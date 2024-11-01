The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, unless otherwise noted:

Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger (Blu-ray)

Details: 2024, Cohen Media Group

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The filmmaker duo of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger have created many classics — “The Red Shoes,” “The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp,” “A Matter of Life and Death” — to name just a few.

This documentary, in which filmmaker Martin Scorsese — a giant fan of the duo — served as executive producer, explores and celebrates the collaboration between the English Powell and the Hungarian Pressburger.

Clips from many of their movies, as well as interviews with Powell and Pressburger are used as is Scorsese’s use of specific examples from Powell and Pressburgers’ films to detail the nuts and bolts of their creative process.

This is a movie that every true film buff can — and should — embrace so as to appreciate the artistic expressions of these two dynamic filmmakers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Didi (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 29

Details: 2024, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, language, sexual references, teen drug & alcohol use

The lowdown: A coming-of-age story set in 2008 that follows a Taiwanese-American boy on the cusp of beginning high school.

The story, written and directed by Sean Wang — making an impressive feature film debut — is semi-autobiographical as it examines what it means to be a first generation teenager growing up in America. Young Chris (Izaac Wang), often called Didi — which means “little brother” — must deal with peer pressure, his parents struggle with assimilation and finding a way to cope with his otherness as he works hard at becoming “American.”

The movie is set at a time when the nation was transitioning from MySpace to Facebook.

Director Wang mixes pain and poignancy in detailing the immigrant experience, creating a film with heart, charm and vulnerability.

The cast, which also includes Joan Chen as Chris’ mother, Shirley Chen as his older sister and Chang Li Hua as his grandmother. Chang also happens to be director Wang’s grandmother.

Wang’s movie, which can be ordered at www.moviezyng.com or other online sellers, earned an impressive 96 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main bonus option is a making of featurette.

It Ends with Us (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2024, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, domestic violence, sexual content, language

The lowdown: The impact of domestic violence on the children who experienced the abuse of their father on their mother can leave scars that carry into adulthood.

Such is the case with Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) who, dealing with her painful past, starts a new life in Boston, where she embraces her artistry and pursues her dream of opening her own flower shop.

The movie, based on the novel by Colleen Hoover, examines the generational cycle of abuse, especially after Lily meets charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni, who also directed). Their connection is intense as they fall in love.

But, as the relationship progresses, Lily begins to see a side of Ryle that reminds her of her father.

She seeks help from others, including her Ryle’s sister, Alyssa (Jenny Slate), and a former boyfriend, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), to break the pattern and regain her own voice and life.

The acting is solid, but the movie misses reaching its potential.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

South Park: Not Suitable for Children (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Paramount Home Entertainment-Comedy Central

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This “South Park” animated special basically is a satire of influencers and the people who hang on their every word.

Cred, a sports drink that is all the rage at school, is a basis of popularity. The more you have, the more popular you are.

At the same time, it is discovered that a teacher at school is posting videos on Only Fans and making a lot of money doing so. When Randy Marsh finds out, he decides to become an Only Fans model.

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone use the special to poke fun at unnecessary and unhealthy sports drinks, the hollowness of social media and the underhanded and dangerous marketing to children.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen and 1.33:1 full-screen pictures; English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD; English SDH subtitles.

1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever! Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022, MVD Rewind Collection-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Do you remember “Ghandi?” It won the Academy Award for best picture of 1982.

I am positive that you remember “E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial.” It also was released in 1982, and it also was nominated for a best picture Oscar.

Now, ask 10 people which of these two movies that would want to watch, and I bet eight of 10 would select “E.T.”

For film geeks, 1982 could be considered one of the greatest years in movie history.

Not only were theaters showing “E.T.,” but also on screens that year were “Blade Runner,” “Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan,” “Poltergeist,” “John Carpenter’s The Thing,” “Creepshow,” “48 Hrs.,” “The Dark Crystal,” “Conan the Barbarian,” “Tron,” “Cat People,” “The Road Warrior,” “Night Shift” and “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

Writer Mark A. Altman and director Roger Lay, Jr. look back on 1982 in this fun TV-miniseries documentary that features behind-the-scene clips from many of these films as well as interviews with actors and filmmakers involved with getting them on the screen.

The interviewees include William Shatner, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Bruce Campbell, Dee Wallace, Amy Heckerling, Roger Corman, Cameron Crowe, Sean Young and critic Leonard Maltin.

This is a documentary that will stir memories for many movie fans who fondly remember seeing many of these titles at their neighborhood theaters.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 LPCM surround; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include deleted and extended scenes; a commentary track with Lay, Jr. and Altman; another with producers Altman, Scott Mantz and Thomas P. Vitale; a “The Fans Speak: Fans Favorite Films” featurette; and a 2022 San Diego Comic-Con panel.

Rules of Engagement (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2000, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, war violence, language

The lowdown: Tommy Lee Jones and Samuel L. Jackson star in this military drama about a decorated war hero who is court-martialed after a peacekeeping mission in Yemen goes horribly wrong.

Col. Terry Childers (Jackson) is accused of breaking the rules of engagement by killing unarmed civilians. His sole hope of vindication rests with Hayes Hodges (Jones), a military lawyer of questionable abilities whose life he once saved.

The courtroom drama is an ethical examination of the use of military force that also spotlights problems in Arab-American relations and the antiquated understanding of military leaders.

The film, directed by William Friedkin, offers a strong supporting cast that includes Ben Kingsley, Guy Pearce, Bruce Greenwood, Anne Archer, Blair Underwood, Philip Baker Hall and Dale Dye.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include a commentary track by Friedkin on both discs and, on the Blu-ray disc, cast and filmmaker interviews and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The 4:30 Movie (Blu-ray & DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Afraid (Blu-ray & DVD) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

The Crow (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Frankie Freako (Blu-ray) (Shout! Studios)

Heartland: The Complete Seventeenth Season (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Someone Like You (DVD & digital) (Pinnacle Peak Pictures-Mill Creek Entertainment)

You Gotta Believe (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD) (Well Go USA Entertainment)

NOV. 11

Tonikawa: Over the Moon for You (Blu-ray) (Shout! Studios)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Alien Extinction (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Beyond the Wasteland (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Eldritch USA (One Tree Entertainment)

Feeling Randy (Breaking Glass Pictures)

He Never Left (Dread)

In Fidelity (Entertainment Squad)

In the Summers (Music Box Films)

NOV. 6

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez: Episode 9 (Hulu)

Midnight Family: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Shrinking: Season 2, Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Where’s Wanda: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

You Would Do It Too (Tú También lo Harías): Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

NOV. 7

Green Border (Kino Film Collection)

Rebus (Viaplay)

Un Flic (Kino Film Collection)

NOV. 8

A Sudden Case for Christmas (Shout! Studios)

Before: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Black Cab (Shudder)

Disclaimer: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

Drive Back (Dark Sky Films)

La Maison: Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Okie (Gravitas Ventures)

