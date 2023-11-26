The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Nov. 28, unless otherwise noted:

A Haunting in Venice (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2023, 20th Century Fox-Disney-Buena Vista

Rated: PG-13, strong violence, disturbing images, thematic elements

The lowdown: Kenneth Branagh returns for his third outing as Agatha Christie’s brilliant sleuth Hercule Poirot in this mystery set in post-World War II Venice.

Poirot is retired and living in Venice when he reluctantly attends a séance during which another guest is murdered.

The story takes place on All Hallows’ Eve at a decaying, supposedly haunted, palazzo.

Suspects abound as Poirot has to unravel the many secrets involving his fellow guests.

The all-star cast includes Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Camille Cottin, Ricardo Scamarcio, Kelly Reilly and Jude Hill.

The movie received a 75 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a making of featurette and deleted scenes.

Oppenheimer (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Nov. 21

Details: 2023, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, sexual content, nudity, language

The lowdown: ‘Oppenheimer” is a complex movie, adapted by director Christopher Nolan from the biography, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer,” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Nolan shows the audience Oppenheimer’s intelligence, but also his shortcomings, which play out over the movie’s three-hour run time.

Cillian Murphy gives a brilliantly nuanced performance as Oppenheimer. He is a genius; he knows and flaunts it, but he also craves the recognition and admiration of his gift from those within and outside the scientific community.

Yet, despite his intellect, Murphy’s Oppenheimer — at times — is a man-child. He is naïve, failing to understand the intricacies of human nature and how quickly people can take advantage of him and how rapidly friends can become antagonists to suit their own purposes.

Nolan and Murphy show how Oppenheimer’s hubris was partially the reason for his later downfall. They also display his contradictory nature. Yes, he led the building of the bomb, but was conflicted about the lives that would be lost in its use and what happens after this atomic genie was released from its bottle.

“Oppenheimer” is intellectually stimulating; sequences in which Oppenheimer and his team at Los Alamos debate about how to build an atomic bomb and the consequences of it are not only thought provoking but engaging.

“Oppenheimer” is provocative and impressive and, despite its massive canvas, intimate and personal. At its core, it is a story about how our country creates heroes, only to tear them down when they get out of step with whatever the current norm or climate happens to be.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.20:1 and 1.78:1 widescreen mixed; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.20:1 and 1.78:1 widescreen mixed; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 Dolby digital DVS and French and Spanish 5.1 digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a making of featurette that includes interviews with Nolan, crew and cast members; a question-and-answer session; the documentary “To End All War: Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb”; a Trinity anniversary panel discussion; and a look at the development of black-and-white 65mm film stock for use in the movie.

WandaVision: The Complete Series: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Marvel Studios-Disney-Buena Vista

Rated: TV-14, violence

The lowdown: This two-disc set is a blend of sendups of classic television sitcoms with characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that revolve around Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), who are living idealized suburban lives — or is it simply the figment of someone’s powerful imagination.

The nine-episode series begins in black and white then morphs into color as the home life of the superheroes evolves from 1950s to 1970s shows in which all family problems were easily solved.

If only it was so in the MCU. It works as a homage to that genre, complete with its tropes.

This creates unease for Wanda and Vision, who begin to suspect everything is not what it seems.

The Disney+ series, which takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” also features Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park and Kat Demmings.

The series kicked off Phase Four of the MCU, which included “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” that costarred Olson.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a featurette with cast members and filmmakers discussing how the series moves through different sitcom eras, a gag reel, deleted scenes and a making of featurette.

The Sandman: The Complete First Season (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 2022, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This 11-episode series, based on the DC comics series by Neil Gaiman, focuses on Morpheus, the Dream King, who, after more than a century in captivity, sets out to mend his realm, The Dreaming, as well the cosmic and human worlds from the damage done during his absence as well as amend for his own past mistakes.

The series, which aired on Netflix, stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus who gives shape to all of mankind’s deepest fears and fantasies.

This is a very interesting and moody fantasy show that holds your interest as it explores the cost of betrayal, truth and sacrifice.

After viewing this three-disc set, take heart. A second season of the series is being discussed for airing sometime in late 2024.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra high definition, 16:9 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos TrueHD; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include “The World of the Endless” featurette about the series and a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

Stalag 17 (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 21

Details: 1953, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Billy Wilder directed this World War II drama in which William Holden’s performance as Sgt. J.J. Sefton, a cynical opportunist who is hated by most of the other prisoners in the barracks they share because of the rackets he dreams up and his trading with German guards for special privileges.

Sefton cones under suspicion when two prisoners are killed in an escape attempt, making it obvious that a spy is living among the prisoners.

Holden’s performance won him a best actor Academy Award; he does not break character until the final moment of his final scene. Throughout, he remains nonapologetic about his various schemes and activities that create suspicion around him.

The cast also includes Otto Preminger as the camp commandant, Sig Ruman as Sgt. Schulz and Don Taylor, Richard Erdman, Peter Graves, Robert Strauss, Harvey Lembeck, Neville Brand and Gil Stratton as fellow prisoners.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include three commentary tracks, one with filmmaker-historian Steve Mitchell and Steven Jay Rubin, author of “Combat Films: American Realism, a second with film historian-author Joseph McBride, author of “Billy Wilder: Dancing on the Edge” and a third with Erdman, Stratton and co-playwright Donald Bevan, whose drama was adapted for the screen; a making of featurette; and another about the real prisoners of Stalag XVII B.

Boyfriends and Girlfriends (Blu-ray)

Details: 1987, Metrograph Pictures-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In the final film in his “Comedies and Proverbs” series, writer-director Eric Rohmer uses the amorous misadventures of two girlfriends in the Paris suburbs to test the old proverb “les amis de mes amis sont mesa mis” (“the friends of my friends are my friends”).

The movie is a satire of yuppies in which buttoned-up Blanche and free-spirited Lea and their current boyfriends feel attractions towards each other’s love interests, which tests their friendship and understanding of love.

As the film progresses, so do romantic relationships.

The movie earned a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main extra.

Barbarella: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1968, Arrow Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jane Fonda is directed by her then-husband Roger Vadim in this comic and cosmic story set in the 41st century based on the French comic book.

The story sends Barbarella on a mission to hunt down evil scientist Durand Durand (Milo O’Shea), who has created a deadly weapon that has the potential of creating mass devastation.

Barbarella crash lands on an icy planet, where she is rescued by Mark Hand (Ugo Tognazzi) and guided by the blind angel Pygar (John Phillip Law) to Durand’s lair in the city of Sogo, a place of corruption and debauchery.

In Sogo, Barbarella encounters the Great Tyrant Black Queen (Anita Pallenberg) and her minions who endanger Barbarella’s mission.

The movie, which garnered a 74 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, transformed Fonda into a reluctant sex symbol, a label she abhorred.

The cast also includes Marcel Marceau and David Hemmings.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD; English DDH and English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and English and French DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH and English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include an interview with a film fashion scholar about the movie’s costume design; an essay about producer Dino De Laurentis; interviews with actor-stuntman Fabio Testi, who doubled Law in the movie, Ricky Tognazzi, who discusses the work of his father, Ugo, in the movie, and camera operator Roberto Girometti; an appreciation of the movie by film critic Glenn Kenny; a behind-the-scenes featurette; a discussion about the impact and legacy of the movie; alternate opening and closing credits; a commentary track by film critic Tim Lucas; a double-sided fold-out poster; six double-sided postcards; and an illustrated booklet with essays about the movie.

Valmont (Blu-ray)

Details: 1989, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, adult themes, sexual content, language

The lowdown: In this adaptation of “Les Liaisons Dangeruses,” which itself had been filmed as “Dangerous Liaisons” 1988, Colin Firth stars as Valmont, Annette Bening is the wicked Madame de Merteuil and Meg Tilly is the married Madame de Tourvel, the object of the wager between the calculating Valmont and de Merteuil.

The movie, directed by Milos Forman, finds Valmont trying to seduce de Tourvel to win the wager which, if he does, gives him access to de Merteuil’s bed.

Unfortunately for Valmont, his heart has other ideas and he falls in love with the unsuspecting de Tourvel, causing de Merteuil to do whatever she can to destroy their relationship.

The movie, which also features Fairuza Balk, Sian Phillips, Jeffrey Jones, Henry Thomas and Vincent Schiavelli, was not as well received as its predecessor. Still, both movies are cunning and acerbic features.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A featurette with Forman discussing the movie and a commentary track with film historian-filmmaker Daniel Kremer are the bonus offerings.

Eye for an Eye: The Blind Swordsman (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Chinese import about Cheng, a blind bounty hunter with exceptional skills who reluctantly comes to the aid of a young girl who was raped and whose family was massacred.

Initially not wanting to get involved, his sense of duty, justice and rage compels him to help her and hunt down those who wronged her, especially after the truth behind the tragedy comes to light.

The movie is well-paced, running a short 78 minutes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Mandarin and English (dubbed) DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

The Monster Squad (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1987, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, violence, scary images, language

The lowdown: Fans of classic monster movies will enjoy this feature in which a group of young boys who are monster fanatics discover that Count Dracula has arrived in their town in search of an amulet that will help him rule the world.

He brings along Frankenstein’s monster, the Mummy, the Werewolf and the Gill Man to help him.

Of course, the adults in the town do not believe the boys, who must act on their own.

The movie is a fun outing filled with genre references that will make any monster aficionado smile. It is silly, a bit scary, witty and light-hearted.

The cast includes Andre Gower, Duncan Regher, Stephen Macht, Stan Shaw, Tom Noonan, Robby Kiger, Bent Chalem, Ashley Bank, Ryan Lambert, Jon Gries and Leonard Cimino.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include “Wolfman’s Got Nards,” a 2018 documentary co-written and directed by Gower; two commentary tracks, one with director Fred Dekker and cinematographer Bradford May, the other with Dekker, Gower, Bank and Lambert; a “Monster Squad Forever” documentary; an archival interview with Noonan; deleted scenes; and an animated storyboard sequence.

The Buster Keaton Collection: Volume 5 (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 7

Details: 1923, Cohen Film Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Blu-ray set featuring two movies from the great Buster Keaton — “Three Ages” and “Our Hospitality.”

The films were the first two feature-length comedies in which Keaton starred in the 1920s.

“Three Ages” was a satire of D.W. Griffith’s “Intolerance,” telling three stories from a trio of different eras about the misadventures on the bumpy road to true love. The stories are set in the Stone Age, ancient Rome and a modern tale set during the Roaring Twenties.

In each tale, Keaton’s character competes against the stronger Wallace Beery for the love of a beautiful woman, played by Margaret Leahy.

And in each arc, true love prevails with Keaton defeating Beery and living happily ever after with Leahy.

“Our Hospitality,” set in the 19th-century, finds Keaton as a New Yorker who returns to the antebellum South to claim his inheritance.

He also finds himself inheriting a multi-generational feud between his family and that of the woman he loves, played by Keaton’s then-wife Natalie Talmadge.

The film includes a famous waterfall rescue sequence, which is one of the most memorable stunts in a Keaton movie.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio musical score (“Three Ages”) and 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio musical score. English intertitles.

The Last Tycoon (Blu-ray)

Details: 1976, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Robert De Niro stars as movie studio head Monroe Stahr in this adaptation by playwright Harold Pinter of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished novel.

Stahr, a thinly disguised version of MGM studio executive Irving Thalberg, must deal with temperamental stars, a rival, a union organizer, a difficult writer and a mysterious girlfriend.

However, his micromanaging is taking a dangerous toll on his life and his health.

The movie, directed by Elia Kazan, costars Robert Mitchum, Tony Curtis, Jack Nicholson, Jeanne Moreau, Dana Andrews, Ray Milland, Donald Pleasence, Ingrid Boulting, Theresa Russell, Anjelica Huston, John Carradine and Jeff Corey.

While the cast is star-studded, the movie is a bit disjointed, lacks spontaneity and lacks energy.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with film historian-author Joseph McBride is the main extra.

2 Days in the Valley (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 14

Details: 1996, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: A strong cast drives this subplot-heavy feature, whose characters include a loser hitman, an icy assassin, an insurance scam a suicidal washed-up director, a pair of undercover vice cops, a pretentious art dealer wracked with kidney stones, his kindly and devoted assistant and two beautiful, jealous women.

This dizzy and dark crime movie is funny, sad, nasty and quirky with a busy plot that is neatly packaged.

The cast features Danny Aiello, Jeff Daniels, Teri Hatcher, Glenne Headly, Peter Horton, Marsha Mason, Paul Mazursky, James Spader, Eric Stoltz, Louise Fletcher, Keith Carradine, Austin Pendleton and Charlize Theron.

The movie garnered a 62 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track with writer-director John Herzfeld, a conversation between Herzfeld and Sylvester Stallone, an archival making of featurette and a question-and-answer session with Theron, Headly, Herzfeld and others.

Blackhat: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray)

Details: 2015, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Chris Hemsworth stars in this thriller as an imprisoned gifted hacker serving a very long sentence.

When a Hong Kong nuclear plant goes into meltdown after its security is breached, a Chinese army cybersecurity captain offers Hemsworth’s Nick Hathaway, who is the captain’s old college roommate a deal: help identify and capture the perpetrator in exchange for his freedom.

This is one of those movies that use global locations to give the illusion of nonstop action.

The movie features hidden agendas and shifting loyalties.

Both discs include the U.S. and international cuts of the movie. The movie did not, however, impress a majority of critics as it received a 32 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, archival behind-the-scenes featurettes, interviews with production designer Guy Hendrix Dyes and cinematographer Stuart Dryburgh and a booklet with writing about the movie.

White Lightning (Blu-ray)

Gator (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 21

Details: 1973, 1976, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence, language

The lowdown: Burt Reynolds portrays good ol’ boy moonshiner Gator McKlusky in these two action features.

In “White Lightning,” McKlusky is serving a prison sentence for running moonshine when he learns that his college-graduate brother and his girlfriend have been killed.

He makes a deal with federal authorities to help take down corrupt county sheriff J.C. Connors (Ned Beatty) by infiltrating his underground booze-running business.

The cast also includes Jennifer Billingsley, Bo Hopkins and Matt Clark.

Reynolds returns in “Gator,” where he now lives with his father in a cabin in the Okefenokee Swamp. He is coerced by a federal agent with the loss of 9-year-old daughter if he does not help the fed take down crime lord Bama McCall (Jerry Reed).

McKlusky recruits a reporter, played by Lauren Hutton, and a group of local eccentrics to help him in his assignment.

The cast also includes Jack Weston, Alice Ghostley and Dub Taylor.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture (“White Lightning” and 2.35:1 widescreen picture (“Gator”); English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras on both include commentary tracks with film historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson and “Back to the Bayou: Parts 1 & 2” featurettes with Reynolds.

Tremors 2: Aftershocks: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray)

Details: 1996, Arrow Films

Rated: PG-13, violence, language

The lowdown: Fred Ward returns as Earl Bassett in this sequel that finds him recruited by a Mexican oil company whose workers are being threatened and injured by the giant worms, called Graboids, he and his friends bested in the original.

In this outing, Bassett has a new sidekick, played by Christopher Gartin, and his helped by a woman scientist played by Helen Shaver. Also offering assistance is his gun-toting survivalist friend Burt Gummer (Michael Gross).

Bassett soon discovers the Graboids have revolved and are deadlier than before.

The movie combines the same mix of horror and humor that made the original a cult favorite.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 4.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 4.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include two commentary tracks, a making of featurette, interviews with special effects designer Peter Chesney and CG supervisor Phil Tippett, outtakes a booklet with writings about the film, including scripts that never were made and fold-out posters.

Le Combat Dans L’ile (Blu-ray)

Details: 1962, Radiance Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jean-Louis Trintignant stars as Clement, a wealthy son of an industrialist, who lives a secret life as a right-wing terrorist in this French import directed by Alain Cavalier.

Double-crossed after an assassination, he flees to the countryside with his, Anne (Romy Schneider), where they stay with his childhood friend, Paul (Henri Serre).

While Clement plots his revenge, Anne begins to fall in love with Paul, creating complications for the assassin.

This noir-like drama looks at the political turmoil of the 1960s, the bourgeois values of the era and the relationship between sex and violence.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a 1958 short film about a sculptor who comes to Paris, a 2010 short film Cavalier, a 1983 interview with Trintignant, an interview with French critic Philippe Roger about the film and Cavalier, a 1962 French TV interview with Cavalier, a commentary feature about the director and a booklet.

Neon City (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 14

Details: 1991, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: A post-apocalyptic, B-movie thriller in which bounty hunter Harry Stark (Michael Ironside) must transport prisoner Reno (Vanity) to Neon City.

To get there, Stark and his prisoner must join a diverse group of people traveling who board an armored truck converted into a passenger transport.

The movie is set in a world devastated by a botched military experiment that destroyed the ozone layer, creating radioactive clouds that drift over the landscape, unpredictable bursts of deadly ultra-violent sunlight and nomadic motorcycle riders.

The movie is a bit of a “Mad Max” rip-off, but offers enough of its own to make it entertaining for people who enjoy this science fiction-like genre.

The cast also includes Lyle Alzado and actor-turned-director Monte Markham.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with Markham and an interview with Ironside comprise the main extras.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Ancient Aliens: Season 18 (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Death Wish (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray) (Shout! Studios)

Fremont (Blu-ray & DVD) (Music Box Films)

The Highest of Stakes (DVD & VOD) (Indican Pictures)

The Wrong Door (Blu-ray) (Visual Vengeance)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

A Murder at the End of the World: Episode 4 (Hulu)

A Place in the Field (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Always, Lola (Good Deed Entertainment)

Beyond Utopia (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Boyfriends & Girlfriends (Kino Now-Amazon)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Story Ave (Kino Now)

NOV. 29

American Symphony (www.netflix.com/americansymphony) (Netflix)

The Artful Dodger (Hulu)

Black Cake: Episode 7 (Hulu)

The Buccaneers: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

NOV. 30

Colin From Accounts: Episodes 7 & 8 (Paramount+)

DEC. 1

Candy Cane Lane (Amazon Prime)

For All Mankind: Season 4, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

How the Gringo Stole Christmas (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Loop Track (Dark Sky Pictures)

May December (www.netflix.com/MayDecember) (Netflix)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Pianoforte (Greenwich Entertainment)

Sisters (Amazon Prime)

Slow Horses: Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

White River (Film Movement)

Who We Become (Netflix)

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

