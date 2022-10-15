The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Oct. 18, unless otherwise noted:

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2022, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, language

The lowdown: The focus in this latest DC Universe animated feature are the sons of Superman and Batman.

On his 11th birthday, Jonathan Kent learns that his dad, Clark, is actually Superman. He also is told that he has latent superpowers.

Soon, Jonathan meets Bruce Wayne, the Dark Knight, and the current Boy Wonder, Damian Wayne.

Fate intervenes, forcing the boys to team up to protect and save their loved ones from a hostile alien force, Starro. Will this challenge push them to become to super sons they are destined to be?

Also taking part in the action is Lex Luthor, Green Arrow, Penguin and Wonder Girl.

Technical aspects: 4K Ultra HD; 2160p, ultra high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a featurette on Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne and two cartoons from the DC Vault.



Beast: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Oct. 11

Details: 2022, Universal Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: R, graphic violence, bloody images, language

The lowdown: “Beast” is an arranged marriage between “The Ghost and the Darkness” and an African version of “Jaws.”

In South Africa, a group of poachers kills a pride of lions, but only wounds the alpha male who escapes. It quickly begins attacking the men who slaughtered his family.

Unknowingly entering this situation is Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) who, with his daughters, Meredith (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries), have come to South Africa, where Daniels had met his wife, who, a year earlier, had died of cancer.

They have come to visit Daniels’ friend, Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), who oversees a game preserve.

At times, “Beast” pushes your suspension-of-belief button (think Elba punching the lion as he fights for survival) but maintains a decent modicum of tension.

For large portions of this 90-minute film, Daniels and his daughters are trapped in their vehicle with the lion jumping all over it and smashing windows in attempts to kill the humans.

Much of what happens is foreshadowed and predictable. Still, the movie, despite some static sequences, is nicely paced. A majority of critics agreed, awarding the movie a 69 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 DVS, French 5.1 DTS digital surround and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus: English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a look at the creation of the final fight between Elba and the lion; a deleted scene; a behind-the-scenes look at the concept and creation of the lion; a featurette on the movie’s wound prosthetics; a featurette on the Limpopo, South Africa, shooting location; a featurette about the cast; and a featurette about lion poaching and the fight in Africa to protect the animals.



Hockeyland (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary set in Minnesota, the heartland of ice hockey in the United States, that follows the senior boys of rival towns — one an emerging dynasty, the other with a fabled past — as they face uncertain futures for a last chance to etch their names into local lore.

The movie is a wonderful portrait of small-town America and a chronicle of sports as a way to escape an ordinary future.

And as a reference, Minnesota is the home state of the most National Hockey League players so, as Texas youths dream of football glory, their Minnesota counterparts seek fame on the ice.

The movie earned an 82 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.



The Flash: The Complete Eighth Season (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021-22, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A four-disc set that offers the complete eighth season of the CW series, which begins with an epic five-episode event, “Armageddon,” which features crossover characters from the Arrowverse.

In all, the season featured 20 episodes as Barry Allen’s Flash battles adversaries old and new with help from Team Flash at STAR Labs.

The series stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, supported by Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight and Jesse L. Martin.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a “DC Heroes: Path the Glory” and “The Flash: Standing the Test of Time” featurettes, a gag reel and deleted scenes.



Tropic Thunder (Blu-ray)

Details: 2008, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, language, violence, drug content, sexual references

The lowdown: Ben Stiller directed, co-wrote and costars in this Hollywood spoof about a trio of actors — Stiller’s action hero Tugg Speedman, Jack Black’s comedy legend Jeff Portney and Robert Downey Jr.’s acclaimed character actor Kirk Lazarus — sent to the jungles of Vietnam to shoot a war movie.

In country, they become involved in a real war — a situation ripe for satire. And while some of the laughs are forced, the film overall is entertaining as it parodies the magic of movies; the narcissism, insecurities and ego-driven mind of actors; the tropes of action films; and the bottom-line mentality of studio bosses.

Adding to the fun are hilarious cameos by Matthew McConaughey and Tom Cruise.

The cast also includes Nick Nolte, Steve Coogan, Danny McBride, Jay Baruchel, Brandon T. Jackson and Bill Hader.

The two-Blu-ray set includes the theatrical and director’s cut versions of the movie.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include a commentary track with Stiller, Black and Downey Jr.; another one with Stiller, co-producer Stuart Cornfeld, production designer Jeff Mann, co-writer Justin Theroux, cinematographer John Toll and editor Greg Hayden; featurettes; cast interviews; deleted and extended scenes; and an alternate ending.



Going Places (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 11

Details: 1974, Cohen Film Collection-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This French buddy film from director Bertrand Blier is funny and erotic as well as a celebration and satire of the daydreams of men.

Gerard Depardieu and Patrick Dewaere portray Jean-Claude and Pierrot, a pair of amoral drifters who travel the French countryside committing petty crimes and harassing the women they meet. These include Miou-Miou, Jeanne Moreau and, in one of her earliest roles, Isabelle Huppert.

Jean-Claude and Pierrot always are on the run from the police and angry women.

The film mocks machismo gone wild as it follows its two protagonists on their various misadventures.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major extra.



The Return of the Living Dead: Collector’s Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1985, Scream Factory

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Dan O’Bannon directed this mixture of horror and humor about a secret military gas that is accidentally released from a supply warehouse.

The gas, of course, reanimates corpses into flesh-eating zombies who spread throughout Louisville, Ky., devouring whoever they can find in disgusting and gory ways.

Despite its gross sequences, the movie is more spoof than horror.

The cast includes Clu Gulager, James Karen, Don Calfa and Thom Mathews. The movie earned a 91 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, so it seems a vast majority of critics got the joke.

The three-disc set is loaded with extras, including a workprint of the movie.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include four commentary tracks with, among others, O’Bannon, Mathews, other cast members and filmmakers; a “The Decade of Darkness” featurette; various behind-the-scenes looks at the movie; a “More Brains: A Return to ‘The Living Dead’ ” featurette; a look at the special effects, the music and the origins of the story; a “The Dead Have Risen” featurette; looks at designing the dead and the movie’s shooting locations; and a conversation with O’Bannon.



Eyes of Laura Mars (Blu-ray)

Details: 1978, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Academy Award-winner Faye Dunaway, who had recently received her Oscar for “Network,” stars in this supernatural-like thriller as famed New York fashion photographer Laura Mars who courts controversy with sensual and violent imagery in her work.

Mars is terrified when she suddenly gains the ability to see visions the perspective of a serial killer who is murdering those around her.

Police lieutenant John Neville (Tommy Lee Jones) is assigned to the case. The two fall in love and Neville gives her a gun for protection.

The movie features a strong supporting cast, including Brad Dourif, Raul Julia and Rene Auberjonois.

The story originally was written by John Carpenter (“Halloween,” “Big Trouble in Little China”), who also cowrote the screenplay with David Zelag Goodman.

Irvin Kershner (“The Empire Strikes Back”) was the director.

The movie, even though it keeps you guessing on the identity of the killer, received mixed reviews.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A 1978 promotional featurette and a commentary track with Kershner are the main extras.



Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema IX (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 11

Details: 1945-49, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Kino Lorber releases another trio of film noir features that explore the seamier aspects of humanity, including murder.

“Lady on a Train” (1945) stars Deanna Durbin who, in the 1930s, starred in a series of musicals for Universal Pictures.

Durbin, now a young woman, was given the lead in this noir-like murder mystery in which Durbin’s San Francisco debutante Nikki Collins, on a train to New York, witnesses a murder when the train stops before entering Grand Central Station.

She reports the crime to the police, but no one believes her. Naturally, the least likely suspect turns out to be the killer.

The movie also gives Durbin a couple of opportunities to display her vocals.

“Tangier” (1946) stars Maria Montez as a Spanish dancer and Robert Paige as a war-weary newsman who join forces to hunt down a Nazi puppet in North Africa.

The cast also includes Sabu, Preston Foster, Kent Taylor, Louise Albritton, J. Edward Bromberg and Reginald Denny.

William Powell heads the cast of “Take One False Step” (1949. He portrays college professor Andrew Gentling who, in Los Angeles for a conference, runs into Catherine Sykes (Shelley Winters), an old girlfriend, who convinces him to take a midnight drive.

When Sykes disappears, police begin investigating Gentling, believing he killed her. Gentling, of course, begins his own investigation to prove his innocence.

The cast also includes Marsha Hunt, Dorothy Hart, James Gleason and Sheldon Leonard.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.



The Score (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 11

Details: 2001, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: An all-star cast headlined by Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Angela Bassett and Marlon Brandon team up for this crime thriller directed by Frank Oz.

De Niro portrays Nick Wells, a career safecracker who decides it’s time to give up crime. He wants to settle down with his girlfriend, Diane (Bassett), and concentrate on his legitimate business, running a jazz nightclub in Montreal.

But his friend and partner, Max (Brando), has other plans. Max is heavily in debt to a crime boss, and he needs Nick to pull one last job; help novice thief Jack Teller (Norton) steal a scepter worth $30 million from the House of Customs.

The caper breaks two of Nick’s rules: always work alone and never commit a heist in the city where you live.

Nick, however, is tempted by a $6 million payday and, against his better judgment, agrees to do the job.

The crooks’ egos get in the way of a smooth operation, putting the heist in jeopardy.

The film, which earned a 73 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, offers some interesting twists and surprises.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition and Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby vision (4K Ultra HD version) and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio (Blu-ray version); English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a making of featurette, additional footage and a commentary track with Oz and cinematographer Rob Hahn.



“Gothic Fantastico: Four Italian Tales of Terror”: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1963-66, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A four-disc set spotlighting a quartet of Italian movies that are suspenseful and mysterious.

The set includes “Lady Morgan’s Vengeance” (1965), in which the newlywed Sir Harold Morgan tries to destroy his bride with the help of a sinister maid; “The Blancheville Monster” (1963), a Poe-like story about a family curse and a madman in the attic; “The Third Eye” (1966) is a Hitchcockian-like drama with a hint of necrophilia; and “The Witch” (1966), about a young historian hired to work for an aging woman, only to be held captive when he becomes overly interested in the woman’s beautiful daughter.

These movies rely more on psychological aspects of terror than on horror itself.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian LPCM monaural and English LPCM monaural (“The Blancheville Monster,” “The Third Eye,” “The Witch”); English SDH and English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include video introductions to each film; commentary tracks and video essays on each movie; interviews with filmmakers and cast members; Italian and English opening and closing titles; and an 80-page booklet with writings about the movies.



Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema X (Blu-ray)

Details: 1952-56, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Three more cinematic journeys that examine the darker side of human nature are featured in these films.

First up is “Flesh and Fury” (1952) in which Tony Curtis portrays Paul Callan, a deaf boxer, who is exploited by Jan Sterling’s gold-digging blonde Sonya Bartow and retired fight manager Pop Richardson (Wallace Ford).

The boxer takes his hard knocks, learning that getting what he wants doesn’t always entitle you to a happy ending.

“The Square Jungle” (1955) again features Curtis. This time he’s a grocery clerk who is in danger of losing his girl, Julie (Pat Crowley), because of his dead-end job prospects.

Curtis’ Eddie Quaid becomes a prizefighter. He is financed by his friend, policeman Jim McBride (Paul Kelly), and trained by ex-con Bernie Browne (Ernest Borgnine).

Quaid becomes a challenger for the title as Julie re-enters his life, trying to win him back from, you guessed it, a predatory blonde.

“World in My Corner” (1956) stars Audie Murphy, mostly starring in Westerns throughout the 1950s, as Tommy Shea, an up-and-coming boxer — noticing a theme in this set — who catches the eye of wealthy businessman Robert T. Mallinson (Jeff Morrow), who allows him to train at his estate.

Shea soon falls for Mallinson’s daughter, Dorothy (Barbara Rush), but fears he doesn’t have the money to properly support her. He decides to work for a crooked promoter to earn a fast buck, thus dropping his honest and dependable manager, Dave Bernstein (John McIntire).

You can probably guess how this all works itself out with Murphy as the lead.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Blind Fury (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 11

Details: 1990, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: Rutger Hauer (“Blade Runner,” “Hobo With a Shotgun”) stars as blind Vietnam War veteran Nick Palmer, who sets out to help his friend, Frank (Terry O’Quinn), after Frank’s wife is killed. Nick rescues Frank’s young son, Billy (Brandon Call), then sets out to save Frank and exact vengeance on the mobsters who committed the crimes.

Nick must battle a group of mobsters led by Randall “Tex” Cobb (“Raising Arizona”), using his heightened senses and a samurai sword hidden in his walking cane.

The movie is loaded with action as well as some doses of humor.

The supporting cast includes Noble Willingham, Lisa Blount, Meg Foster and martial arts legend Shô Kosugi.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with screenwriter Charles Robert Carner, moderated by filmmaker Douglas Hosdale.



Happy Birthday to Me (Blu-ray)

Details: 1981, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, language, violence

The lowdown: A tepid slasher movie set at upscale Crawford Academy at which new student Ginny (Melissa Sue Anderson) strives to become part of the school’s most popular clique.

But soon, somebody is murdering the group’s members. Is Ginny linked to these gruesome deaths?

Is a deadly accident from her past the trigger for the killings?

All this is taking place as Ginny’s 18th birthday quickly nears.

It is kind of shocking to see a famous actor such as Glenn Ford be part of the cast; just as puzzling is that J. Lee Thompson, who directed “The Guns of Navarone” and the original “Cape Fear,” was behind the camera.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with actress Tracey E. Bregman and a commentary track with co-screenwriter Timothy Bond, moderated by film historian-filmmaker Daniel Kremer.



Two Witches (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A supernatural-horror feature offering two “chapters” that eventually overlap by the finale.

The two witches of the title are the Boogeywoman and Masha.

The first chapter follows the pregnant Sarah who, at a restaurant, believes she has been given the evil eye by another patron, and soon comes to believe she has been placed under some sort of demonic spell.

The second chapter focuses on Masha and her roommate and the tensions that develop between them, especially after Masha brings home a young man.

The movie also offers an epilogue and sets itself up for a sequel.

The film is unnerving at times as well as a bit confusing. But fans of the genre should appreciate its look and content.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Among the extras are two commentary tracks, featurettes with filmmakers and cast members, featurettes on the musical score and why various Lizst pieces were adapted to use in the movie, test footage and a Grimmfest question-and-answer session with director Peter Tsigaridis and producer Maxime Rancon.



I’ve Heard the Mermaid Singing (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept 13

Details: 1987, Kino Lorber

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: A magical story about Polly (Sheila McCarthy), a daydreamer with artistic aspirations of being a photographer.

Writer-director Patricia Rozema’s feature is a character study that follows Polly, who gets a job at a Toronto art gallery run by Gabriella (Paule Baillargeon), who also is a painter.

As Polly gets to know Gabriella’s lover, Mary (Anne-Marie MacDonald) — and becomes emmeshed in their lives — she comes to find that Gabriella is not whom she appears to be. The revelation creates a crisis in Polly’s world.

Rozema’s feature was one of the first queer movies that was not only about queerness. The movie, which earned a 94 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, takes its audience to enchanted places inside Polly’s mind.

It also quietly assaults the notion of authority everywhere.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with Rozema; two of the director’s short films; an Rozema’s introduction to the film; a question-and-answer session with Rozema; and a video essay about the movie.



No Escape (Blu-ray)

Details: 1994, Unearthed Classics-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: A sci-fi action-thriller that set in the year 2022, starring Ray Liotta as John Robbins, a former Marine captain sentenced for assassinating his commanding officer.

Robbins is banished to a secret and remote prison island run by The Warden (Michael Lerner), which houses society’s most violent and dangerous criminals.

Robbins finds the island divided into two camps — the Outsiders, led by the brutal and bloodthirsty Marek (Stuart Wilson), and the Insiders, led by the strong-willed and kind Father (Lance Henriksen) and his followers, Hankins (Ernie Hudson) and Casey (Kevin Dillon).

Robbins doesn’t care for either faction as his only focus is to somehow escape from the island. To reach his goal, he steals a powerful weapon from the Outsiders, which sparks a war between the two groups — with Robbins in the middle.

The film is a glorified B-movie, which is technically proficient, but lacking in any character development. It was directed by Martin Campbell (“Goldeneye,” “The Mask of Zorro”) and produced by Gale Anne Hurd (“Aliens,” “The Terminator”).

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 LPCM and French 2.0 LPCM; English SDH, English and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include interviews with Campbell, Hurd and co-writer Joel Gross, a making of featurette, an alternate introduction to the film and a vintage featurette.



Goldengirl (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 11

Details: 1979, Scorpion Releasing-Kino Lorber

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Susan Anton stars as an untried sprinter who enters the Olympics claiming that she will win three gold medals.

Her secret is that she has been receiving unorthodox training and treatments for years by her neo-Nazi father (Curt Jurgens).

The movie also features James Coburn as Anton’s love interest even though the disparity in years between them in very evident.

The movie lacks suspense and is quite predictable. It plays more like a made-for-TV movie than a theatrical film.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include interviews with Anton and costar Nicolas Coster, a commentary track and a featurette on composer Bill Conti.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

8-Bit Christmas (DVD) (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Blu-ray + DVD) (Shout! Factory)

A Silent Voice — The Movie: Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + DVD) (Shout! Factory-Eleven Arts)

Beyond the Dream (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Gravitas Ventures)

Bitcoin (DVD & digital) (Mill Creek Entertainment)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (Blu-ray + DVD + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Fall (Blu-ray + digital & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Kingslayer (Blu-ray & digital & VOD) (Shout! Factory)

Mack & Rita (Blu-ray + digital & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (Blu-ray & DVD) (Paramount Home Entertainment)

The Possessed (Blu-ray & DVD & digital & VOD) (Scream Factory)

Punisher: War Zone (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Story of Film: A New Generation (DVD) (Music Box Films)

Three Wishes for Cinderella (Blu-ray + DVD & DVD & digital & VOD) (Shout! Studios)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

The Book Keepers (First Run Features)

Gemmell & Tim (Passion River)

The Good House (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Loneliest Boy in the World (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Moment of Contact (1091 Pictures)

My Old School (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Reboot: Episode 7 (Hulu)

OCT. 19

The D’Amelio Show: Season 2, Episode 5 (Hulu)

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 5, Episode 7 (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies: Episode 8 (Hulu)

OCT. 20

V/H/S/99 (Shudder)

OCT. 21

Acapulco: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

Central Park: Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders (SP Media Group)

Ghostwriter: Season 3 (Apple TV+)

The Pez Outlaw (Gravitas Ventures)

Shantaram: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Sinphony: A Clubhouse Horror Anthology (Dark Sky Films)

OCT. 22

The Hair Tales: Episodes 1 & 2 (Hulu)



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

