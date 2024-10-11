The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Oct. 15, unless otherwise noted:

Brick (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2005, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, drug content

The lowdown: Writer-director Rian Johnson made an impressive film debut with this neo-noir mystery thriller about a high school loner who sets out to solve the murder of a classmate he loved.

Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) stands apart from the school cliques by choice. But when he discovers that his ex-girlfriend Emily (Emilie de Ravin), whom he still loves, is dead he wants to learn not only the who, but the why.

To do so, Brendan gets involved with an underground drug ring involving other high school students. The head of the ring is Pin (Lukas Haas, “Witness”), who is aided by Tugger (Noah Fleiss).

After many twists and turns, Brendan learns who killed Emily and why. He also learns a disturbing fact about Emily who, it turns out, was pregnant.

The film, which also features Norah Zehetner, Matt O’Leary, Noah Segan and Richard Roundtree, earned an 80 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras on the 4K disc include a commentary track by professor and film historian Jason A. Ney and, on both discs, another by Johnson, Zehetner, Segan, producer Ram Bergman, production designer Jodie Tillen and costume designer Michelle Posch; and, on the Blu-ray disc, an inside look at the casting of the characters played by Zehetner and Segan and eight deleted and extended scenes with an introduction by Johnson.

The Boy in the Woods (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A story of survival based on the memoir a Canadian Holocaust survivor Maxwell Smart tells of his life in Eastern Europe under Nazi occupation.

After young Max is separated from his family, he finds refuge with a Jasko, a Christian peasant, who hides him in plain sight until a tense standoff with Nazi officers.

Worried about the safety of his own family, Jasko sends Max to live in the woods where he learns to survive alone.

Max’s story is scary, but also magical as he inhabits a landscape infested with Nazis, partisans and haunted by ghosts of the imagination.

Writer-director Rebecca Snow tells the story from Max’s perspective keeping most of the horrors of the Holocaust off-screen. Jett Kyne as Max gives a heartfelt and skillful performance.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.00:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Cowboys & Aliens (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2011, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, intense Western and science-fiction violence, language, partial nudity

The lowdown: While the Western genre has mostly confined itself to good guys vs. rustlers, landgrabbers, renegades, bank robbers or Native Americans, it sometimes rode a different trail.

For example, singing cowboy Gene Autry’s first starring role was in a 1935, 12-chapter serial “The Phantom Empire,” which saw him battling villains on the surface and fending off attacks from a super-civilization 25,000 feet below the surface.

Later, you had “Billy the Kid Versus Dracula,” “Jesse James Meets Frankenstein’s Daughter” and Ray Harryhausen’s stop-motion animation feature “The Valley of Gwangi.”

In “Cowboys & Aliens,” James Bond and Indiana Jones, I mean Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford start out as adversaries but soon join forces to battle alien invaders in this mash-up directed by Jon Favreau.

Craig plays Jake Lonergan who stumbles into the town of Absolution not remembering who he is and wearing a futuristic shackle on his wrist.

He soon is helped by Ella (Olivia Wilde) and the iron-fisted Col. Dolarhyde (Ford) to discover the mystery of his shackle and lead a group of disparate allies to battle a common other-worldly enemy.

The cast also features David Carradine, Adam Beach, Paul Dano, Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell, Clancy Brown, Wyatt Russell and Abigail Spencer.

The two-disc set features the 119-minute theatrical and 135-minute extended cuts of the movie.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track by Favreau on both versions and, on the Blu-ray disc, conversations with Favreau, Craig, Ford, Wilde, producers Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer and screenwriters Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Damon Lindelof, and a making of featurette.

“The Project A Collection” (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1983, 1987, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This four-disc set features two versions of these swashbuckling films starring Jackie Chan.

In “Project A” (1983), set in the late 19th century in Hong Kong — which is still ruled by the British — Chan portrays Sgt. Dragon Ma Yue Lung, who decides to go after pirates terrorizing local waters.

The movie, directed by Chan, features a lot of exciting stunts and marital arts action as Lung teams with other officers to stop the pirates and put an end to the corruption by local officials.

The film was followed in 1987 by “Project A: Part II,” in which Chan returns as Lung to battle gangsters, more corrupt officials, anti-Manchu revolutionaries, Manchu loyalists and a few runaway pirates.

As usual, the stunts and martial arts battles overshadow the story. Again, Chan directs the feature.

The set offers the 106-minute Hong Kong and 115-minute Taiwanese extended cuts of “Project A” and 107-minute Hong Kong cut and 98-minute export cuts of the sequel.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra-high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and Mandarin Dolby Atmos and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural and English (dubbed) 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and Mandarin Dolby Atmos and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural and English (dubbed) 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Hours of extras include six double-sided art cards; a 100-page booklet about the movies and how they helped define Chan’s 1980s style; a commentary by Frank Djeng on the Hong Kong cut of both movies, another by Djeng and FJ DeSanto on both movies; two interviews with Chan stunt double Mars Cheung, interviews with grandmaster Lee Hoi-san, Yuen Biao, Yen Biao, Dick Wei, composer Michael Lai, project collector Paul Dre and writer, Edward Tang; outtakes; a Japanese version ending; a making of featurette; a Lunar New Year introduction; and on the sequel, interviews with Anthony Carpio and Chan Wai-Man,, a documentary on three members of Chan’s stunt team, the Japanese ending and a Chan recording session.

Cross Creek (Blu-ray)

Details: 1983, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: The solid Martin Ritt (“Hud,” “Norma Rae,” “Sounder”) directed this drama about Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (Mary Steenburgen), the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Yearling.”

In 1928, Rawlings has left her husband and her career as a newspaper reporter to begin an adventure in the backwoods of Florida. Her intent is to write a novel.

In her new locale, she meets a variety of people, including a handsome local businessman (Peter Coyote), a disagreeable backwoods joker (Rip Torn) and his compassionate daughter (Dana Hill).

These are the people who served as the inspiration for her acclaimed novel.

The film, which also features Alfre Woodard received four Academy Award nominations, including supporting actor nods for Torn and Woodard.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a look back at the movie with Steenburgen and a commentary track with film historians Julie Kirgo and Peter Hankoff.

Family (DVD)

Details: 2017, IndiePix Films-IndiePix Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Writer-director Veronica Kedar wrote, directed and played the main character in this very dark Israeli comedy.

Kedar’s Lily shows up at the apartment of her therapist after killing her family — mother, father, sister and brother — only to find that the only one home is her therapist’s judgmental and insensitive teenage daughter, Talia.

The movie is a combination of horror, psychological trauma and death as Lily finds herself in a battle of wills with the young woman.

But as Lily continues to recount her past to Talia, the teen slowly begins to warm up to the intruder. It turns out Lily’s mother was an addict, her father was abusive, her sister was insane and her brother had strong incestuous feelings.

It's a movie that you will find difficult to turn away from.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; Hebrew 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Garbo Talks (Blu-ray)

Details: 1984, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, language

The lowdown: Sidney Lumet adapted this comedy that had a unique promise but fell short on its follow through.

Gilbert Rolfe (Ron Silver) is devoted to his mother, Estelle (Anne Bancroft), an outspoken social activist whose behavior sometimes embarrasses her son.

After Estelle is diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, Estelle’s last wish is to meet Greta Garbo, the movie star she most admired.

Gilbert, wanting to honor his mother, sets out to find the iconic, but reclusive — and elusive — former cinema icon.

His journey costs him his job and his wife, but after many failures, Gilbert succeeds in finding Garbo, thus making his mother’s last moments happy.

The comedy is uneven throughout, despite a strong cast that includes Carrie Fisher, Catherine Hicks, Steven Hill, Howard Da Silva, Dorothy Loudon, Harvey Fierstein and Hermoine Gingold.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by film historians Howard S. Berger and Steve Mitchell.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Collection (Blu-ray + digital & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

In a Violent Nature: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray) (IFC Films-Shudder)

Kill ‘Em All (DVD) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Modernism, Inc. (DVD & Amazon Prime & Apple TV+) (First Run Features)

The Summer with Carmen (Cinephobia Releasing)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Alien Romulus (Fox Home Entertainment)

Enough Rope (Kino Lorber)

The Falling Star (Kino Lorber)

Family Guy: Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater (Hulu)

Lyvia’s House (Stonecutter Media-Amazon Prime-Apple TV+)

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4, Episode 8 (Hulu)

Petrol (Indican Pictures)

OCT. 16

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez: Episode 6 (Hulu)

Midnight Family: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Shrinking: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

Tell Me Lies: Season 2, Episode 8 (Hulu)

Where’s Wanda: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

OCT. 17

The Coddling of the American Mind (Korchula Productions)

Frightmare (Kino Film Collection)

Schizo (Kino Film Collection)

OCT. 18

Afloat (IndiePix Unlimited)

Ahead of Time: The Extraordinary Journey of Ruth Gruber (Film Movement Plus)

Caligula: The Ultimate Cut (Unobstructed View)

Disclaimer: Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (Hulu)

Green Night (Film Movement Plus)

I Will Never Let You Alone (Dark Sky Films)

Mads (Shudder)

La Maison: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

Rivals (Hulu)

The Stoic (Saban Films)

Woman of the Hour (Netflix)

OCT 21

Carved (Hulu)

