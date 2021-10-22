The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Oct. 26, unless otherwise noted:

The Suicide Squad (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong and graphic violence and gore, sexual references, drug use, brief nudity

The lowdown: This feature is a hoot; a perfect marriage of writer-director James Gunn’s crazy, superhero-comic-book sensibility and a loosey-goosey cast of performers who are in on the joke — and revel in the insanity of it all.

The movie is sort of a sequel-reboot of 2016’s “Suicide Squad,” which was mauled by critics — who awarded it a dismal 26 percent rating at Rotten Tomatoes — and, more importantly, fans — who also were divided over the movie.

Gunn, bringing the same freewheeling, deconstructive, chaotic style of irreverence that he showcased in his two “Guardian of the Galaxy” movies for Marvel, has created a DC movie that is the anthesis of the vast majority of other releases of that brand.

Despite the blood and gore, “The Suicide Squad” is comedic in tone, eschewing the oppressive seriousness of its DC cinematic colleagues.

The movie starts off in a sprint and hardly ever lets up. Murder and mayhem prevail, but it is so over-the-top that you are neither sickened nor revolted.

The body count — even among the so-called heroes — is high. Protagonists and antagonists fall like plates in a shooting gallery.

The squad members are paroled from prison by the cold and heartless Amanda Waller (Viola Davis, reprising her role from “Suicide Squad”), who sends the reluctant team members on a top-secret mission with a likely high mortality rate.

This group is a motley crew, nominally led by Bloodsport (Idris Elba), an elite assassin who never misses and is coaxed into the mission after Waller threatens to imprison his daughter on a theft charge. The squad also includes John Cena’s Peacemaker, who keeps the peace by killing mostly everyone he sees; Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), who can communicate with and control rats; Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), who is the only member with a real superpower; Nanaue, a CGI walking — and always hungry — shark in pants, voiced by Sylvester Stallone; and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), the only survivor of a diversionary clandestine mission off an island near South America. There, Bloodsport’s team is the main force sent to the island to retrieve secret data about an alien lifeform locked away in a concrete tower on the dictator-controlled island.

Even at 132 minutes, the movie is a delirious, violent, ridiculous and winning freak-show extravaganza that will keep you entertained from beginning to end.

A vast majority of critics also believed so, awarding the movie an impressive 90 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2160p 4K UHD, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-TrueHD, English Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-TrueHD, English Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include deleted and extended scenes, a gag reel, featurettes about the squad members and Gunn, four scene breakdowns, a featurette on the kaiju Starro, a look at bringing King Shark to life, a commentary track and a trio of genre retro trailers.



Stillwater (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2021, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: Matt Damon stars as Bill Baker in this thriller by director Tom McCarthy as an oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseilles to visit his estranged daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin), who is in prison for murder.

Allison tells her father that she did not kill anyone.

Despite language barriers and cultural differences, Baker sets out to investigate his daughter’s claim and works hard to exonerate his child.

The movie is more a character study as we watch Baker create a new life for himself in France and try to maneuver a complicated legal system of which he is very unfamiliar.

Damon’s earnest performance drives the movie, which received a 75 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a behind-the-scenes look at cast members discussing their characters and the research they did to portray them authentically, a look at the film’s locations and a featurette about McCarthy.



Don’t Breathe 2 (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong bloody and graphic violence, gruesome images, language

The lowdown: Stephen Lang reprises his role as the blind Norman Nordstrom in this very violent sequel that finds Nordstrom hiding out for many years in an isolated cabin.

He lives there with a young girl and has recreated the family he lost because of a drunken driver.

However, the quiet life the two are leading is shattered when a group of criminals kidnaps the girl. This forces Nordstrom to tap into darker and more creative instincts to save her.

The movie is suspenseful, but that is nearly negated by its violent nastiness and shocking images.

The film earned a 44 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English and French 5.1 audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an alternate ending, featurettes on the making of the movie, the bad man Slang and one about “Designing Deception” as well as commentary tracks.



Superman: The Complete Animated Series: 25th Anniversary Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 1996-2000, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This six-disc collector’s edition features all 54 episodes of this series about the Man of Steel, from his arrival on Earth, to his settling in Metropolis in his guise as Clark Kent.

The series features many familiar individuals, including Lois Lane, Lex Luthor and classic villains such as Brainiac and Darkseid.

In this series, Superman’s powers were not as awesome as in past incarnations in various media.

He later interacted with other DC Universe superheroes, most notably Batman.

The animation in the series is impressive.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include commentaries on four episodes, and five featurettes, including the new “Superman: Timeless Icon,” which looks at the creation of this series.



Needle in a Timestack (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 19

Details: 2021, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: A movie with an interesting premise that fails to capitalize on all its possibilities.

In an undetermined near future, Nick (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Janine (Cynthia Erivo) are a happily married couple.

That is until Janine’s former husband, played by Orlando Bloom, warps time to try to tear the couple apart. He uses Nick’s college girlfriend, portrayed by Freida Pinto, as his instrument.

Soon, as Nick’s memories and reality disappear, he must decide what he is willing to sacrifice to hold onto everything he loves.

The actors work hard, but a lack of tension and some mawkish moments undercut the proceedings.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette and deleted scenes comprise the bonus options.



Fritz the Cat (Blu-ray)

The Nine Lives of Fritz the Cat (Blu-ray)

Details: 1972, 1974, Scorpion Releasing-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated, R

The lowdown: “Fritz the Cat” received a lot of press — some of it negative — when it was released in 1972.

The movie, based on the underground comic book by artist-writer R. Crumb, marked the feature-film debut of Ralph Bakshi, who believed animated films could be as bold and audacious as live-action movies.

“Fritz the Cat” originally received an “X” rating and its distributors hyped that, much to the dismay of Bakshi.

The story is a satire of the counter-culture of the late 1960s and early ‘70s, with Fritz, an NYU student, dabbling in sex, drugs, politics, race relations and more sex.

Critics were nearly split on the film, as it earned a 57 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The 1974 sequel, “The Nine Lives of Fritz the Cat,” which earned an “R” rating, did not involve Crumb of Bakshi. It finds our feline hero married and unemployed.

To escape his sad reality, he takes a psychedelic catnip that takes him to his eight other lives.

The movie lacked the social bite of the original and garnered a 38 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track on “Fritz the Cat” is the sole extra.



Say Amen, Somebody (Blu-ray)

Details: 1982, Milestone Films-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This acclaimed documentary explores the roots and history of gospel music, featuring the man considered “the father of Gospel,” pioneering songwriter and pianist Thomas A. Dorsey, as well as singer “Mother” Willie Mae Ford Smith.

This is a lively feature, loaded with uplifting music and hand-clapping performances by some of the biggest names in the faith-based music community, including the Barrett Sisters, Sallie Martin, the O’Neal Twins and Zella Jackson Price.

The link between gospel and r&b music is evident, especially when you listen to a voice such as the late Aretha Franklin. Many blues and r&b performers sang their first notes in church.

You do not need to be a devotee of gospel to appreciate this inspiring and entertaining documentary.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Outtakes of the Barrett Sisters in rehearsal at home, a commentary track with filmmaker George T. Nierenberg, an interview with Zella Jackson Price, audio outtakes and Nierenberg introducing the movie at the Berlin Film Festival comprise the extras.



Mad Love (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 19

Details: 1935, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Peter Lorre made his American feature-film debut in this story of a love-obsessed plastic surgeon whose is obsessed with actress Yvonne Orlac (Frances Drake), whose appearance in a Grand Guignol-like horror theater has captivated him.

Lorre’s Dr. Gogol is enraged when Yvonne announces she is quitting the theater to travel with her concert-pianist husband, Stephen (Colin Clive).

But when Stephen’s hands are crushed in a train accident, Yvonne turn to Gogol as a last resort to repair her husband.

The sadistic Gogol secretly replaces the pianist’s hands with those of a guillotined murderer, Rollo the Knife Thrower.

Gogol believes the murderer’s hands will take on a life of their own, forcing Yvonne to finally come to Gogol for solace and love.

Lorre is at his creepiest in this chiller-thriller about unrequited love and jealousy.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at the Warner Archive store at Amazon.com or from other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by Steve Haberman is the main extra.



Devil and the Deep (Blu-ray)

Details: 1932, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: As is his wont when allowed to go unchecked, Charles Laughton chews up the scenery in this romantic melodrama that costars Tallulah Bankhead, Gary Cooper and, in a small role, Cary Grant.

Laughton plays naval Cmdr. Charles Sturm whose extreme jealousy and paranoia about his wife, Diana (Bankhead), is driving her away.

Sturm is so consumed that he has his subordinate, Lt. Jaeckel (Grant, in only his fifth movie appearance), transferred, even though Sturm’s suspicions about Jaeckel are baseless.

After one of Sturm’s jealous rages, Diana wanders off to a festival, where she meets Lt. Sempter (Cooper), with whom she does begin an affair. It turns out Sempter is Jaeckel’s replacement.

Sturm finds out about their relationship and plans his revenge. Diana, seeing her husband’s dangerous state of mind, sneaks about her husband’s submarine to warn Sempter.

Before she can return to shore, Sturm comes aboard and immediately orders the sub out to sea. Outside the harbor, Sturm deliberately maneuvers his sub into the path of an oncoming vessel, which rams and sinks the sub.

Of course, during the exciting finale, the crew, Diana and Sempter all are rescued, but Sturm, who has gone stark, raving mad, opens a watertight door to let in the sea.

The movie is unadulterated melodrama, and does not benefit the career of any of the major cast members.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian David Del Valle is the main extra.



“Val Lewton Double Feature”: The Ghost Ship / Bedlam (Blu-ray)

Release date: Oct. 12

Details: 1943, 1946, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Richard Dix and Boris Karloff take center stage in two chilling features from producer Val Lewton’s unit at RKO Pictures.

In “The Ghost Ship” (1943), Dix stars as Capt. Will Stone, commander of a freighter bound for Patagonia. Along the way, he murders a crewman. The deed was witnessed by young third mate Tom Merriam (Russell Wade).

Merriam believes Stone is going insane, but the rest of crew refuses to believe him.

More killings occur, until the crew comes to realize the captain is crazy.

“Bedlam” (1946) features Karloff as Master George Sims, the head of Bethlem Royal Hospital, also known as Bedlam.

Sims retains his position by fawning on his high-society benefactors — he has his patients perform show for the benefactors. At Bedlam, he rules with an iron hand and mistreats the disturbed inmates.

Anna Lee plays Nell Bowen, the protégé of Lord Mortimer, one of the benefactors. She is very upset by the treatment of the patients by Sims and seeks the help of a politician to help her reform the asylum and end Sims’ corrupt practices.

Sims tries to stop Bowen, but in the end, the inmates turn on him, leaving him to a horrifying fate.

The double feature is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection. It can be ordered from the WAC store at Amazon.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track on “Bedlam” by author Tom Weaver is the main bonus component.



Deep Red: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1975, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Dario Argento directed and cowrote this giallo thriller about a musician, Marcus Daly (David Hemmings), who witnesses the axe murder of a woman in her apartment.

Daly races to the scene, but just misses the killer. He decides to investigate and find the perpetrator himself.

He soon finds himself in a web of murder and mystery, where nothing is what it seems.

Daly is aided by reporter Gianna Brezzi (Daria Nicolodi), who is hungry for a scoop.

When another murder happens, the pair begin to suspect the killer will choose them as his next victims.

The movie is abetted by the first of several scores by Goblin for a Argento film.

This is a bloody affair that will chill and thrill fans of Argento.

This two-disc set features the original Italian and the English-language export versions of the movie, which earned a 96 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Also, be aware that the audio track on the original English cut has some portions of English audio missing, so they are presented with Italian audio and English subtitles.

Technical aspects: 2160p 4K Ultra high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Italian 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include an archival visual essay about the film, its themes and legacy; an archival introduction to the film by Claudio Simonetti of Goblin; nearly three hours of interviews with filmmakers and cast members; two commentary tracks; six double-sided, postcard-size lobby card reproduction art cards; a fold-out, double-sided poster; and archival interviews with Argento, Nicolodi, Simonetti and longtime Argento collaborator Luigi Cozzi.



For Love or Money (Blu-ray)

Details: 1993, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, language, sexuality

The lowdown: Michael J. Fox carries the load in this romantic comedy about a young man who caters to the whims of the super-rich as a means to a dream: He wants to build his own luxury hotel and needs an investor to help him fulfill his goal.

To that end, a wealthy, but unscrupulous investor, offers financing. But he has one condition, Fox’s Douglas Ireland must “baby-sit” the investor’s beautiful young mistress, played by Gabrielle Anwar.

Soon, however, Ireland is conflicted. He has fallen for the young woman and must choose between the love of his life and the dream of his life.

The movie costars Anthony Higgins, Bob Balaban, Michael Tucker, Udo Kier, Dan Hedaya and Fyvush Finkel.

The film was too flimsy for a majority of critics, who gave it a 38 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main extra.



Children of the Damned (Blu-ray)

Details: 1964, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This sequel to “Village of the Damned” centers on the investigation into six children with extraordinary powers, all born without fathers.

A team of researchers from a United Nations agency sets out to test and learn more about the children — who come from different nations: the United Kingdom, United States, Soviet Union, India, China and Nigeria.

The children are brought to London where, living at their various embassies, they all escape and gather at a London church.

The military, of course, sees the children as threats and debates whether or not to destroy them.

Their main ally are psychologist Tom Lewellin (Ian Hendry) and geneticist David Neville (Alan Badel).

Meanwhile, the children, having developed the capacity for telekinesis, have built a sonic machine that can be used as a defensive weapon, which later kills several government officials and soldiers.

After more confrontations, things don’t work out well for the children, who are killed in an explosion.

The film, while not as memorable as its predecessor, still garnered a 75 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at the WAC Amazon.com store or at other Internet sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by screenwriter John Briley is the major extra.



The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (Blu-ray)

Details: 1981, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: This tongue-in-cheek caper film stars Treat Williams as the real-life unidentified man who parachuted out of an airliner somewhere over the Pacific Northwest with $200,000 in cash he extorted from an airline after claiming he had a bomb.

The movie is more fact than fiction, casting Williams as J.R. Meade, who used the alias of Cooper, to pull off the extortion.

In the film, Meade is identified as a former Green Beret. After the police, FBI and military couldn’t locate Meade/Cooper, his former Green Beret instructor, Bill Gruen (Robert Duvall), goes after him.

A cat-and-mouse clash of wits and strategy then unfolds.

The fate of the real Cooper is unknown and most of the money he extorted has never been recovered.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main extra.



Hot Saturday (Blu-ray)

Details: 1932, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The title is more risqué than the movie.

This melodrama centers on small-town bank clerk Ruth Brock (Nancy Carroll, a big star in the late 1920s and early ’30s), who is somewhat of a flirt.

Still, she is a good girl (early 1930s translation: She has not slept with any man). When a trampy rival sees her walking home from the estate of rich, young heir Romer Sheffield (a young Cary Grant), she starts a rumor that causes Ruth to lose her job, sets the tongues wagging on the town gossips and threatens her romance with longtime boyfriend Bill Fadden (Randolph Scott).

By the fade-out, everything works out for Ruth, of course.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by author-film historian Lee Gambin.



The Cheat (Blu-ray)

Details: 1931, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Tallulah Bankhead stars in this pre-Code drama, which was a remake of a notorious 1915 silent movie directed by Cecil B. DeMille.

The movie closely follows the silent version, with Bankhead’s spoiled and selfish Elsa Carlyle, an impulsive gambler, falling on hard times. She takes the money she has helped raise for a charitable cause and invests it in a stock scheme, which tanks.

Elsa then turns to Harvey Livingston (actor-director Irving Pichel), who wants to bed Elsa, and gives her the funds she needs to repay the charity money.

Later, Elsa’s husband tells her that his investments have paid off and that they will no longer have any money problems.

A relieved Elsa take the money she owes to Livingston, but he refuses it, demanding that they begin an affair, which Elsa refuses, telling him she would rather shoot herself.

The obliging Livingston hands Elsa a gun, then tries to rape her. Instead, she shoots him.

Elsa’s husband, suspicious of her actions, has followed her. He takes the blame for the shooting, in which Livingston only is wounded.

The husband goes on trial, refusing to deny that he shot Livingston. But before the judge can sentence him, Elsa shouts out the truth and shows the judge the brand Livingston placed on her shoulder. All charges are dismissed.

The biggest difference between the two movies is the portrayal of the villain. In the silent version, he was a Japanese ivory merchant, portrayed by the great Sessue Hayakawa, and the movie was loaded with anti-Asian racism.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film critic-author Simon Abrams is the major extra.



Torch Singer (Blu-ray)

Details: 1933, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Claudette Colbert stars in this pre-Code musical drama as Sally Trent who has an illegitimate daughter, whom she can no longer support.

She puts the child up for adoption, then begins pursuing a career as a torch singer, under the name of Mimi Benton.

She soon becomes successful as a hard-drinking, philandering, sexy nightclub singer. Later, she fills in on a children’s radio show in an attempt to find her daughter.

The movie costars David Manners and Ricardo Cortez. Colbert shines in this story of a mother’s love.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by film historian Kat Ellinger.



The Capote Tapes (DVD)

Details: 2020, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In the aftermath of his novel “Answered Prayers” — a portrait of New York’s jet-set society — Truman Capote found himself on a downward spiral.

This documentary contains never-before-heard audio archives and interviews with Capote’s friends and enemies, including Lauren Bacall, George Plimpton, Norman Mailer, Dick Cavett, Lee Radziwell and William F. Buckley Jr.

It paints a more complete picture of Capote’s life and his relationships with others.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.



The Shepherd (El Pastor) (DVD)

Details: 2016, Corinth Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Greed is the underpinning propelling this Spanish drama.

Anselmo is a middle-aged shepherd, living a poor but contented life in a small, shabby house in the middle of the Spanish plains near a growing village.

He has few friends; his only company seems to be his dog, Pillo, and his sheep. His friends have concerns for his welfare, which Anselmo sluffs off.

His life is upended when a pair of executives from the Espanax Construction company visit him with an offer to buy his house and land so the company can build a residential complex.

Anselmo refuses the offer, which upsets his neighbors, once he learns that his rejection will cause Espanax to withdraw similar offers made to adjacent properties.

The owners of those lands grow more desperate as days pass and restore to hostile and violent measures to convince Anselmo to sell.

His refusal begins to turn friends into enemies.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

31 (Blu-ray + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Bad Ben: Benign (DVD & streaming) (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Megan Is Missing (Blu-ray) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

On the Rocks (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Rifleman (DVD) (Omnibus Entertainment)

Shirobako: The Movie (Blu-ray + DVD & digital) (Shout! Factory-Eleven Arts)

Skull: The Mask (DVD & digital & VOD) (RLJE Films)

Steel Dawn (Blu-ray) (Vestron Video-Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Warning (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

New York Ninja (Blu-ray) (Vinegar Syndrome, Nov. 1)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster (Shout! Studios)

The Crickets Dance (Gravitas Ventures)

Language Lessons (Shout! Studios)

Somewhere With No Bridges (First Run Features)

Time Now (Dark Star Pictures)

Dopestick: Episode 5 (Hulu, Oct. 27)

Hypnotic (Netflix, Oct. 27)

Broken Darkness (Vertical Entertainment, Oct. 29)

Fairfax (Amazon Prime, Oct. 29)

They’re Outside (Terror Films, Oct. 29)

ROH (Film Movement, Oct. 29)

Swagger (Apple TV+, Oct. 29)



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications.

