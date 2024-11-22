The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Nov. 26, unless otherwise noted:

The Critic (DVD)

Details: 2024, Kino Lorber-Greenwich Entertainment

Rated: R, sexual content, language

The lowdown: Ian McKellen stars as Jimmy Erskine, London’s most powerful — and feared — theater critic who lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme with deadly consequences.

The story, set in the mid-1930s, centers on Erskine, who is arrogant, corrupt, self-centered and immoral. The movie, which is more character than plot driven, is doing everything he can to keep his job after a change in leadership.

Erskine is confronted by Nina Land (Gemma Arterton), an actress who he continually criticizes, and secrets about his personal life — Erskine is gay — are made public.

This forces Erskine to concoct a scheme to regain his position and he entices Nina to help him. His revenge plot ultimately leads to tragedy.

The cast also includes Mark Strong, Lesley Manville, Alfred Enoch, Ben Barnes and Romola Garai.

Technical aspects: 2.39: (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette is the main bonus component.

The Shape of Water (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2017, Criterion Collection

Rated: R, sexual content, nudity, violence, language

The lowdown: “The Shape of Water” is a grown-up fairy tale that is not so much akin to “Beauty and the Beast” as it is to “The Creature from the Black Lagoon.”

Guillermo del Toro directed and co-wrote this magical mixture of science fiction and romance set in 1962 — at the height of the Cold War. The film is set at a secret government laboratory in Baltimore, where a new “asset” — captured in the Amazon region — is being held for study.

Sally Hawkins plays Elisa who, along with Octavia Spencer’s Zelda, work as night-shift custodians at the facility.

Elisa first comes in contact with “the asset,” known as the Amphibian Man, after she is called to the lab to clean up after a bloody incident in which government agent Strickland (Michael Shannon) loses a couple of fingers.

Elisa is immediately attracted to the being in the tank. She brings him some hard-boiled eggs and slowly teaches him some rudimentary sign language.

As directed by del Toro, Elisa does not show any fear for the Amphibian Man. Instead, she displays an immediate compassion and empathy, viewing him as a kindred spirit, out of place in the conventional world.

“The Shape of Water” is fundamentally a story about “the other,” those people — or creatures — who are the square pegs that do not fit in with society’s round holes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles. Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include a conversation between del Toro and filmmaker David Lowery; a documentary spotlighting the movie’s production design, performances, special effects and score; two “Anatomy of a Scene” featurettes that look at the prologue and dance sequence; an interview with illustrator James Jean; a 2017 Masterclass on the movie’s technical aspects; and an essay.

The Killer’s Game (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Nov. 19

Details: 2024, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong bloody violence, language, sexual material, nudity, drug use

The lowdown: David Bautista stars as hit man Joe Flood who, after being diagnosed with a terminal illness, takes matters in his own hands by taking a hit out on himself.

However, when Flood discovers that the hitmen he hired also has targeted his girlfriend, Maize Arnaud (Sofia Boutella), he takes matters in his own hand, fending off several assassin colleagues.

The action-comedy is very violent, but tempered by Bautista’s sweet performance, but the uneven stew of vicious fights, romance and over-the-top stunts are a drawback.

The cast also includes Terry Crews, Scott Adkins, Ben Kingsley and Pom Klementieff.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.00:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and descriptive audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.00:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and descriptive audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include featurettes centering on the making of the movie and its cast.

“Looney Tunes: Collector’s Choice: Vols. 1-4” (Blu-ray)

“Looney Tunes: Collector’s Choice: Vol. 4” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1930-69, Warner Archive Collection-Allied Vaughn

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: If you are a fan of Warner Bros. cartoons, then these two releases will strike your funny bone.

The four-disc “Looney Tunes: Collector’s Choice: Vols. 1-4” features 97 Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes animated shorts featuring Bugs Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, the Road Runner, Wile E. Coyote, Tweetie, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn and many others.

The cartoons represent the works of Chuck Jones, Friz Freling, Tex Avery, Bob Clampett and Robert McKimson.

For those who already have the first three sets, the fourth features 25 titles such as “Along Came Daffy,” “The Cagey Canary,” “Henhouse Henery,” “Holiday for Drumsticks,” “Road to Andalay,” “Mouse-Warming” and “Double or Mutton.”

Speedy Gonzalez, Bugs, Daffy,, Sylvester, Yosemite Sam and Babbit and Catstello are among the characters spotlighted.

Both Blu-rays can be purchased at www.movieZyng.com or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture with side mattes; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital monaural; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include bonus cartoons.

Mountains of the Moon (Blu-ray)

Details: 1990, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: This 19th-century historical drama centers on two British officers, Capt. Richard Francis Burton (Patrick Bergin) and Lt. John Hanning Speke (Iain Glen), who set out through the African wilderness to discover the source of the Nile River.

The two travel for several months, encountering savage tribes, diseases, hunger and other dangers.

Speke discovers a lake that he believes is the river’s source, but Burton disagrees saying they need more scientific research to be certain.

When the pair return to separately to London, ambitious publisher Larry Oliphant (Richard E. Grant) stirs up a quarrel between the two friends, with Speke returning to Africa alone to prove his findings.

The movie, based on a true story, costars Fiona Shaw as Burton’s wife, Isabel, Delroy Lindo and Bernard Hill.

Bob Rafelson directed from a script he co-wrote with William Harrison, based on Harrison’s biographical novel. Roger Deakins cinematography complements the movie’s breathtaking scope.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with film critic Adrian Martin and a making of featurette.

The Martian Chronicles (Blu-ray)

Details: 1980, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This three-part, made-for-TV adaptation by Richard Matheson of Ray Bradbury’s novel captures mankind’s first venture into the colonization of another planet.

With the Earth on the verge of extinction, humanity must find another place to live. When three expeditions to Mars, headed by Col. John Wilder (Rock Hudson), find suitable conditions for relocation, humans pour in by the shipload.

They also bring all the vices and old evils of Earth with them — greed, corruption and murder.

The series does not paint a flattering portrait of humanity, even as Wilder over the years tries to heed the lessons of the dying Martian civilization.

By the end of the series, not many humans are left on Mars, but those who have come to accept their new home — and neighbors.

The cast includes Gayle Hunnicutt, Bernie Casey, Roddy McDowall, Darren McGavin, Bernadette Peters, Maria Schell, Joyce Van Patten, Fritz Weaver, James Faulkner and Barry Morse.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include a commentary track on each episode and an interview with Faulkner.

Harrison’s Flowers (Blu-ray)

Details: 2000, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Andie MacDowell stars as Sarah Lloyd in this heartbreaking love story set amidst the chaotic war in the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Sarah’s husband, Harrison (David Strathairn), a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, goes missing the Yugoslav Wars that led to the breakup of the nation.

His colleagues presume that Harrison is dead, but Sarah believes he is still alive, so she travels to the embattled region to find and save her husband.

Sarah, journalist herself, is helped by two other photo-journalists in her quest.

A subplot involves the Lloyd’s son, Cesar, looking after his father’s prized greenhouse.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film critic Manuela Lazic is the main extra.

Super Spies and Secret Lies: Three Undercover Classics from Shaw Brothers (Blu-ray)

Details: 1966-69, Eureka Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Hong Kong’s Shaw Brothers studio decided to cash in on the James Bond craze of the 1960s by producing super-spy stories of intrigue, espionage and big heists.

“The Golden Buddha” (1966) deals with three people, including a businessman who picks up the wrong suitcase, who travel to an ancient Siamese city in search of a lost treasure. Three small Buddha statues hold the clues to the discovery.

Unfortunately, the evil Skeleton Gang is also after the businessman for taking the suitcase — as well as the treasure.

A father goes in search of justice after his daughter is killed by the Devil Girl’s Gang in “Angel with the Iron Fist” (1967).

Also becoming involved with the gang is a mysterious woman who arrives in Hong Kong carrying a cache of stolen diamonds.

A master cat burglar decides to give up the life in “The Singing Thief” (1969) by starting a new career as a singer. Things are going fine until he becomes the prime suspect in a series of jewel thefts.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include commentaries by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema, interviews with James Bond expert Llewella Chapman on global Bondmania in the 1960s and Hong Kong cinema scholar Wayne Wong and a collector’s booklet.

Revenge of the Zombies (Blu-ray)

Details: 1943, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: John Carradine stars as Dr. Max Heinrich von Altermann, a Nazi scientist living in the Louisiana swamp, working to create an army of living dead soldiers for Hitler.

Von Alterman experimented on his wife, Lila (Veda Ann Borg), turning her into a zombie. Except it does not have the desired effect, as he discovers that she retains free will.

The scientist is visited by Scott Warrington (Mauritz Hugo) and his friend, Larry Adams (Robert Lowery), a detective. Both want more details about the death of Lila, who was Warrington’s sister.

The movie, which also features Gale Storm, Mantan Moreland, Bob Steele and James Baskett (Uncle Remus in Disney’s “Song of the South”), was a partial remake of 1941’s “King of the Zombies.”

In the end, of course, Von Altermann and Lila, pursued by the remaining zombies, meet their end in the convenient quicksand always found in this cinema swamps.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historians-authors Tom Weaver and Gary D. Rhodes comprises the main bonus component.

The Sword (Blu-ray)

Details: 1980, Eureka Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Eureka Classics feature that is a homage to the wuxia genre in which a swordsman believes he is in possession of a cursed blade.

Because of that, swordsman Hua Qian Shu has retreated from the martial arts world to live in peaceful seclusion. Despite his retirement, his fame and reputation are well-known.

Thus, Li Mak-jan, a young swordsman, wishes to challenge this master swordsman to test his own skill. But as Li searches for the reclusive Hua, he finds himself entangled with old lovers and new rivals.

Soon, it becomes apparent that the old master’s sword is indeed cursed and will most likely bring tragedy to those who seek to wield it.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track by East Asian film expert Frank Djeng, another by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema, interviews about the movie with film critic Andrew Heskins and martial arts cinema expert Wayne Wong and a collector’s booklet.

The Hunted (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2003, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, strong & bloody violence, language

The lowdown: Academy Award-winners Tommy Lee Jones and Benicio Del Toro star in this action-thriller in which Del Toro’s Aaron Hallam, a combat veteran haunted by nightmares, has become a top special-forces assassin.

But Hallam has gone renegade, killing two game hunters in the Pacific Northwest.

The FBI’s Abby Durrell (Connie Nielsen) turns to the one man who can track Hallam and bring him in, his former warfare instructor L.T. Bonham (Jones).

Bonham is very familiar with Hallam’s methods and capabilities, since he was the one who trained him.

Now, Bonham must engage his most skilled student in a deadly game of cat and mouse, with the chessboard moving from the Oregon wilderness to the concrete jungle of the big city.

The movie, directed by William Friedkin, also features Leslie Stefanson, John Finn, José Zúñiga and Mark Pellegrino.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track by Friedkin on both discs, and, on the Blu-ray disc, four featurettes and six deleted scenes.

Bug (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2006, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, strong violence, nudity, sexual situations, language, drug use

The lowdown: A drama soaked in fear and paranoia from director William Friedkin, starring Ashley Judd and Michael Shannon.

Judd plays Agnes, a waitress who lives a solitary life in a rundown hotel. She is haunted by a tragic past and hounded by her former husband, Jerry (Harry Connick Jr.), an ex-con now out of prison.

Agnes begins to feel hopeful about the future after she meets Peter (Shannon), an eccentric drifter. Their connection sparks a romance — that is, until Peter reveals that he was the victim of government experimentation that left blood-hungry aphids crawling under his skin.

Soon, Agnes and Peter begin obsessing over the nightmarish thought that they are infected by insects.

The performances of Judd and Shannon,, as well as the film’s editing, adds to the disconcerting tone.

The film was adapted by playwright-actor Tracy Letts, based on his play, and earned a 62 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track with Friedkin on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, a discussion with Friedkin and an introduction to the movie featurette.

Zyzzyx Road: 2-Disc Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2006, Dark Arts Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Grant, a married accountant locked in an unhappy marriage, loves his daughter, but can’t stand the sight of his wife.

Grant is set on making a killing in Las Vegas and goes to a casino. There, he meets Marissa (Katherine Heigl), and before long the two are back in his hotel room between, on top and below the sheets.

Events go horribly wrong when Marissa’s former boyfriend, Joey (Tom Sizemore), crashes into the room in a fit of rage.

In self-defense, Grant kills Joey — or so he thinks — and takes his body to bury in the desert Zyzzyx Road. But when Grant opens the trunk of his car to dump Joey’s body into the grave he dug, he finds the trunk empty.

With shovel in hand, Grant traces Joey to an abandoned mine, where Joey tells Grant a secret about Marissa.

The film, which features a few twists and surprises, earned only $30 at the box office. But it is not that bad.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 5.1 Dolby digital and 2.0 Dolby stereo; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 5.1 Dolby digital and 2.0 Dolby stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options on both discs include a new introduction by director John Penney and Grillo; a commentary track with Penney and another with Grillo; and on the Blu-ray disc, “The Legacy of Zyzzyx Road” featurette; 11 archival behind-the-scenes featurettes; an archival interview with Penney; a storyboard to scenes featurette; a then and now featurette on shooting locations; and a music video.

Hollywood 90028 (Blu-ray + CD)

Details: 1973, Grindhouse Releasing

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A feature that vacillates between being an exploitation movie and an arthouse presentation.

Director Christina Hornisher seems more intent on making a character study of a man who cannot control his urges than a straight serial-killer story.

The movie centers on Mark (Christopher Augustine), a movie cameraman who cannot fulfill his dreams and is forced to shoot porno films for Jobal (Dick Glass), an obnoxious and crass producer.

Being around the women who perform in the porno flicks, deepens the rage within the Mark, a loner who often wanders around Los Angeles. Mark skulks around through the city’s peep shows and strip clubs, where he preys on random young women, who he picks up and strangles to death.

At the same time, Mark begins to pursue a romantic relationship with Michelle (Jeannette Dilger), a model whom he films in one of Jobal’s movies.

Michelle, though, is in a relationship with a “sugar daddy,” which leaves Mark frustrated, angry and confused, thus refueling his rage and urge to kill.

The film relies heavily on atmosphere, more than the shocking murders.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include commentary tracks, alternate scenes from the original X-rated version, an experimental 16mm short by Hornisher, outtakes, liner notes and a CD album by Basil Poledouris.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Hush: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (Shout! Studios)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Chef Flynn (Kino Film Collection)

Daytime Revolution (Kino Lorber-Apple TV+-Prime Video)

Hit the Road (Kino Film Collection)

Letters at Christmas (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Life Is Beautiful: A Letter to Gaza (Watermelon Pictures)

The Quest: Everest (Apple TV+-Prime Video)

Terrifier 3 (Cineverse)

NOV. 27

Bad Sisters: Season 2, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Shrinking: Season 2, Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

You Would Do It Too ((Tú También lo Harías): Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

NOV. 29

Before: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

Cash Calls Hell (Film Movement Classics)

Dear Santa, the Series: Season 2 (Hulu)

Miraculous World: London at the Edge of Time (Disney+)

Silo: Season 2, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

Heavier Trip (Doppelganger Releasing)

DEC. 1

A Holy Mess (Viaplay)

The Christmas Party (Viaplay)

This is not a Christmas movie (Viaplay)

Coming next week: Alien Romulus

