The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Sept. 12, unless otherwise noted:

Joy Ride (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2023, Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Rated: R, nudity, strong & crude sexual content, drug use, language

The lowdown: This hilarious road trip movie about four Asian-American women who go on a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, debauchery and discovering one’s roots.

Ashley Park stars as Audrey, an uptight and conservative lawyer, hoping to become a partner in very white firm. She is given an assignment to close a deal with a wealthy Chinese client in Beijing. Her supervisors assume she speaks Mandarin — which Audrey, of course, cannot — so she brings along her childhood friend, Lolo (Sherry Cola), a sexually free struggling artist.

In China, they joined by Kat (Stephanie Hsu of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”), a popular actress, and Lolo’s eccentric cousin, Deadeye (Sabrina Wu).

Audrey lands in a situation that, to seal the deal, she must meet her birth mother. Thus begins a raunchy journey that goes across China to Korea.

“Joy Ride” is raunchy and funny, that makes fun of stereotypes as well as offering some wry social comedy.

The movie garnered a 91 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include a making of featurette, a profile of director Adele Lim, a deleted scene, a couple of behind-the-scenes featurettes, a sing-along and a look at the WAP solo cast choreography.

Poker Face: Season One (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated, violence, language

The lowdown: Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) has a gift — or a curse, depending on how you look at it. She is a human lie detector, knowing instinctively when someone is not telling the truth.

When she hears an untruth, her immediate reaction — which usually gets her in trouble and in the sights of a guilty person — is bullish*t.

The first season of the series, which airs on Peacock, basically follows the same formula. Like “Columbo,” we know beforehand who the killer is and eventually he — or she — says something wrong that alerts Charlies — and puts her life in danger.

To complicate Charlie’s life, a gangster — who blames his son’s death on Charlie — sends his trusted hitman, played by Benjamin Bratt — to find and kill her.

The first season featured some heavy-hitter guest stars including Adrien Brody, Nick Nolte, Judith Light, Chloë Sevigny, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tim Blake Nelson and Ron Perlman.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and audio description; English SDH subtitles.

Between Two Worlds (Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Cohen Media Group-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Juliette Binoche stars as famed author Marianne Winckler who goes undercover to investigate the exploitation of the working class in northern France.

Winckler lands a job as a cleaner on the cross-channel ferry and develops close connections with her fellow cleaning women, many of whom have very limited resources and financial opportunities.

As she learns more about the problems of these workers, Winckler begins feeling badly about her deception and tries to rationalize that it all is for the better good.

Binoche gives her usual solid performance in a film that is absorbing and puts a spotlight on some social and economic injustices.

The film garnered a 74 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Star Trek: Picard: The Final Season (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 5

Details: 2023, Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated, violence, language

The lowdown: An urgent, cryptic and desperate message from long-lost friend Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) draws retired Starfleet admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) into one of the most daring, complex and dangerous missions of his life.

Picard must break the rules and rely on his wits and help from friends and colleagues such as William Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Lt. Worf (Michael Dorn), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis)) and Data (Brent Spiner) as well as new companions such as Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) and Beverly Crusher’s son, Jack (Ed Speelers), to defeat a threat that could destroy the Federation.

The three-disc set features all 10 exciting episodes that will keep you riveted.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: More than 2½ hours of bonus offerings including commentaries on several episodes, a look at the villainous Vadic, a featurette on the return of the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” crew, a question-and-answer session about the final season, a making of “The Last Generation,” deleted scenes and a featurette on rebuilding the Enterprise-D.

Final Cut (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Academy Award-winning director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) wrote and directed this horror comedy that follows a director making a live, single-take, low-budget zombie movie in which the cast and crew, one by one, actually turn into zombies.

Hazanavicius squeezes the premise for all its worth in this sly love letter to the art of filmmaking.

Unfolding on screen is a typical and cheesy B-movie horror feature, but the off-screen hijinks spotlight a celebration of the unpredictable and collaborative nature of movie sets.

The movie features a hilariously unhinged performance by Berenice Bejo, an Oscar-nominee for “The Artist.”

“Final Cut” is a trashy, loving embrace of blood-soaked farce and goofy genre fun, which garnered a 70 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; French 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of documentary is the main extra.

The Princess Bride: Digibook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 5

Details: 1987, The Criterion Collection

Rated: PG, crude humor, some violence

The lowdown: Rob Reiner’s adaptation of William Goldman’s popular book, featuring a screenplay adaptation by the author, never grows tiring.

The movie is a skewering of fairy tales and adventure stories that pits true love against odds that would be considered inconceivable.

The movie’s framing device features Fred Savage as a sick young boy home from school and Peter Falk as his lively grandfather who insists upon reading him an old storybook.

The story centers on Wesley (Carey Elwes) and the innocent Buttercup (Robin Wright); he’s farm boy and she’s a haughty young woman. But they find true love, until Wesley leaves to find his fortune so they can eventually marry.

But when Wesley is reported killed by the Dread Pirate Roberts, Buttercup is set to marry the nefarious Prince Humperdink (Chris Sarandon) who, schemes to have Buttercup kidnapped and killed as an excuse to start a war.

But a mysterious man in black, a vengeance-seeking Spaniard and a good-natured giant foil the prince’s plans.

The cast, which also includes Mandy Patinkin, Andre the Giant, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and Carol Kane, is a hilarious spoof as well as a swashbuckling romantic adventure for children of all ages.

The highly-quotable movie garnered a 98 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes. So, have fun storming the castle, and enjoy “The Princess Bride” again — and again.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras, which are featured on the Blu-ray disc, include a commentary track with Reiner, Goldman, producer Andrew Scheinman, Crystal and Falk; an audiobook reading of Goldman’s novel by Reiner; programs about Goldman’s screenplay and his tapestry based on the novel; interviews with Crystal, Elwes, Patinkin, Guest, Sarandon, Wright and Savage and art director Richard Holland; programs about makeup, fencing and fairy tales; an on-set video diary filmed and narrated by Elwes; five behind-the-scenes videos with commentaries; and an essay about the movie and Goldman’s introduction to his script.

Joyce Carol Oates (DVD)

Details: 2022, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that looks at the life and career of author Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote more than 100 books, and the events that influenced her writings and outlook.

In the film Oates also provides insights into her life and her writing process, discussing how such events as the 1967 Detroit Riot, the Chapppaquiddick incident and the life of Marilyn Monroe touched her.

The movie features readings of Oates’ works by Academy Award-winner Laura Dern.

People who enjoy Oates’ books will find this documentary most revealing.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (4K Ultra HD + digital)

Details: 1993, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, violence

The lowdown: This animated feature is the first original theatrical film produced by Warner Bros. animation.

Made between the first and second seasons of the “Batman: The Animated Series” and features many of the actors reprising their voice roles including Kevin Conroy as Batman and Mark Hamill as The Joker.

The story concerns a new masked vigilante in Gotham City — The Phantasm, who is killing the city’s underworld bosses.

Batman is being blamed for the killings and sets out to find and end The Phantasm’s spree.

The movie is set during Bruce Wayne’s early forays as the Caped Crusader, where he is honing his skills and trying to make the city’s underworld figures fear him.

The film earned an 81 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English, French and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A featurette on Conroy discussing voicing Batman is the main extra.

The Prodigal Son (Blu-ray)

Details: 1981, Arrow Films

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: Sammo Hung’s martial arts action-comedy is another of his movies that highlights the Wing Chun Kung fu discipline.

The movie deals with Leung Tsan, a spoiled son of a wealthy father, who believes he is a kung fu champion, not knowing his father has paid his opponents to lose.

However, the son, played by Yuen Biao, is about to learn a very painful lesson when he is easily defeated in a fight by the star of a traveling opera troupe.

Learning the truth, Leung Tsan pleads with the opera star to train him in the form of the combat that led to his defeat — Wing Chun.

With the help of Wing Chun master Wong Wah-Bo, played by Hung, Tsan is trained to be better than he believed he once was.

The movie was highly praised in Hong Kong for its fast-paced and tight fight choreography.

The Blu-ray contains two cuts of the movie — the theatrical release and home release versions.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese, Mandarin and English DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include two commentary tracks; an archival featurette with Hung, Biao and costar Frankie Chan about the making of the movie; and interviews with Wing Chun instructors and experts about the discipline.

Aporia (Blu-ray)

Details: 2023, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: R, language

The lowdown: A time-travel romance centering on Sophie (Judy Greer), who has been struggling with devastating grief, her full-time job and the demands of parenting her saddened teenage daughter, since losing her husband, Mal (Edi Gathegi) is a drunken-driving incident.

When her husband’s best friend, Jabir (Payman Maadi), a former physicist, tells Sophie that he has been building a time-bending machine that could restore her former life, Sophie is faced with a near-impossible choice — and unforeseeable consequences.

The movie eschews thrills for contemplative moments and tough, emotional questions and decisions. Sci-fi fans will find the movie intriguing.

A majority of critics admired the movie, giving it a 91 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A behind-the-scenes featurette is the main extra.

The Postman Fights Back (Blu-ray)

Details: 1982, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: In the young Republic of China, a band of mismatched allies are sent on a mission to deliver a secret cargo to a rebel leader.

The main courier, Ma (Leung Kar-Yan), soon finds himself on a patriotic journey to save his new country and himself.

The cast, which also includes Chow Yun-Fat, was directed by Ronny Yu.

The movie is seen as a bridge between old-school martial arts movies and Hong Kong’s new action market that took Asia and a lot of the world by storm.

The Blu-ray features the original Cantonese cut and an export cut with an alternate music score.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Cantonese and English (dubbed) 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural and English (dubbed) 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a commentary track with Yu and Asian film expert Frank Djeng on the Hong Kong cut and Stephan Hammond on the export cut; and archival interviews with Leung Kar-Yan and Yu.

The Last House on the Left: Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2009, Arrow Films

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: This remake of the 1972 movie is inferior to Wes Craven’s original.

And while the story basically remains the same, this update charts its own course. The movie may be slicker than the original but it offers the same gut-punch emotional impact.

The story follows two teen-age girls who are kidnapped, raped and left for dead by a gang of criminals.

The criminals, fleeing the scene, coincidentally seek refuge in the home of the parents of one of the girls. When the parents discover what has happened, they unleash their full fury on the men.

Both versions of the movie drew their inspiration from Ingmar Bergman’s “The Virgin Spring.”

The two-disc set features the theatrical version on the 4K Ultra HD disc and the unrated version on the Blu-ray disc.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a “Look Inside” featurette; interviews with producer Jonathan Craven, actors Sara Paxton and Garret Dillahunt and screenwriter Carl Ellsworth; a commentary track; an introduction by director Dennis Illadis; and a booklet about the movie.

NCIS: Los Angeles: The Final Season (DVD)

Release date: Sept. 5

Details: 2022-23, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment

The lowdown: Changes abound for G Callen and his team during the 14th and final season of “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

The biggest, of course, is the wedding of Callen and his Russian girlfriend, Kensi and Deeks’ becoming parents to a teenage girl and the continued concern about the AWOL Hetty.

Between all these challenges, the team must continue to protect its city and the nation from threats home and abroad, all under the watchful eye of Adm. Kilbride, who can cut an agent to the quick with a word or a stare.

The six-disc set features all 21 episodes as well as bonus offerings.

The cast, headed by Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J, also includes Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include deleted scenes, a crossover event with “NCIS: Hawai’i,” an overall view of the final season and a featurette on the cast and crew looking back and ahead.

Cadejo Blanco (DVD)

Details: 2021, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A drama set in Guatemala City, involving Sarita, a young woman who, after a late night out, begins to worry the next morning when her sister, Bea, never came home.

When the police are not helpful, Sarita convinces herself that Bea’s disappearance is tied to Andrés, her dangerous former boyfriend.

To prove her theory — and help find Bea — Sarita comes up with a plan to befriend Andrés and infiltrate his gang. And as time passes, Sarita becomes more and more involved with the violence of Guatemalan street gangs.

This intense drama received an 85 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2.67:1 widescreen picture; Spanish 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: “Tropico,” a Guatemalan short film, screen tests, a commentary track with “Cadejo Blanco” director Justin Lerner and producer Mauricio Escobar and a video chat with Lerner and star Karen Martinez comprise the main extras.

The Merger (Blu-ray)

Details: 2018, IndiePix Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Australian comedy centers on a retired footballer who becomes the coach of his hometown’s struggling Australian Rules Football team.

Troy Carrington’s town is in eclipse as jobs are scarce and The Roosters football team looks as if it will have to merge with squad or fold.

Carrington, who has been living a hermit-like existence, devises a plan to see The Roosters after striking up an unlikely friendship with Neil, a 10-year-old aspiring filmmaker, who recently lost his father.

Joining forces with Neil’s mother, Angie, who runs a nearby refugee support center, Troy rebuilds the team and leads the community on a journey of change and redemption.

This feel-good film earned an 80 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette and an interview with director Mark Grentell are the main extras.

Black Circle (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 5

Details: 2019, Synapse Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Sisters Celeste and Isa, fall under the terrifying spell of a mysterious vinyl record from the 1970s.

The recording, originally used to help relieve stress and bring its listener to a state of calming self-hypnosis, has the unfortunate side-effect of manifesting a doppelganger of the listener.

The “double,” who grows stronger daily, begins to copy and take over the life of the person who played the record.

The sisters seek the help of the woman who created the recording, hypnotist Lena Carlsson, Celeste and Isa try to banish the doppelgangers back to their own world before their lives are forever lost.

This psychological thriller is a bit long and confusing, but also intriguing.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Swedish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a CD containing the movie’s soundtrack, a commentary track with director Adrian Garcia Bogliano, an original short film, interviews with Bogliano and actor Christina Lindberg and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

A Sunday Horse (DVD & digital & VOD) (ShineHouse Group)

Cobweb (BD + digital & DVD) (Lionsgate)

L’Immensità (BD & DVD) (Music Box Films)

The Latent Image (DVD & streaming & VOD) (Cinephobia Releasing)

Mega Ape (DVD & digital) (Wild Eye Releasing)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

After Dark, My Sweet (Kino Now)

Ahead of Time: The Extraordinary Journey of Ruth Gruber (Film Movement)

American: An Odyssey to 1947 (Gravitas Ventures)

The Bad Visitor (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Between Two Worlds (Kino Now)

Final Cut (Kino Lorber)

Joyce Carol Oates (Kino Now)

Little Jar (Good Deed Entertainment)

Marisol (Screen Media)

Les Mépris (Contempt) (Lionsgate)

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3, Episode 7 (Hulu)

The Unknown Country (Music Box Films)

SEPT. 13

Invasion: Season 2, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show: Season 3, Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+)

The Other Black Girl (Hulu)

Strange Planet: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

SEPT. 15

The Changeling: Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Elevator Game (Shudder)

Foundation: Season Two, Episode 10 (Apple TV+)

Io Sto Bene (IndiePix Films)

SEPT. 18

The Sandman: The Complete First Season (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment-HBO)

COMING NEXT WEEK: The Little Mermaid

I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

Leave a comment

Share