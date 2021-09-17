The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Sept. 21, unless otherwise noted:

Cruella (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2021, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, thematic elements

The lowdown: If “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Joker” had conceived a lovechild, it would have been “Cruella.”

This live-action Disney production tells the origin story of the infamous Cruella De Vil, the villain of the animated — and live-action remake with Glenn Close — of “101 Dalmatians.”

“Cruella” is a mixed bag with a shifting tone that awkwardly bobs between drama, dark comedy and knockabout humor.

The movie is told in flashback, narrated by Cruella herself, chronicling her transformation from a young girl named Estella to notorious fashionista Cruella De Vil.

The main problem is that the film works hard to explain and create sympathy for a classic Disney villain, offering justifications for her actions.

Emma Stone portrays Estella-Cruella in a mercurial performance that seems to lack a moral center. Stone is a personable and likable actress. As Cruella, though, she cannot reach the necessary depths to be a believable villainess. It’s more like she is playing dress-up than organizing mayhem.

Disney’s live action reimaginings of its classic animated features, for the most part, have been hit-and-miss.

“Cruella” leans more toward the miss category. The movie refuses to go dark enough to make Cruella an all-out villain, thus offering a tepid and disappointing origin story that fails to ignite any passions.

The majority of critics disagreed with my assessment, awarding the film a respectable 74 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include deleted scenes; bloopers; a featurette on Stone and costar Emma Thompson transforming into their characters; a featurette on Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser, actors who play Cruella’s sidekicks; a look at the dogs that play the dalmatians; and Easter eggs.



F9: The Fast Saga (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2021, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13 & not rated, action and violent sequences, language

The lowdown: I am neither a scientist nor an automotive engineer, but I am quite sure that the vast majority of extreme vehicle stunts displayed in “F9” are aerodynamically implausible — in real life.

Cars, trucks and armored vehicles twist, turn, fly and flip in such outlandish way that they are nearly cartoonish.

And like an old Looney Tunes or Popeye cartoon, when things go boom, people simply brush off the dust and walk away.

This is how the “Fast and Furious” franchise has devolved. What started out as movies about outlaw street racers has swelled into a dumbed-down, blue-collar James Bond-like series of movies about people who travel the world in super-modified vehicles and high-grade weapons that would make a SEAL team envious.

Twist my arm and I’ll admit I enjoyed “F9,” simply because it has become so over-the-top that you cannot apply any logic to anything that happens, so you just lean back and enjoy the ride (but make sure you buckle up).

The filmmakers are giving the fans what they want — loud, stupid and big action sequences. Logic, it seems, has no place in the “F&F” universe.

Like the majority of movies in the series, the underpinnings are about the importance and bonds of family. And, like some of its predecessors, “F9” offers some life lessons lifted from “Life Lessons for Dummies.”

At its core, “F9” is about sibling rivalry. After eight films, we learn that Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto has a younger brother, Jakob (Jon Cena). Dom blames Jakob for their father’s death during a motorsport race.

Even though the franchise has become too fast and too furious for its own good, “F9” is like a siren’s song; you can’t help but listen — even if you chide yourself for doing so.

The visual and audio transfers are very sharp — and loud, so you may want to turn down the volume a bit, especially during some explosive sequences.

This release offers the theatrical and a longer director’s cut of the movie. Grab some snacks, since the theatrical versions are 142 and 149 minutes respectively.

Critics were nearly divided on the movie, giving it a 59 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus: English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a gag reel, a behind-the-scenes featurette with cast members discussing the franchise, a look at the stunts, a look at the characters and actors and how they have grown in the past two decades, a featurette on the return of Sung Kang’s Han, a day on the set with director Justin Lin, a featurette on Cena and a commentary track.



Love & Basketball: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 2000, The Criterion Collection

Rated: PG-13, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s coming-of-age story follows two childhood friends, Monica and Quincy, who both aspire to play professional basketball.

The movie also is a love story because as the two pursue their passion, sparks begin to fly between them.

Prince-Bythewood offers an honest look of the challenges and pressures facing a female athlete.

Quincy (Omar Epps), whose father, Zeke (Dennis Haysbert), plays professionally for the Los Angeles Clippers, also feels the weight of his parent’s success.

Monica (Sanaa Lathan) is a ferocious competitor, so much so that she sometimes becomes too emotional on the court, forcing miscues.

Over the years, Monica and Quincy’s drives for hoops success create problems not only in their relationship, but in their individual lives.

The movie garnered a respectable 83 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include footage cut from the film’s original release; two commentary tracks, both featuring Prince-Bythewood; a making of documentary; a look at editing the movie; a conversation with Prince-Bythewood, WNBA Hall-of-Famer Sheryl Swoopes and writer-producer-actor Lena Waithe; deleted scenes; audition tape excerpts; two short films by Prince-Bythewood; and an essay by author Roxane Gay.



The Naked Spur (Blu-ray)

Details: 1953, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: World War II changed James Stewart, as it did thousands of men who returned from the European and Pacific theaters.

In Stewart’s postwar movies, he mostly shunned the aw shucks, all-American boy image exemplified in films such as “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”

Stewart took on grittier roles, portraying flawed and damaged characters. Nowhere was this more evident than in the five Westerns he made with director Anthony Mann — “Winchester ’73.” “Bend of the River,” “The Naked Spur,” “The Far Country” and “The Man From Laramie.”

In “The Naked Spur,” Stewart portrays Howard Kemp, a bounty hunter on the trail of sly and smooth-talking outlaw Ben Vandergroat (Robert Ryan). Kemp is thrown together with two other bounty hunters, portrayed by Ralph Meeker and Millard Mitchell.

They capture Vandergroat, but the outlaw has ideas about escaping. He plays on their distrust of each other, greed, fear and vanities to turn the trio against each other.

Janet Leigh also is featured as Vandergroat’s sweetheart.

The movie is a psychological tour-de-force as the always-observant Vandergroat uses it to undermine the tenuous alliance between the Stewart, Meeker and Millard’s characters.

The movie is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection. It can be ordered at Warner Archive Collection store at Amazon.com or other Internet sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1:37:1 (16x9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a Pete Smith specialty short and a cartoon.



Young Sheldon: The Complete Fourth Season (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 7

Details: 2020-21, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A two-disc set featuring all 18 episodes about the boy genius whose preteen mind is taking him to college.

Sheldon Cooper finds higher learning challenging, especially when his philosophy teacher sends him into an existential crisis.

While Sheldon is coping at the university level, his twin sister, Missy, is navigating middle school and older brother Georgie begins a new and surprising business venture.

The hit CBS series is fun and heartwarming.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A “Cooped Up With the Coopers” featurette is the major extra.



The Human Factor (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 14

Details: 2019, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, violence, bloody images

The lowdown: A documentary, in which the filmmakers were given unprecedented access to leading American negotiators, that examine the efforts of the last 25 years to secure peace between Israel and its neighbors.

This detailed narrative is a contemporary and intimate history lesson that sheds light on the complex process.

The movie is an intellectually stimulating feature that may help shed light on Israeli and Palestinian relations — or lack thereof.

Filmmaker Dror Moreh, who also directed the excellent documentary, “The Gatekeepers,” vividly shows that trust is the foremost component for establishing a lasting peace in the region.

The film impressed critics, who awarded it a 96 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.



The Vigil (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, IFC Midnight-Scream Factory

Rated: PG-13, terror, disturbing and violent images, language, thematic elements

The lowdown: This supernatural horror movie, that takes place over one night, is steeped in Jewish lore and demonology.

The film, set in Brooklyn’s Borough Park, centers on Yakov (Dave Davis), who recently left the insular religious community.

Yakov’s funds are dwindling, so when he receives an offer from his former rabbi and confidante to take on the responsibility of an overnight “shomer” — fulfilling the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased member of the community — he reluctantly accepts.

Soon after arriving to begin his vigil, Yakov realizes something is wrong.

The movie marks the directorial debut of Keith Thomas, who creates a suspenseful and claustrophobic atmosphere that keeps you uneasy.

The movie earned an impressive 90 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English and Yiddish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.



Kubo and the Two Strings (Blu-ray + DVD)

Release date: Sept. 14

Details: 2016, Shout! Factory-LAIKA

Rated: PG, scary images, thematic elements, action and danger

The lowdown: An animated action-adventure fantasy about Kubo, a young boy who entertains the people of his village with his magical gift for spinning wild stories with origami.

When Kubo accidentally summons an evil spirit seeking revenge, the boy is forced to go on a quest to solve the mystery of his fallen samurai father and his mystical weapons as well as discover his own magical powers.

This imaginative tale features the vocal talents of Academy Award-winners Charlize Theron and Matthew McConaughey.

Critics were very impressed with the film, awarding it a 97 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital and French and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include an inside LAIKA featurette on the making of the movie, a behind-the-scenes with the LAIKA animation team revisiting the puppets, feature-length storyboards, character concept art, an audio descriptive track, a commentary track, a Kubo’s journey featurette and original, archival featurettes.



Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (Blu-ray)

Details: 1982, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Actor Steve Martin and super-hyphenate Carl Reiner team up for a third time in this comedy-noir spoof of film noir and crime movies.

Martin plays private detective Rigby Reardon who is hired by Juliet Forrest (Rachel Ward) to investigate the death of her father, a noted scientist, philanthropist and cheesemaker. She believes he was murdered and asks Reardon to take the case.

What follows in a byzantine labyrinth as complex and convoluted as the plot of “The Big Sleep.

The hook of this affectionate parody is Martin’s Reardon interacting with actors such as Humphrey Bogart, James Cagney, Alan Ladd, Barbara Stanwyck, Ava Gardner, Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Fred MacMurray and Vincent Price, among others.

Clips from many well-known noir and crime features, as “The Big Sleep,” “White Heat,” “The Glass Key,” “Double Indemnity,” “Notorious,” “Suspicion,” “The Killers” and “This Gun for Hire” are inserted.

The film is an enjoyable mish-mash that has a few clunkers, but overall is very satisfying, especially for fans of the noir and crime genres.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track with filmmaker Alan Arkush and filmmaker/film historian Daniel Kremer is the major extra.



ParaNorman (Blu-ray + DVD)

Release date: Sept. 14

Details: 2012, Shout! Factory-LAIKA Film

Rated: PG, scary action & images, rude humor, thematic elements

The lowdown: In this animated, Norman, a boy who can see and speak with the dead, must save his town from a centuries-old curse.

Norman must deal with zombies, ghosts, witches and, more dangerous than them all, clueless adults.

The young boy will find his abilities pushed to their limits in this dark comedy, which features the vocal talents of Kodi Smith-McPhee, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Leslie Mann, Jeff Garlin and John Goodman.

The movie impressed critics, who awarded it an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.40:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 DTS digital surround; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.40:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette on discovering the characters and effects, test footage, an inside LAIKA featurette, a look at revisiting the puppets with LAIKA’s animation team, storyboards, character concept art, a commentary track, a “Peering Through the Veil” featurette and original featurettes.



Santa Fe Trail (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 14

Details: 1940, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This historical drama is less history and more dramatics as it recounts the fight of abolitionist John Brown to end slavery in the United States.

Most of the movie is set in the Kansas Territory where two young lieutenants, Jeb Stuart (Errol Flynn) and George Armstrong Custer (Ronald Reagan) battle Brown and his followers and fight each other for the attention of “Kit Carson” Holliday (Olivia de Havilland).

The movie is filled with inaccuracies, most notably that Stuart and Custer graduated from the same West Point class — which they did not — and were friends. They were never personally acquainted.

Still as the stuff of classic movie action, the film is exciting. It features a strong supporting cast, including Raymond Massey as John Brown, as well as Van Heflin, Alan Hale, Guinn “Big Boy” Williams, William Lundigan, David Bruce and Ward Bond.

This black-and-white feature is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection, which can be found at Amazon.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 (16:9 enhanced) full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.



Blue Bloods: The Eleventh Season (DVD)

Release date: Aug. 31

Details: 2020-21, CBS Studios-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The season begins with the introduction of the newest member of the Reagan family, NYPD officer Joe Hill, the son of deceased officer Joe Reagan.

The four-disc set includes all 16 episodes of this family-centric police drama, as the Reagans work hard to balance their professional lives, whether serving on the police force or in the district attorney’s office, with the challenges of their personal lives.

Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) continues to help his newfound grandson with all that being a Reagan entails, while uncovering new information about the past of his father, played by Len Cariou.

Also, Frank spars with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas over protests against police brutality.

Technical aspects: 16:9 picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an overview of the season, deleted scenes and a “Shades of Blue” featurette.



Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power (DVD)

Details: 2020, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that tells the story of Rep. Barbara Lee, whose voice for human right, peace and economic and racial justice is never silent.

Lee, perhaps, is best known for casting the lone vote in opposition to the broad authorization of military force passed by Congress in the frenzy after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

In hindsight, the cost in manpower and material proved her right.

The documentary is a glowing tribute to Lee, with very little criticism of the congresswoman.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.



Alone in the Dark: Collector’s Edition (Blu-ray)

Release date: Sept. 14

Details: 1982, Scream Factory

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: A top-notch cast, including two Academy Award-winners — Jack Palance and Martin Landau — populate this horror outing, which also features Donald Pleasance and Dwight Schultz.

The premise is simple: The hi-tech security system at a secluded mental institution is powered by electricity, which supposedly keeps the nearby neighborhoods safe.

Among the inmates is Palance’s Frank Hawkes and Landau’s “Preacher.”

Dr. Bain (Pleasance) keeps order, while a new doctor, Dan Potter (Schultz) has joined the staff.

But the inmates don’t like Potter, believing he killed their former therapist.

Thus, a sudden power outage leaves the town vulnerable and allows some escaped inmates to roam the streets and hunt down Potter.

Riots and chaos ensue, with innocent people fighting for their lives.

The movie, which features special effects by Tom Savini, earned a 73 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio stereo; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include interviews with director Jack Sholder and actress Carol Levy, a commentary track with Sholder and an interview with members of the New York punk band The Sic F*cks and author Adam Rockoff.



Golden Needles (Blu-ray)

Details: 1974, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Robert Clouse, who helmed “Enter the Dragon,” directs this suspense story about a priceless Chinese statue that is pursued by several people halfway around the world.

The legend states that the statue contains seven youth-restoring acupuncture needles that promises health and fantastic vigor — especially the sexual kind. However, if used incorrectly the needles can inflict a very painful death.

John Don Baker heads a cast that includes Elizabeth Ashley, Ann Sothern, Burgess Meredith, Roy Chiao, Francis Fong and Jim Kelly who are searching for the statue and needles.

The movie is formulaic 1970s drive-in fare, despite a score by legendary composer Lalo Schifrin.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major extra.



Bird on a Wire (Blu-ray)

Details: 1990, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, violence, language

The lowdown: Mel Gibson and Goldie Hawn star in this action comedy about Rick Jarmin (Gibson), placed in the FBI’s Witness Protection Program, whose cover is blown by Marianne Graves (Hawn), an old flame who recognizes him.

Before Jarmin can assume a new identity, Eugene Sorenson (David Carradine), the man he put in prison, is released and comes to pay his respects.

Rick and Marianne must embark on a cross-country scramble to keep out of Sorenson’s reach. They must evade gangsters, police and a love-struck veterinarian.

The supporting cast includes Bill Duke, Stephen Tobolowsky, Jeff Corey and Clyde Kusatsu, all under the direction of John Badham.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major bonus component.



Dolly: The Ultimate Collection (DVD)

Details: 1980s-2019, Time Life

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A six-disc set featuring 11 episodes of Dolly Parton’s variety show from the 1980s, a couple of Christmas specials, her “Live From London” concert and a 2019 BBC documentary “Dolly Parton: Here I Am.”

Fans of Parton will enjoy this set, as she sings her most popular songs and welcomes such guests as Porter Wagoner, Chet Atkins, Alabama and the Oak Ridge Boys.

The set also includes appearances by such diverse personalities as Whoopi Goldberg, Miss Piggy and Patti LaBelle.

She also harmonizes with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt.

Other guests include Burt Reynolds, Willie Nelson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Miranda Lambert, Alison Krauss and Bruce Willis.

Some of her music videos and a segment on her Golden Globe-nominated work on the “Dumplin’ ” soundtrack are featured.

Overall, the set covers the scope of Parton’s wide-ranging talents, and will have you humming or singing along with the vivacious Miss Parton.

Technical aspects: Full-screen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and closed-captioned subtitles.

Don’t miss: An interview with Mac Davis is among the bonus offerings.



Skullduggery (Blu-ray)

Details: 1970, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG

The lowdown: Burt Reynolds and Susan Clark star in this adventure-drama about the discovery in the interior of Papua New Guinea of a tribe of ape-like people, the Tropis, who may or may not be the ancestors of early man.

Unfortunately, the influence of modern man has a devastating impact on these people, especially after one of the Tropis is murdered.

A murder trial ensues, centering on the very relevant question of whether the Tropis are human or animal.

This is not your standard fare action movie, as it raises a few pertinent questions about humanity.

The cast also includes Roger C. Carmel, Paul Hubschmid, Chips Rafferty, Alexander Knox, Edward Fox, Wilfred Hyde-White, William Marshall and Pat Suzuki.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a commentary track.



Masquerade (Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: Meg Tilly is at the center of this sexy mystery thriller. Tilly plays Olivia Lawrence heiress to her late mother’s vast fortune.

Olivia falls for Tim Whalen (Rob Lowe), a social-climbing sailing instructor who is not above sleeping with his boss’s sexy wife, Brooke (Kim Cattrall).

Tim sets his sights on Olivia and begins a charm offensive that eventually puts her under his spell. Unbeknownst to Olivia, Tim also has his eyes fixated on her fortune.

The movie was written by “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolfe, and costars Doug Savant, John Glover and Dana Delany.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by Bob Swaim, the movie’s director, is the main extra.



The Snake Girl and the Silver Haired Witch (Blu-ray)

Details: 1968, Arrow Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A surreal Japanese horror film that centers on two sisters, the younger of whom is reunited with her estranged family after a long time in a children’s home.

All manner of strange occurrences fill the house as the young girl, Sayuri, has strange dreams that involve snakes and a hideous witch.

Her mother is no help, having lost her memory in a car accident six months earlier. Her father is preoccupied with studying venomous snakes.

This is a distorted and nightmarish feature that may send shivers up and down your spine.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; Japanese LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an interview with manga and folklore scholar Zack Davisson and a booklet about the movie.



Macho Callahan (Blu-ray)

Details: 1970, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: David Janssen stars in this Civil War-era Western as an escaped Confederate prisoner who escapes and goes after the man, played by Lee J. Cobb, who tricked him into enlisting.

However, after accidentally killing a Confederate officer, he finds himself the target of a group of bounty hunters set on collecting the reward put on his head by the officer’s widow, played by Jean Seberg.

This dark and violent Western also features James Booth, Pedro Armendariz Jr., Bo Hopkins, Anne Revere, Richard Anderson and Matt Clark.

This is a so-so Western, directed by TV veteran Bernard L. Kowolski.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by filmmaker Alex Cox is the main extra.



Last Call (DVD)

Details: 2021, MPI Media Group

Rated: R, sexual content, drug use, language

The lowdown: This is one of those formulaic you-can’t-go-home again features that tries to have something important to say but misses the mark.

Jeremy Piven stars as a successful real estate developer who returns to his blue-collar Irish neighborhood outside of Philadelphia for a funeral. He is obliged to stay to ensure his parents’ ailing family bar gets back on track.

At the same time, he begins to grow closer to his childhood crush. He also endures constant ridicules from his old hometown crew.

He reaches a crossroads when he is forced to either raze or resurrect the family bar.

The movie is littered with cliched characters and situations.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Black Magic Live: Stripped (DVD) (Lightyear Entertainment)

Boys From County Hell (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films)

The Center: Gibbons and Guardians (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Gravitas Ventures)

Coronavirus Conspiracy (DVD & digital) (Indican Pictures)

Down a Dark Stairwell (DVD) (Kino Lorber)

Dreaming Grand Avenue (DVD) (Music Box Films)

The Evil Next Door (DVD & digital) (Magnet Releasing-Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Lady of the Manor (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

The Power (DVD) (RLJE Films-Shudder)

Sybil (DVD) (Music Box Films)

Violation (Blu-ray) (RLJE Films-Shudder)



FOR KIDS

Pufnstuf (Blu-ray) (Code Red-Kino Lorber)

The Wiggles: Halloween Party (DVD) (Kino Lorber)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Godspeed, Los Polacos! (1091)

Night of the Animated Dead (Warner Home Entertainment)

This Is the Night (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Little Vampire (Shout! Factory Kids)

Chernobyl 1986 (MPI Media Group, Sept. 24)

East of the Mountains (Quiver Distribution, Sept. 24)

Foundation: Episodes 1 & 2 (Apple TV+, Sept. 24)

Midnight Mass (www.netflix.com/midnightmass) (Netflix, Sept. 24)

Surge (FilmRise, April 24)



Coming next week: The Forever Purge



