The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Sept. 13, unless otherwise noted:

Elvis (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2022, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, language, substance abuse, suggestive material, smoking

The lowdown: Up front, I admit I was never an Elvis Presley fan. I went to see “Elvis” because I was curious about Tom Hanks’ turn as Col. Tom Parker, Presley’s Svengali-like manager.

My reaction was mixed. I enjoyed the performance of Austin Butler as Presley but could not fully wrap my head around Hanks’ portrayal of Parker. Parker was a smooth-talking conman who controlled Presley professionally, financially and emotionally.

He was a devious, despicable huckster who used Presley as his personal ATM, which he gambled away in Las Vegas casinos.

Hanks, though, cannot go as dark as he should in his presentation. He still exudes hints of the Hanks likability and charm that has made him one of the most popular actors in the world.

Plus, we learn nothing about Parker’s personal life. He simply exists to cling to Presley like a barnacle.

And that is a detriment to Baz Luhrmann’s movie. “Elvis” is a flashy, entertaining movie with glitzy sets and garish costumes.

Butler acquits himself as Elvis, especially in the performer’s early years. For the most part, Butler does his own singing. It is only in the latter part of the movie, in which Elvis is performing in Las Vegas, that the vocals of the two are blended.

Butler captures Elvis’ early rebelliousness and charisma, but he also displays the innocence, naivete and need for a parental figure that gave Parker the opening to exploit him.

Like the majority of Luhrmann’s films, “Elvis” is excessive at times, with frenetic editing and dazzling cinematography. In a few instances, Luhrmann overloads our senses.

And that overload is abetted by the strong audio and visual transfers on the 4K Ultra HD disc.

A majority of critics praised “Elvis,” awarding it a 78 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-TrueHD, English Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos-TrueHD, English Dolby digital descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus features include a making of featurette, a music and artists behind “Elvis” featurette, the style of the movie, a look at recreating iconic locations and a “Trouble” lyric video.



Lightyear (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2022, Walt Disney Pictures Home Entertainment-Buena Vista Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action, danger

The lowdown: Pixar’s latest animated feature is the origin story of space ranger Buzz Lightyear before he was introduced as an action figure in the “Toy Story” movies.

The movie, though, lacks the charm, heart and magic of its predecessors.

It is an enjoyable feature that will entertain the youngsters, as Buzz, a team of new recruits and a cute robot named Sox, to defeat the evil Zurg and his robot army.

Chris Evans takes over for Tim Allen as the voice of Buzz. Other voice talent is supplied by Taika Waititi, Keke Palmer, James Brolin, Efren Ramirez and Uzo Aduba.

The movie earned a 75 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 5.1 DTS-HDHR, 2.0 Dolby digital and descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital, English 2.0 Dolby digital and descriptive audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a visit to the Johnson Space Center and how it inspired the movie’s production design, a look at the creation of the toy models that became the production elements, deleted scenes, a commentary track with director Angus MacLane and others and “The Zap Patrol,” a look at the actors who voiced Buzz’s team of Izzy, Mo and Darby.



The White Lotus: The Complete First Season (DVD)

Details: 2021, HBO Home Entertainment-Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The six-episode first season of this HBO series, created, written and directed by Mike White (“School of Rock”), is a satire set at an exclusive, high-end, Hawaiian resort.

During the course of a week, tensions rise between the hotel staff and the volatile, privileged vacationers.

With each day, darker dynamics emerge, as the truths about the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful employees and the paradise-like locale come into sharper focus.

The cast includes Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Steven Zahn.

Technical aspects: 16:9 full-screen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: An invitation to the set and cast snap judgments comprise the extras.



Abe Lincoln in Illinois (Blu-ray)

Details: 1940, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Raymond Massey appeared on stage, television and featured and starring roles in movies.

Massey is best remembered for portraying Abraham Lincoln in this 1940 film adaptation of Robert Sherwood’s play, in which he also appeared as Lincoln.

The movie looks at the early years of Lincoln’s life before he ascended to the presidency. The movie chronicles his backwoods childhood, his first romance — and doomed — romance with Ann Rutledge, his marriage to Mary Todd, his rise in politics, his debates with Stephen Douglas and finally his election as the nation’s 16th president.

Costars include Ruth Gordon as Mary Todd, Mary Howard as Ann Rutledge and Gene Lockhart as Douglas.

Massey portrayed Lincoln at various times in his career, including a 1950 “Pulitzer Prize Playhouse” and 1951 “Lux Video Theatre” TV productions of “Abe Lincoln in Illinois” and a 1956 “Ford Star Jubilee” TV episode of “The Day Lincoln Was Shot.”

He also appeared as Lincoln in “How the West Was Won.” Massey’s links to the Great Emancipator also included appearing as abolitionist John Brown in the movies “Santa Fe Trail” and “Seven Angry Men” and as Junius Brutus Booth — father of Lincoln’s killer, John Wilkes Booth — in the movie “Prince of Players.”

This release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered from the WAC store at Amazon or from other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a 1940 “Lux Radio Theater” broadcast adaptation of the film.



Cobra Kai: Season 4 (DVD)

Details: 2021, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A two-disc set featuring all 10 episodes of this Netflix’s series fourth season in which former antagonists Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) combine the talents in their respective Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos in an attempt to take down the Cobra Kai dojo of John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Kreese gets help from his old friend, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), while tensions between Daniel and Johnny about their pasts and methods of training continue to surface.

The students of the various dojos also face challenges.

Everything comes to a head at the annual All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes, a blooper reel and a “Karate Dad” featurette comprise the extras.



Magnum P.I.: Season Four (DVD)

Details: 2021-22, CBS Studios-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A five-disc set featuring all 20 fourth-season episodes of this reimagining of the iconic 1980s’ television series.

Jay Hernandez stars as private investigator Thomas Magnum, aided by his partner, Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), and friends Rick (Zachary Knighton) and TC (Stephen Hill).

Among the cases investigated during the season are a judge who is being blackmailed and a triple homicide. Whatever the assignment, Magnum is up for the task.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A gag reel and deleted scenes comprise the special materials.



So Proudly We Hail (Blu-ray)

Details: 1943, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A patriotic drama from World War II — based on a true story — about American Army nurses sent to the Philippines during the early days of the war.

The movie’s time frame moves from the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor to the surrender of United States and Philippine troops from Bataan and Corregidor to Japanese forces.

The cast is headed by Claudette Colbert, Paulette Goddard and Veronica Lake. Others in the cast include a pre-“Adventures of Superman” George Reeves, Sonny Tufts, Cora Witherspoon, Walter Abel, John Litel, Mary Treen and Republic Pictures serial queen Lorna Gray.

Goddard was nominated for a best supporting actress Academy Award. The director was Mark Sandrich.

The marketing department at Paramount Pictures, which released the movie, was tone deaf, touting it as the “first great love story of our GIRLS (emphasis is mine) at the fighting front!”

This film, as well as MGM’s “Cry Havoc,” tell similar stories of heroic nurses dealing with their privations in the Philippines.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian and writer Julie Kirgo is the main extra.



Seal Team: Season Five (DVD)

Details: 2021-22, CBS Studios-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Bravo team leader Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) leads his Seal Team into intense, high-stakes missions to protect the nation, rescue hostages, taking on an adversary’s nuclear program and facing a deadline to thwart a terrorist attack.

The first four episodes of this 10-episode series aired on CBS, while the remainder streamed on Paramount+, where the language became rougher.

The cast also includes Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an overview of the season, a featurette on the sets, an interview with Boreanaz, a behind-the-scenes with series regular Justin Melnick, deleted scenes and a gag reel.



Bright Victory (Blu-ray)

Details: 1951, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Arthur Kennedy stars as Larry Nevins who, during World War II, is blinded by enemy fire and lands in a military hospital.

Also in the hospital is Joe Morgan (James Edwards), an African-American soldier.

Nevins is attended by nurse Judy Greene (Peggy Dow). Though Nevins is engaged Chris Patterson (Julie Adams), to a young woman back home, he finds himself falling in love with Judy.

At the same time, Nevins’ casual racism damages his friendship with Morgan.

As his long and painful road to recovery continues, Nevins realizes he much he really cares for Judy and how wrong he was to judge Morgan solely on his race.

The movie tells of an individual’s redemption through care, love and courage. For his performance, Kennedy received an Academy Award nomination.

The cast also includes Will Geer, Nana Bryant, Jim Backus, Richard Egan, Rock Hudson and Murray Hamilton. The movie was directed by Mark Robson.

Edwards also was featured in another movie, “Home of the Brave,” about racism in the military.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by film historian-screenwriter Gary Gerani.



Drive: Special Edition (4K Ultra HD)

Details: 1997, 88 Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Shaw Brothers feature is a blending of superhero and buddy-cop tropes that is filled with martial arts action.

Special agent Toby Wong (Marc Dacascos) is fitted with an advanced biological device that gives him superhuman powers. Wong fears that he and the technology will be exploited when the Chinese government takes control of Hong Kong.

Wong flees to San Francisco, where he plans to sell the device to a company in Los Angeles. But when Wong takes Malik (Kadeem Hardison), a down-on-his-luck singer, hostage to drive him to L.A., he soon finds that assassins are on his trail.

Wong also meets up with a young woman, played by Brittany Murphy, who causes more headaches for our hero.

The two-disc set features the 100-minute original theatrical version and a 118-minute director’s cut of the film.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 7.1 Dolby TrueHD; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include interviews with Dacascos, Hardison, director Steve Wang, second unit director Wyatt Weed and stunt coordinator Koichi Sakamoto; deleted scenes; a making of documentary; a featurette about the movie; and a commentary track on the director’s cut.



Massacre at Central High (Blu-ray)

Details: 1976, Synapse Films

Rated: R, violence, language, sexual content, nudity

The lowdown: A high school ruled by bullies is the setting for this cult favorite, which is an allegory about fascism, high school power structure and its tragic misuse.

The main character is David, a transfer student to Central High, who stands up to the intimidation and violence of a trio of bullies. In retaliation, the bullies cripple him.

David takes revenge by ending their reign of terror — permanently.

But now the oppressed have become the oppressors forcing David to again take deadly measures.

The movie is definitely a guilty pleasure feature, marking the American debut of Dutch writer-director Renee Daalder, who wraps his message in a ribbon of sex and violence.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include audio interviews by filmmaker Mike White with cast members Andrew Stevens, Robert Carradine, Derrel Maury and Rex Steven Sikes; an audio interview with Daalder; a making of featurette; and a new making of documentary.



From Where They Stood (DVD)

Details: 2021, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Somehow, in the Nazi death camps, a handful of prisoners managed to take clandestine photographs of the hell and misery surrounding them, which was being hidden from the outside world.

Director Christophe Cognet retraces the steps of these very brave men and women to help unearth the circumstances and stories behind these pictures.

This important documentary is a bit academic, but it does shed light on the horrors of the Holocaust. It is a moving film that seeks to bear witness to an atrocity in which very few eyewitnesses remain.

The movie’s lack of pretention and art lets the pictures speak for themselves, as Cognet and his team seek the stories behind the photos.

Technical aspects: 1.66:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; French 2.0 Dolby digital; English subtitles.



Cool World: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1992, Shout! Factory

Rated: PG-13, language, sensuality

The lowdown: Four years after Robert Zemeckis’s “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” filmmaker Ralph Bakshi released this live action-animated hybrid about ex-con cartoonist Jack Deebs (Gabriel Byrne) who escaped by creating Cool World, a cartoon series featuring a beautiful woman named Holli Would (Kim Basinger).

Deebs, though, becomes a prisoner of his own fantasies when Holly pulls him into Cool World. Her scheme is to seduce him and bring herself to life.

Also living in Cool World is human, hard-boiled detective Frank Harris (Brad Pitt). Harris tells Deebs the law: Noids (humanoids) don’t have sex with doodles (cartoons). However, the weak Deebs pays no heed and Holli takes human form in Las Vegas, thus beginning a trans-reality chase that threatens to destroy both worlds.

While many of Bakshi’s inventions are amusing and subversive, overall, the movie can’t seem to find a logic that fixates either world, and the live action-animation mashup pales in comparison to “Roger Rabbit.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a retrospective look at the making of the movie that includes new interviews with Bakshi, Basinger and producer Frank Mancuso Jr.



Twice Told Tales (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 6

Details: 1963, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Vincent Price stars in three tales of terror based on stories by Nathaniel Hawthorne.

“Dr. Heidegger’s Experiment” features Sebastian Cabot as a scientist who believes he has discovered the fountain of youth. Price portrays his friend.

When Heidegger (Cabot) discovers that his fiancée from 38 years before is perfectly preserved in her coffin, he believes the water dripping into her coffin is the key.

Heidegger and Price’s Alex drink the water and become young again. The scientist injects the water into his fiancée and she returns to life. However, she reveals that she and Alex were secret lovers, which causes Heidegger to attack Alex.

In the struggle, the scientist is killed. Soon, the effects of the water wear off and the fiancée decomposes into a skeleton. When Alex returns to the crypt to find more water, he discovers it no longer flows.

“Rappaccini’s Daughter” features Price as Giacomo Rappaccini, who keeps his daughter, Beatrice (Joyce Taylor), in a garden, where her father treats her with an exotic plant extract that makes her touch deadly.

Rappaccini’s actions are because, years earlier, his wife deserted him for a lover, and he wishes to keep his daughter safe from suitors.

But when he sees the happiness between Beatrice and Giovanni (Brett Halsey), a university student who lives next door, he secretly treats the young man so that he and Beatrice can be together. Giovanni, though, receives an antidote from his elderly professor, who used to teach Rappaccini.

Giovanni takes the antidote in front of Beatrice and dies. Beatrice also drinks it, killing herself. The mourning father then grabs the exotic plant in both hands, and its touch kills him as well.

“The House of the Seven Gables” finds Price as Gerald Pyncheon, who returns to his family home after 17 years. With him is his wife, Alice (Beverly Garland). Pyncheon’s sister, Hannah (Jacqueline deWitt), tells Alice about the curse placed on the Pyncheon men by Matthew Maulle, who used to own the house but lost it in a shady transaction to the Pyncheon family.

Jonathan Maulle (Richard Denning), a descendant of Matthew Maulle, arrives. He refuses Pyncheon’s offer to give him the house in exchange for the location of a vault containing valuable property deeds.

Meanwhile, Alice is consumed by the curse on the house, which eventually takes her to the cellar.

Gerard finds her there and also discovers the map to the vault in the basement grave of Matthew Maulle. The greedy Pyncheon kills his sister to keep his share of the inheritance, and traps Alice in the grave.

Pyncheon finds the vault, opens it and a skeletal hand kills him. Jonathan finds and rescues Alice. They escape just as the house begins to shake and collapse.

Price also was featured in a 1940 movie adaptation of “The House of the Seven Gables.”

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a “Trailers From Hell” episode that features “Twice Told Tales” and a commentary track with film historians Richard Harland Smith and Perry Martin.



Terror Squad (Blu-ray)

Details: 1987, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Kokomo, Indiana, becomes the center for an international conflict after a failed attempt to destroy a nuclear power plant causes three terrorists to begin a rampage of destruction.

The terrorists take six Kokomo High School students and their teacher hostage as leverage to bargain for their escape.

It's up to Police Chief Rawlings (Chuck Connors) to negotiate a deal as well as bring the trio to justice.

Like many movies of the time period such as “The Delta Force” (1986) and “True Lies” (1994), “Terror Squad’s” villains are from the Middle East.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: An interview with actor Kavi Raz is the major extra.



Kamikaze Hearts (Blu-ray)

Details: 1986, Kino Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This quasi-documentary by filmmaker Juliet Bashore looks at the 1908s porn industry, tackling issues such as misogyny, drug abuse and exploitation of women, told through the story of two women caught in a toxic relationship.

Tigr is a naïve newcomer; her partner is the magnetic veteran Sharon Mitchell.

The movie is fascinating and unsettling, exploring the pre-gentrification San Francisco X-rated underground. It offers a disturbing glimpse of the modification of bodies, feelings and, most importantly, lives.

“Kamikaze Hearts” is definitely not for every taste, but it is a well-made historical artifact that will rivet you to your screen.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include interviews on the making of the movie and its legacy with actors Sharon Mitchell and Howie Gordon, author and critic Susie Bright, sexologist Annie Sprinkle, artist Beth Stephens and Bashore; a commentary track with Bashore, Mitchell, Gordon, actor Jon Martin and performance artist Shelly Mars; and “Crash” a 1990 short film by Bashore.

Miracle (DVD)

Details: 2021, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Romanian feature is divided into two chapters. The first begins with the disappearance of Cristina, a beautiful young nun, from an isolated convent.

The movie’s writer-director, Bogan George Apetri, withholds key information about her motives. We follow her enigmatic journey without really knowing where we are going.

The second part follows Marius, a dogged inspector, retracing Cristina’s movements days after she left.

At this point, Apetri shifts tone to a combination of police thriller and social commentary, as Marius slowly uncovers clues that inevitably lead to the truth about Cristina’s actions.

It also opens the eyes of the viewers to the possibility of an actual miracle.

The movie earned a 100 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, where critics described it as compelling, suspenseful and brilliant.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Romanian 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: “A Very Small Trilogy of Loneliness,” a short film by Apetri, is the major extra.



Canadian Bacon (Blu-ray)

Details: 1995, MVD Marquee Collection-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: PG, mild language, violence

The lowdown: Academy Award-winning filmmaker, known for such documentaries as “Fahrenheit 9/11” and “Bowling for Columbine,” tried his hand at political satire with this feature film about a United States President, played by Alan Alda, who facing falling approval ratings and unhappy arms manufacturers, decides to instigate a new Cold War with Canada.

The president approves a scheme that launches a top-secret propaganda campaign vilifying our neighbors to the north. Of course, many Americans fall for this ruse, burning their ice skates and swearing off maple syrup.

But when bumbling Sheriff Bud Boomer and his trigger-happy deputy, Honey (Rhea Perlman), decide to take matters into their own hands and lead a preemptive strike up north, a volatile international incident is launched.

The movie is heavy-handed, but its cast, that also includes Kevin Pollak, Rip Torn and Bill Nunn, provide some palatable moments.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 LPCM monaural and Spanish 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.



Checkered Ninja (DVD)

Details: 2018, Synergetic Distribution-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This animated feature is geared more towards adults the children.

The Danish movie has an English-language soundtrack, and it follows Alex, a 13-year-old, who receives a ninja doll from his Uncle Stewart after a trip to Thailand.

Alex soon discovers that the doll is possessed and can help him with problems at school, including bullies.

The grateful Alex soon learns that the “Checkered Ninja” is on a mission of to avenge the death of a Thai child.

At times, the film is rather dark.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.1 Dolby digital.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Alternate (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Animal Inside (DVD & digital) (Wild Eye Releasing)

Cave Rescue (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Conjuring the Beyond (DVD & digital & VOD) (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Deus (DVD & digital & VOD) (4Digital Media)

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Game Boys: The Movie (DVD & digital) (Dark Star Pictures)

Invisible Imprints (DVD) (IndiePix Films)

Slaughter Day: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray) (Visual Vengeance)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Becoming Iconic: Jonathan Baker (Cinedigm-Fandor)

Bloom Up (Kino Lorber)

Carp-e-Diem (Indican Pictures)

Costa Brava Lebanon (Kino Lorber)

The Domain (Music Box Pictures)

The Legend of Hawes (Distribution Solutions)

Medusa (Music Box Films)

Wicked Ones (Wild Eye Releasing)

SEPT. 14

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 5, Episodes 1 & 2 (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies: Episode 4 (Hulu)

SEPT. 15

How Dark the Prey (Film Valor)

Mike: Episodes 7 & 8 (Hulu)

Speak No Evil (IFC Midnight-Shudder)

SEPT. 16

Bad Sisters: Episode 6 (Apple TV+)

Central Park: Episode 4 (Hulu)

Confess, Fletch (Miramax)

Do Revenge (www.netflix.com/DoRevenge) (Netflix)

Five Days at Memorial: Episode 8 (Apple TV+)

For Tomorrow (Amazon)

Greywood’s Plot (Terror Films)

See: Season 3, Episode 4 (Apple TV+)

Surrogate (Indie Rights)

Unidentified (Film Movement)

SEPT. 19

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Episode 7 (Hulu)



