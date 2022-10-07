The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Oct. 11, unless otherwise noted:

Murder at the Vanities (Blu-ray)

Details: 1934, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This murder mystery-musical is a fast-moving feature that I saw back in May at the Columbus Moving Picture Show film convention in Columbus, Ohio.

The main stars of this Pre-Code production are Jack Oakie as Jack Ellery; a put-upon producer trying to stage a production of Earl Carroll’s Vanities; Victor McLaglen as hard-boiled detective Bill Murdock, called in by Ellery to solve a murder committed during the revue; Carl Brisson as Eric Lander, the show’s leading man, and Kitty Carlisle as Ann Ware, its leading lady.

The film was directed by the artful Mitchell Leisen. The movie also features Duke Ellington and his Orchestra. Among the movie’s songs is “Sweet Marijuana”

The movie contains a few double-entendres and some scantily-clad chorus girls. The identity of the killer is well concealed until the finale.

A couple of murders occur during the revue, but the show must go on, despite several twists and turns. The movie received a 75 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2,0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by film historian Anthony Slide.



Squeal (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Cranked Up Films-Good Deed Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A dark, fairy tale-like feature about Sam, a foreigner searching for his father. A minor road accident in one of the remotest parts of Eastern Europe leaves him on the edge of a mythical forest.

There, he meets a pig-farmer’s daughter, Kirke, whose initial hospitality masks a more sinister purpose. She captures him and makes him a forced laborer on the farm.

Sam, who cannot speak the language, is chained up with the pigs. Soon, he learns to adapt.

Luckily, a seemingly magical piglet gains Sam’s trust and shows him the way to freedom and true love.

This Latvian feature mixes black humor and art-house allegory that is funny and entertaining, so much so that the film earned an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Latvian 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Bram Stoker’s Dracula: 30th Anniversary Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Oct. 4

Details: 1992, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, horror violence, sexuality

The lowdown: Francis Ford Coppola directed yet another adaptation of Bram Stoker’s late 19th-century novel about the Transylvanian bloodsucker.

Coppola’s movie is lush and romanticized, transforming Dracula into a lonely soul whose one wish is to reunite with his lost love.

The movie benefits from a winning performance by Gary Oldman as Dracula who travels from his native land to London to find human companionship.

The rest of the cast, unfortunately, is left in Oldman’s wake. Anthony Hopkins is a bit over-the-top as Professor Van Helsing, Keanu Reeves is totally unbelievable as Jonathan Harker and Winona Ryder is bland as Mina, the count’s reincarnated love.

The movie mixes equal portions of horror, blood and passion, enough so that critics awarded it a 76 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (Dolby 7.1 TrueHD compatible) and English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2-channel surround DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a featurette on Dracula and movies about the vampire; a music video; a commentary track with Coppola and others; deleted and extended scenes; an introduction to the movie by Coppola; a featurette on Coppola’s reflections on Dracula and the movie; a behind-the-scenes look at the visual effects with Coppola and his son, Roman; a look at the costumes and sets; and a featurette on visualizing the movie.



Fright Night: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Oct. 4

Details: 1985, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, horror violence, language

The lowdown: This entertaining vampire film works because it does not take itself too seriously.

Yes, violence and scares are included, but the movie has an underlying sense of play.

The story centers on Charley Brewster (William Ragsdale), a 17-year-old horror film fanatic who enjoys watching horror movies hosted by washed-up vampire killer Peter Vincent (Roddy McDowall).

Charley soon suspects that his new next-door neighbor, the reclusive Jerry Dandridge (Chris Sarandon) is a vampire. He tries to enlist the skeptical — and frightened — Vincent to work with Charley to destroy the menace.

The film, directed by Tom Holland, has fun with the tropes of the genre, making for an entertaining experience.

The movie earned an 81 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible), English 2-channel DTS-HD Master Audio surround and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2:39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two commentary tracks with filmmakers and cast members; an introduction to the movie; a deleted scene storyboards; a making of featurette; a featurette about writing horror with Holland; a “What Is Fright Night” featurette; a 35th anniversary cast reunion and script reading; a featurette on the movie’s gay subtext; a discussion about the splatterpunk novelization of the movie; a selection of storyboards compared with the filmed versions; a roundtable talk with Holland, Ragsdale and actor Stephen Geoffreys; Holland and actor Amanda Bearse discuss the movie; a choice cuts featurette with Holland and movie producer Ryan Turek; 1 2008 Fright Fest 2 reunion panel; vintage behind-the-scenes rare footage; and a Weekend of Hell panel with Bearse and Geoffreys.



Mark of the Vampire (Blu-ray)

Details: 1935, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: “Mark of the Vampire” was one of MGM’s few forays into the horror genre.

Of course, being the Rolls-Royce of Hollywood studios, MGM believed it was too high-class to produce a full-out, blood-curdling frightener.

Instead, the studio released this 60-minute programmer, directed by Todd Browning (“Dracula,” “Freaks”), about a prominent Prague resident, Sir Karell Borotyn, who is found dead in his home.

All signs point to an assault by a vampire. Soon Borotyn’s daughter is threatened. Coming to her rescue is Professor Zelen (Lionel Barrymore), who finally exposes the real culprit and reveals an elaborate charade to unmask the killer.

The story, honestly, is ridiculous, but it does feature a fun cast, including Bela Lugosi as Count Mora, Carroll Borland as his daughter, Luna, Elizabeth Allen as Borotyn’s daughter, Lionel Atwill as a police inspector and Jean Hersholt as Sir Karell best friend.

The film’s resolution is highly preposterous, almost making you watch it again to pick out all the incongruities. Still, with scene stealers such as Barrymore, Hersholt, Lugosi and Atwill on board, you can’t help but have fun with the film.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered from the WAC store at Amazon and from other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16:9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a commentary track with film historians Kim Newman and Stephen Jones, a short subject and a cartoon.



Indecent Proposal (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1993, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, sexuality and language

The lowdown: Adrian Lyne, best known for such sexually-charged films as “Fatal Attraction” and “9½ Weeks,” returns to the genre with this unpleasant feature about Diana and David Murphy (Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson), a happily married, but financially strapped, couple who visit Las Vegas in hopes of winning enough to save their dream house.

In Vegas, of course, the house always wins; thus the Murphys lose everything.

Soon, John Gage (Robert Redford), a mysterious billionaire, offers to fix their financial woes. His price — one night with Diana — in exchange for $1 million.

The offer naturally creates friction between Diana and David. Does she or doesn’t she? You gotta watch the movie for the answer.

Critics were not overly impressed with the film, giving it a 34 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition and Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by Lyne is the main extra.



Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2022, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic and bloody violence and gore, language

The lowdown: In this animated feature, the power-hungry Kano is set on conquering Earthrealm, assisted by a trio of Black Dragon mercenaries.

Kano attacks town after defenseless town, offering the residents a simple choice — kneel or die.

Kenshi, a rebel warrior, refuses to take the knee. Kano and his warriors blind and diminish the confidence of the once-cocky, but undisciplined young man.

Kenshi seeks out Kuai Liang, but the retired and reluctant fighter — the only one powerful enough to defeat Kano — won’t challenge his evil foe.

He does, however, train Kenshi, giving the young fighter hope and a true path to redemption.

The movie is the latest installment in a popular series of “Mortal Kombat” features.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, a featurette on building the Black Dragon clan, a look at the transformation of Kenshi from the video game to the animated feature and deleted animatics.



Bernard-Henri Lévy Collection (DVD)

Release date: Sept. 6

Details: 2016-22, Cohen Media Group

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A two-disc set that features four politically-based documentaries by Bernard-Henri Lévy.

The set includes “Peshmerga” (2016), in which Lévy traveled to the front lines of ISIS to get first-hand knowledge and understanding of the organization’s on-going conflict.

“The Battle of Mosul” (2017) picks up where “Peshmerga” left off, following the battle in the city to free itself from the control of the Islamic State.

“The Oath of Tobruk” (2012) chronicles six months in which Lévy shows audiences his behind-the-scenes work in war-torn Libya.

“The Will to See” (2022) spotlights various humanitarian crises around the world, from Afghanistan to Ukraine.

Film buffs who relish documentaries will find this set most appealing.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture (“The Oath of Tobruk,” “The Battle of Mosul” and “The Will to See”) and 1.85:1 widescreen picture (“Peshmerga); French 2.0 Dolby digital (“The Oath of Tobruk” and “The Battle of Mosul”), French 5.1 Dolby digital (“The Will to See”) and French and Arabic 5.1 Dolby digital (“Peshmerga”); English subtitles.



Moon, 66 Questions (DVD)

Details: 2021, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A Greek drama about a young woman who, after years of separation, returns to Athens to care for her ailing father after a sudden decline in his health.

As she tends her stoic, near-wordless parent, she tries to understand a man that she never really knew.

In time, she discovers a well-kept secret from his past that helps her come to realize his deep, underlying love that they share.

The film, which earned a 93 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, examines the gaps and silences that befall many families bolstered by superb performances by Sofia Kokkali as Artemis, the daughter, and Lazaros Georgakopoulos as Paris, her father.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Greek 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a short film by Jacqueline Lentzou, the director of “Moon, 66 Questions.”



Sweet Tooth: The Complete First Season (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: TV-14

The lowdown: A two-disc set that includes all 10 first-season episodes of this series that streams on Netflix.

The series is set in an apocalyptic future, two years after “The Great Crumble” created havoc all over the world. It also led to the strange emergence of hybrids — babies born part human and part animal.

After a decade of living safely in a secluded forest home, a deer-boy named Gus unexpectedly befriends Jepperd, a wandering loner.

Together, they set out on an adventure across what is left of America in search of answers for many questions, some about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past and the real meaning of home.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.21 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Frost (Blu-ray & digital) (Cleopatra Entertainment)

Ghoster (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Guardians of Time (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Limey (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Mantra (DVD & digital) (Indican Pictures)

Moonchild (Blu-ray) (Visual Vengeance)

Sawed Off (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Tiny Cinema (Blu-ray) (Dread)

When Marine Was There: Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + DVD) (Shout! Factory-Studio Ghibli)

Wire Room (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Alma’s Rainbow (Kino Lorber)

America Rapster (Utopia Films)

Don’t F*** in the Woods II (Wild Eye Releasing)

Iké Boys (Shout! Studios)

Kratt (Red Water Entertainment)

Project Legion (Saban Films)

Reboot: Episode 6 (Hulu)

Spirit Halloween: The Movie (Strike Back Studios)

OCT. 12

The D’Amelio Show: Season 2, Episode 4 (Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 5, Episode 6 (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies: Episode 7 (Hulu)

OCT. 14

Bad Sisters: Episode 10 (Apple TV+)

Central Park: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Clerk III (Lionsgate)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (www.netflix.com/curseofbridgehollow) (Netflix)

Plan A: The Untold Story of Jewish Revenge (Menemshia Films)

Reportage November (Terror Films)

See: Season 3, Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

Shantaram: Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+)

Some Like It Rare (Brainstorm Media)

Stars at Noon (A24)

Summit Fever (Saban Films-Paramount Pictures)

OCT. 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special (Hulu)



