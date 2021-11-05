The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Nov. 9, unless otherwise noted:

Respect (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2021, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, mature content, strong language, racial epithets, violence, suggestive material, smoking

The lowdown: Jennifer Hudson stars as the legendary Aretha Franklin in this biopic and it is her vocals that carry the movie.

When the film shifts to Franklin’s personal life, it is too glossy and refuses to go as dark as it can — or should.

Still, listening to Hudson sing the songs Franklin made famous is an exuberant pleasure that should not be missed.

The movie, which earned a 67 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, costars Forest Whitaker as the Rev. C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Tituss Burgess as the Rev. James Cleveland and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

The film does probe as deeply into Franklin’s life as the eight-part History miniseries, “Genius: Aretha Franklin,” but that was an eight-hour experience compared to “Respect’s” 145-minute running time.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 DVS and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a making of featurette, a behind-the-scenes look at Hudson’s transformation into Franklin, a featurette about director Liesl Tommy and her work on the film, a featurette on the history and impact of the Music Shoals recording studio and the musicians who worked there and a look at the movie’s production design.



Reminiscence (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, drug use throughout, sexual content, language

The lowdown: Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson star in this sci-fi, noir-like feature set in a not-so-distant future.

Jackman portrays Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the past by helping his clients access lost memories.

His newest client, Mae (Ferguson), has a profound impact on Bannister when she suddenly disappears.

Bannister battles to discover the truth about her, only to find a violent conspiracy.

The movie is set on the fringes of a sunken Miami coast, and while the premise may be intriguing, the execution falls short, relying too heavily on the tropes of film noir.

The cast also includes Thandie Newton and Cliff Curtis. The film left a majority of critics cold, earning a 37 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-TrueHD, English Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish; English SDH, French, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Finnish, Greek, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish and Dutch subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a look at the reunion of the filmmaking team behind the HBO series “Westworld,” a featurette on creating the sunken Miami, a behind-the-scenes look at the crafting of memories, a featurette explaining memories and a music video.



Old Henry (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Shout! Studios

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Tim Blake Nelson stars in this minimalist Western as Henry, a widowed farmer, who lives with his son, Wyatt.

One day, Henry and his son, take in a wounded stranger, Curry, with a satchel full of money. When a posse claiming to be the law comes for the money, Henry must decide who to trust.

Henry defends a siege of his homestead and, in the process, reveals a surprising talent for gunfighting that calls his true identity into question.

The movie contains a big reveal in the last reel that adds to its luster.

Supporting Nelson are Gavin Lewis as Wyatt, Scott Haze as Curry and Trace Adkins, Stephen Dorff and Richard Speight Jr. as the posse members.

“Old Henry” was applauded, earning a 95 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.66:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main bonus offering is a behind-the-scenes look at the movie with cast members and filmmakers.



The Crown: The Complete Fourth Season (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 2

Details: 2020, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Two performances dominate this fourth season of the series that takes viewers inside the palaces and estates to showcase the private lives — albeit dramatized — of Great Britain’s royal family.

Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer, soon to become Princess Diana, have the juiciest roles in these episodes, which do not shine a positive light on Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman), her husband, Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) and the rest of the royal family.

Among the events covered during the season are the Falklands War, the break-in at the palace, the wedding and deterioration of the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana and the growing tension between the queen and Thatcher.

The episodes, set in the late 1970s and early 1980s, are well written and the performances are uniformly splendid.

The four-disc set features all 10 fourth-season episodes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 200:1 widescreen picture; English, French and German 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a look at the relationship between Charles and Diana, a featurette on the making of the season four episodes and profiles of the three groundbreaking women portrayed in the episodes.



Batman: Year One: Commemorative Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2011, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, sexual material

The lowdown: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the DC Universe movie that delves into the emergence of Batman and the crusade by honest cop Lt. James Gordon to root out corruption in the Gotham City police force.

Bruce Wayne, who has been abroad for years, returns to Gotham, discovering how the city in infested with crime. He adopts the guise of Batman to battle crime in his own way.

As Batman begins his crusade, he finds that he is being hunted on all sides — from the enigmatic Catwoman, the mob and Gordon.

The animated feature is based on Frank Miller’s groundbreaking story, and features a top-flight voice cast that includes Bryan Cranston as Gordon, Ben McKenzie as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Eliza Dushku as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, the late Alex Rocco as Carmine Falcone, Katee Sackhoff as Detective Sarah Essen, the late Jon Polito as Commissioner Loeb and Jeff Bennett as Alfred.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p Ultra HD, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: New extras include a look at reinventing James Gordon and a commentary track, a conversation with the Batman creative team, a returning Batman to his roots featurette and a “Catwoman” animated short.



The Bank Dick (Blu-ray)

Details: 1940, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The great W.C. Fields stars as Egbert Sousé, a henpecked husband who’d rather spend all his time in a bar than work.

The film, written by Mahatma Kane Jeeves — one of Fields’ many screenwriting pseudonyms — finds Sousé getting a job as a security guard after unwittingly capturing a bank robber and taking over as the director of a movie.

The plot really simply is a showcase for various Fields’ gags.

The cast also includes Cora Witherspoon, Una Merkel, Dick Purcell, Shemp Howard, Franklin Pangborn, Grady Sutton and Jessie Ralph.

This is one of Fields best and most popular movies. If the film doesn’t keep you in stitches, then you may not have a pulse.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is an entertaining commentary track by filmmaker-historian Michael Schlesinger.



Walker: Season One (DVD)

Release date: Oct. 26

Details: 2021, CBS Studios-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A five-disc set offering all 18 first-season episodes that follow the exploits of Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) in this re-imagining of the long-running Chuck Norris series, “Walker: Texas Ranger.”

In the new series, Walker is a widower and father who returns to Austin after having been undercover for about a year.

Back home, when not working to protect the citizens of the Lone Star State, he tries diligently to reconnect with his son and rebellious teenage daughter. Other members of his family include his ADA brother, his perceptive mother and his traditional rancher father.

At work, Walker finds that his former colleague, Larry James (Coby Bell), is now his captain. And he must find common ground with his new partner.

That’s a lot to take in for a first season, and there’s enough action to offset the domestic drama.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental offerings include a featurette on the choices made to present the Walker character to a contemporary audience, cast and crew interviews, deleted scenes and a gag reel.



The Last of Sheila (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Stephen Sondheim and Anthony Perkins collaborated on the script for this complex thriller about a movie producer, Clinton, played by James Coburn, who hosts a cruise aboard his yacht for six guests, one of whom was involved or know who killed the producer’s wife, Sheila, a year earlier in a hit-and-run incident.

Clinton enjoys playing elaborate games and he assigns each of his guests a secret that they are not to share with anyone.

As the cruise proceeds, Clinton taunts his guests that he knows his wife’s killer is among them.

The guests are played by James Mason, Richard Benjamin, Raquel Welch, Dyan Cannon, Joan Hackett and Ian McShane.

To give away more would be a disservice, so watch the film to discover the outcome.

The movie, directed by Herbert Ross, is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at the WAC store at Amazon.com or other Internet dealers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track with cast members Benjamin, Cannon and Welch.



It’s a Gift (Blu-ray)

Details: 1934, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Another W.C. Fields gem. In this feature, he plays inept grocer Harold Bissonette, who is constantly badgered by his family and dreams of escaping to sunny California.

A small inheritance from an uncle tempts Bissonette to sell everything and buy his dream orange ranch — sight unseen. However, when the family arrives at the ranch, they realize they have been swindled and chaos ensues.

Again, Fields plays the henpecked husband who is denied respect by his entire family.

The movie, from a story by Charles Bogle — another of Fields’ aliases — is mostly a series of comic situations and sight gags that spotlights Fields’ physical and verbal humor.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian James L. Neibaur, author of “The W.C. Fields Films” is the main extra.



Fury (Blu-ray)

Details: 1936, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Spencer Tracy stars in this powerful drama directed by Fritz Lang that is an indictment of lynch-mob justice.

Tracy is Joe Wilson, who was wrongfully jailed and believed to have died in a jailhouse fire started by a bloodthirsty mob. But Wilson somehow escaped from the building before it was totally consumed by the blaze.

The bitter Wilson remains in hiding, letting everyone believe he was killed in the fire. The entire incident was filmed by newsreel cameras, and the mob ringleaders, among whom is Bruce Cabot, were arrested and put on trial for murder.

Wilson’s fiancée, Katherine Grant (Sylvia Sidney), learns that he is alive and begs him to stop the trial by revealing himself. But his fury overcomes his decency, until the verdicts are being read. He then walks into the courtroom and sets things straight, issuing an angry indictment of mob justice in the process.

The movie, which is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at the Amazon WAC store or other online retailers, earned a best writing, original story Academy Award nomination.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include a commentary track by Peter Bogdanovich and audio interview excerpts with Lang.



Filibus: The Mysterious Air Pirate (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 12

Details: 1915, Milestone Films-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This silent Italian film is a historical artifact, a feature about a cross-dressing aviatrix who has her own dirigible, is a master of disguise and steals from millionaires and banks and is the scourge of police.

Lowered in a gondola by her faithful henchmen, Filibus steals from the rich then vanishes into thin air.

Filibus matches wits with a detective who uses scientific methods in an attempt to catch her.

A lot of the movie’s plot is convoluted and, at times, incoherent.

Still, it remains an interesting curio from the infancy of cinema that many film buffs will appreciate.

The movie features a wonderful musical score. It features a 2K scan from a restored negative with tints exactly matched to the 1915 35mm nitrate print.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; DTS-HD audio; English intertitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two additional scores, a recreation of the original Netherland opening in 1916, five short films, a 1916 Dutch newsreel and a 1916 Italian feature film.



The Emperor’s Sword (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The sword of an emperor who unites all of China is so powerful that it was re-forged into two weapons.

One stayed with the emperor, the other was sent far away with a trusted general.

When the emperor dies, an underling kills the rest of the family and sends his minions to re-capture the other half of the sword. However, the general’s daughter escapes with her father’s weapon and for most of the rest of the movie we watch as she keeps a step ahead of the baddies chasing her.

She also is aided by a few heroes and her father’s young disciple.

The movie is filled with action, but also offers some quiet moments.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 16:9 widescreen picture; Mandarin 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



The Old Fashioned Way (Blu-ray)

Details: 1934, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: W.C. Fields stars as The Great McGonigle who, with his impoverished theatrical troupe, stays one step ahead of his creditors and the law.

McGonigle almost must deal with widows and obnoxious children when he and troupe arrive in a small town to perform “The Drunkard,” a Victorian temperance play.

Discovering that they have not sold enough tickets, McGonigle promises a part to the wealthy mother of an annoying toddler — played by Baby LeRoy. Her appearance on stage guarantees a sell-out.

The movie also features Fields’ legendary juggling act.

The film story, credited to Fields’ non-de-plume Charles Bogle, is a bow to the comedian’s years in vaudeville.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian James L. Neibaur is the main extra.



“The Early Films of Lee Isaac Chung” (DVD)

Details: 2007-12, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Before he was lauded for his movie 2020 movie “Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung had directed other features. Three of them have been released under the umbrella title of “The Early Films of Lee Isaac Chung.”

The first movie is “Munyurangabo” (2007), the story of a young man, Munyurangabo, who steals a machete from a market in Kigali then, with his friend, leaves the city on a journey to their pasts.

Munyurangabo seeks justice for his parents who were killed in the Rwandan genocide. His friend, Sangwa, wants to visit the home he deserted years earlier.

Their friendship is tested when Sangwa’s parents disapprove of his friend, warning that Hutus and Tutsis are supposed to be enemies.

“Lucky Life” (2010) was inspired by the poetry of Gerald Stern. The story follows a group of friends who go to the beach in hopes of encouraging one of them, Jason, who has been diagnosed with a terminal cancer.

The journey is rooted in nostalgia and the yearning for a meaningful farewell. The friends, though, avoid discussing Jason’s illness.

In “Abigail Harm” (2012), Abigail reads books to the blind. She lives alone on the outskirts of the city. She keeps her eyes turned away from everyone, secretly watching, listening and hoping.

Abigail recalls an old story about a woodcutter who saves the life of a mystical deer and is granted his wish for a companion.

Before long, the tale seems to come alive in Abigail’s own world.

Technical aspects: “Munyurangabo” 1.85:1 widescreen picture, Kinyarwanda 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles; “Lucky Life” 1.78:1 widescreen picture, English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles; “Abigail Harm” 2.35:1 widescreen picture, English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplement materials include a commentary track and behind-the-scenes footage of “Munyurangabo.”



Coming Home in the Dark (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, MPI Media Group-Dark Sky Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A family vacation turns into a nightmare for a teacher, his wife and stepsons.

The family is enjoying an outing at an isolated coastline when they come across a pair of murderous drifters who take them hostage.

At first, this act of violence seems random, but, as the night progresses the husband and wife slowly realize that the event was set in motion by events 20 years earlier.

First-rated performances, especially by Daniel Gillies as the charismatic and psychopathic Mandrake, propel this thriller.

The film impressed critics who gave it a 92 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette is the major bonus component.



Who You Think I Am (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 2

Details: 2019, Cohen Media Group

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Juliette Binoche stars in this romantic cyber-drama-psychological thriller about a middle-aged professor and single mother who is ghosted by her twentysomething lover.

In retaliation, she creates a fake Facebook profile to snoop undetected online to learn what he is doing.

Complications arise when her 24-year-old avatar, “Clara,” is friended by her ex’s attractive roommate. Soon, superficial correspondence escalates towards intense intimacy and obsession.

This is a sexy and alluring story about Internet identity and reality that is an enticing psychological drama, heightened by Binoche’s bravura performance.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the main extra.



One More Train to Rob (Blu-ray)

Details: 1971, Code Red-Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: GP, violence

The lowdown: George Peppard stars in this Western, with comedic elements, directed by Andrew V. McLaglen.

Peppard plays outlaw Harker Fleet who, with companions Timothy X. Nolan (John Vernon), Katy (Diana Muldaur) and three other men, steal $40,000 in money and jewelry from a train in 1880s gold-mining country.

After the gang splits up, planning on meeting later at a rendezvous to split the loot, Fleet is captured and sent to prison.

Released 2½ years later, Fleet sets out to settle the score and collect what is his.

The supporting cast includes France Nuyen, stuntman-director Hal Needham and Harry Carey Jr.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.



The Real Bedford Falls: It’s a Wonderful Life (DVD)

Details: 2021, Virgil Films-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that looks at the relationship between Seneca Falls, New York, and the fictional Bedford Falls, setting of the classic film, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The Frank Capra’s movie explores small-town life in Seneca Falls, looks at the excitement of the town’s annual It’s a Wonderful Life Festival and celebrates the themes that endeared the movie to generations.

The movie includes interviews with Karolyn Grimes, who portrayed Zuzu Bailey, Jimmy Hawkins, who played Tommy Bailey, Monica Capra Hodges, granddaughter of Frank Capra and film historian-critic Leonard Maltin.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.



Chernobyl 1986 (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 2

Details: 2021, MPI Media Group

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Russian feature that takes a more personal angle of the disaster that impacted the Soviet Union.

The movie focuses on Alexey, a firefighter who volunteers for what seems like a suicide mission — manually draining the plant’s reservoir before the melting reactor collapses into it.

Alexey and others risk their lives to keep an already-dangerous catastrophe from creating even greater devastation throughout the region.

The volunteers must navigate the maze-like passages of the plant’s underground, facing danger from the facility’s failing infrastructure, which could give way at any moment.

The movie is not subtle, but it is tension-filled.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and Russian 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



White as Snow (Blu-ray)

Details: 2019, Cohen Media Group-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This radical reimagining of a classic fable tells of Clare, a beautiful but reserved young woman, who arouses the jealousy of her evil stepmother, portrayed by the wonderful Isabelle Huppert.

Clare is sent far away from home, awakening — figuratively and literally — in a small village in the French mountains.

The experience seems to magically transform the young woman. Her shy demeanor has vanished, and she is acutely aware of her feminine power, leading to a radical emancipation.

As Clare meets the locals and begins enjoying her sexuality, seven men soon fall under her spell. For the first time in her life, Clare allows herself to indulge in no-strings sex and take pride in her independence.

Her stepmother soon arrives and wants to reconnect with the young woman she banished. Clare must choose who to trust — her sophisticated but cold stepmother or the coterie of men who surround and adore her.

The film is rather slow and a bit disjointed. It seems to come alive, though, when Huppert is on the screen.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 200:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Gomorrah: The Series: Season 1 (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 26

Details: 2014, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Italian gangster series follows the Neapolitan crime organization, the Camorra.

The 12 episodes on three discs are shown from the point of view of Ciro, the obedient and self-confident, right-hand man of the group’s godfather, Pietro Savastano.

Like “The Sopranos,” the series is bloody, filled with double-crosses, betrayals, new and broken alliances as well as strong acting and solid story lines.

Complications arise when Pietro is arrested and his wife takes control of the clan, believing neither her son nor Ciro are unable to run the organization in his absence.

The episodes are well constructed with complex characterizations.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Alternate English audio on all 12 episodes is the bonus offering.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

A Gift from Bob (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

A Stalker in the House (DVD & VOD) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

L.A. Story (Blu-ray & digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

My Salinger Year (Blu-ray) (IFC Films-Shout! Factory)

Surviving Supercon (Blu-ray & DVD & VOD) (Abyssmal Entertainment0

Swan Song (DVD & VOD) (Magnet Releasing)

Younger: The Complete Series (DVD) (Paramount Home Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Acid King (Wild Eye Releasing)

The Cold Dead Look in Your Eyes (Dark Star Pictures)

The Diabetes Solution (Passion River Films)

Hell Hath No Fury (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Stratton Castle: Tale of Jessie Gold Heart (Indican Pictures)

Two Yellow Lines (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Dopestick: Episode 7 (Hulu, Nov. 10)

Gentefied: Season 2 (www.netflix.com/gentified) (Netflix, Nov. 10)

3212 Un-redacted (Hulu, Nov. 11)

Dark Chronicle (Carter Ink Films, Nov. 12)

Double Walker (Cranked Up, Nov. 12)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel Studio-Disney Media Entertainment, Nov. 12)

The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+, Nov. 12)

Snoopy in Space: Season Two (Apple TV+, Nov. 12)

Soulmates (Vertical Entertainment, Nov. 12)

They Say Nothing Stays the Same (Film Movement, Nov. 12)

Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+, Nov. 14)

Gustav Stickley: American Craftsman (First Run Features, Nov. 15)

Summer of 85 (Music Box Films-Showtime, Nov. 15)



Coming next week: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Candyman

Jungle Cruise



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Share Film Yap