cyan) 3-D versions of the movie.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.65:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track, a look at the movie’s restoration and alternate opening credits comprise the major extras.



The Tubular Bells: 50th Anniversary Tour: Double Disc Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 18

Details: 2022, Cleopatra Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A two-disc set featuring a full live show filmed over three nights that incorporates the power of the music with dance and acrobatics by the Circa Contemporary Circus and a documentary that looks at the history and legacy of Tubular Bells.

The program’s narrator is actor Bill Nighy.

Musician-songwriter-producer Mike Oldfield’s “Tubular Bells,” his debut studio album, is remembered as the opening music in William Friedkin’s movie, “The Exorcist.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 audio.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with Oldfield and Richard Branson and a “Turning Back the Clock” featurette.



