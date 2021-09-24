The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Sept. 28, unless otherwise noted:

The Forever Purge (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2021, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong and bloody violence, language

The lowdown: This fifth movie in this disturbing and violent franchise is basically more of the same.

The series is a product of its time, preying on the distrust and divisiveness about government and, unfortunately, about each other.

In this outing, an underground movement has decided that one night of anarchy and killing is simply not enough.

On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks a wealthy Texas ranching family and their workers.

The families of the workers and the ranch clan must work together to fight back and survive as the nation falls apart around them.

The movie had critics sharply divided, thus it received a 50 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 DVS and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include a behind-the-scenes featurette, a look at the creepy wardrobe, a deleted scene and an alternate storyboard opening.



The Damned: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1969, The Criterion Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Legendary Italian filmmaker Luchino Visconti directed this subversive melodrama that portrays Nazism’s full corruption of an individual’s soul.

After the rise of Hitler, the wealthy von Essenbeck family and their associates descend into a self-made downward spiral of greed, decadence, perversion and hatred as they all vie for power by doing business with the Nazi government.

On the night of the infamous Reichstag fire, Essenbeck family patriarch Baron Joachim von Essenbeck, who detests Hitler, is murdered. The company’s vice president, who also opposes the Nazis, is framed, but he escapes.

More machinations occur as family members betray each other to attain power.

The movie stars Dirk Bogarde, Ingrid Thulin and Helmut Berger in a breakthrough role as the company’s cruel and deviant heir whose memorable sequence of donning Marlene Dietrich-like drag propelled him to stardom.

This is the original 157-minute version of the film, which received an “X” rating in the United States upon its initial release.

The movie earned an 86 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and German LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an alternate Italian language soundtrack, a 1970 interview with Visconti, archival interviews with Berger, Thulin and Charlotte Rampling, a 1969 behind-the-scenes documentary with Visconti, an interview with scholar Stefano Albertini about the sexual politics of the movie and an essay about the film.



The Equalizer: Season One (DVD)

Release date: Sept. 21

Details: 2021, CBS Studios-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Queen Latifah stars in this new take on the 1980s TV series about an enigmatic figure who steps up to help others in trouble.

Queen Latifah plays Robyn McCall (Edward Woodward portrayed Robert McCall in the original series), a former CIA agent who, disillusioned, has retired begins helping others who have nowhere to turn.

She uses the skills she acquired to take down those who believe they are above the law.

At times, she is aided by her former colleague and CIA handler William Bishop (Chris Noth), her friend, Melody “Mel” Bayani (Lia Lapira) and Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), a computer whiz.

At home, the single mom must deal with her Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and her challenging teenage daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes).

The three-disc set features all 10 first-season episodes, giving you time to catch up before the debut of the second season on CBS.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a gag reel, a behind-the-scenes look at the updated version of the character, a featurette on McCall’s mysterious background, deleted scenes and a look at her team of friends and helpers.



A Night at the Opera (Blu-ray)

Details: 1935, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This was the Marx Bros. first movie after moving from Paramount Pictures to MGM.

Legendary MGM studio executive Irving Thalberg was a fan of the brothers, but knew their talents were being wasted at Paramount.

In the features at Paramount the brothers, Groucho, Chico, Harpo and Zeppo, were disruptors, creators of chaos, in which the script and storyline were sacrificed for laughs.

Thalberg convinced Groucho, Chico and Harpo — Zeppo, who really was a fourth wheel, had left the act — that they could be just as funny with half the laughs if they were more integrated into a movie’s plot.

Thus, in “A Night at the Opera,” Groucho works not so diligently to arrange for arts patron Mrs. Claypool (perennial Grouch foil Margaret Dumont) to join high society by giving money to an opera company.

When Groucho’s Otis B. Driftwood learns that Mrs. Claypool will pay the pompous opera star Lassparri $1,000 per performance, he tries to finagle a way to get some of that money.

Mistaking young hopeful opera singer Riccardo Barone (Allan Jones) for Lassparri, he signs him to a contract.

Now, along with Barone’s friends, Fiorello (Chico Marx) and Tomasso (Harpo Marx), they must get Barone to New York, keep Lassparri from performing and keep themselves out of jail.

In the opinion of many Marx Bros. fans, this is their best movie. The movie earned a 97 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at the Warner Archive Collection store at Amazon.com or other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary by film historian-author Leonard Maltin, a 1961 appearance by Groucho Marx on “The Hy Gardner Show” and three vintage shorts.



Legend: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1985, Arrow Films

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Ridley Scott-directed fantasy was Tom Cruise’s seventh film. He was on the cusp on becoming a superstar — “Top Gun,” “The Color of Money,” “Cocktail,” “Rain Man” and “Born on the Fourth of July” were his subsequent releases.

In the fairy tale-like “Legend,” Cruise portrays the pure-hearted Jack, who takes his love, Princess Lili (Mia Sara), to see a pair of unicorns playing in the woods.

What Jack does not know is that the Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry) has sent his minions to capture the unicorns and sever their horns so he can plunge the world into everlasting darkness.

Lili, along with the unicorns are taken prisoner. Jack must band with a group of forest creatures and descend into the lair of the Lord of Darkness to rescue Lili, the unicorns and battle the evil creature before his nefarious plan is enacted.

The movie had a troubled production history. A fire incinerated the full-sized forest set and a lengthy post-production period resulted in multiple versions of the movie as well as separate scores — one by Jerry Goldsmith, the other by Tangerine Dream.

The movie has been restored to Scott’s original cut. This set features the theatrical and Scott’s director’s cut of the film.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental features include two drafts of William Hjortsberg’s screenplay; alternate footage from the overseas version; storyboard galleries from three deleted scenes; two commentary tracks, one by Scott, the other by an author of a book about the director; a music video; a 2003 documentary about Scott in which he talks about the movie; a comparison featurette; a look at look at makeup artist Rob Bottin and the movie’s creatures; isolated music and effects track; “A Fairytale in Pinewood” featurette; a 2002 reconstructed score by Tangerine Dream; a featurette discussing the differences between the various versions of the movie; the opening narration for the edited-for-television version of the film; a booklet with essays about the movie; and lobby card reproductions.



The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Blu-ray)

Details: 1923, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Lon Chaney was known as “The Man of a Thousand Faces.” The most famous of those were as Erik in “The Phantom of the Opera” and Quasimodo in this adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel.

The movie, set in Paris in 1482, tells the story of Quasimodo, the bell-ringer of Notre Dame cathedral, who protects Esmeralda, the gypsy street performer, who is in love with Captain Phoebus, but the jealous Jehan, brother of the archdeacon, lusts for Esmeralda as well, leading to death and betrayal.

Chaney created his own makeup for his characterization, but his sensitivity, pathos and humanity still was able to shine through.

The black-and-white movie includes some color-tinted sequences.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English intertitles and a musical score.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with movie critic Farran Smith Nehme, a booklet with an essay by film historian-author Michael F. Blake, a “Life in Hollywood” newsreel, 16mm home movie footage of Chaney and various slideshow materials.



The Blacklist: The Complete Eighth Season (DVD)

Release date: Sept. 21

Details: 2020-21, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This multi-disc set features all 22 eighth-season episodes of the serpentine NBC series starring James Spader and Megan Boone.

As the season progresses, Spader’s Raymond “Red” Reddington faces his most formidable enemy, Boone’s Elizabeth Keen, who has aligned with her mother, notorious Russian spy Katarina Rostova.

Liz Keen wants answers to why Reddington entered her life and what his endgame really is.

This conflict will lead to devastating and shocking results that will have consequences for everyone, including the members of the Task Force, Keen and Reddington helped to create.

The season’s two-part finale also reveals some secrets that will have viewers shaking their heads.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English and French subtitles.

Don’t miss: Deleted scenes and a blooper reel and a featurette on Boone’s Liz Keen are the major bonus components.



Lucky Luciano (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Kino Lorber

Rated: R, violence

The lowdown: Italian star Gian Marie Volontè stars as infamous Mafia leader Charles “Lucky” Luciano, covering his life from 1946, when he was released from prison in the United States and deported to his homeland of Sicily, to his death in 1962.

Once back in his homeland, Luciano became one of the most powerful leaders in organized crime that the world has ever seen.

The movie, shot in docudrama style, also features Rod Steiger, Edmond O’Brien, Vincent Gardenia, Charles Cioffi and Larry Gates.

An interesting sidebar is that Luciano’s real-life nemesis, narcotics agent Charles Siragusa, plays himself.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major extra.



Story of a Woman (Blu-ray)

Details: 1969, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: R, sexual situations, language

The lowdown: Swedish star Bibi Andersson stars as Karin, a Swedish girl in Rome studying to be a concert pianist.

While there, she falls in love with Bruno (James Farentino), a handsome medical student. But when she learns Bruno is married, she returns to Sweden and marries David (Robert Stack), an American diplomat.

As is the plot contrivances in such movies, David is assigned to Rome, where Karin again meets Bruno, and is torn between the two men.

It’s pure romantic melodrama, heightened by Edith Head costumes and a John Williams score.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English DTS-HD Master Audio.



13 Washington Square (Blu-ray)

Details: 1928, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A silent romantic comedy about a meddling aristocratic mother tries to stop her son from eloping with a grocer’s daughter.

(Personally, I see no problem with that; at least the young couple get receive free groceries or at least bargain-basement prices on products.)

The snooty mother, Mrs. De Peyster (Alice Joyce), creates a working-class disguise and goes on a mission with her maid, played by the inimitable Zasu Pitts, to track down the love-smitten couple and block the wedding.

Instead, she meets a charismatic thief named Peycroft (Jean Hersholt), who plans to rob the De Peyster home.

Being a comedy, they all wind up at the De Peyster home at 13 Washington Square where everything is sorted out for a happy ending.

Mrs. De Peyster’s son is portrayed by a young George J. Lewis, who years later would become famous for his roles — mostly as villains — in many Republic serials. And much later in life, he portrayed the father of Guy Williams on Disney’s “Zorro” TV series.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio intertitles and musical score.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major bonus component.



Children of the Corn (4K UHD + Blu-ray)

Details: 1984, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: “The Terminator’s” Linda Hamilton and Peter Horton star in his horror feature from Stephen King as a couple who find themselves lost in rural Nebraska.

They eventually wind up in what seems like the deserted town of Gatlin. Unfortunately for the couple, the town is inhabited by a cult of murderous children, eager for another bloody sacrifice.

The movie spawned a series of sequels with more kids killing more adults.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 LPCM monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental materials include an interview with the actor who played “The Blue Man” in an excised sequences; interviews with the production designer, composer, the producer and Hamilton; a featurette revisiting the Iowa shooting locations; a making of featurette; and two commentary tracks.



Chasing Madoff (DVD)

Details: 2010, Cohen Media Group

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This documentary looks at the largest act of financial fraud in history, the Ponzi scheme instigated by Bernard Madoff at his Bernard L. Madoff Securities.

Ten years prior to Madoff’s arrest, Boston-based securities analyst Harry Markopolos discovered the scheme. Unfortunately, at the time, no one would listen nor take him seriously.

The documentary is based on the “New York Times” best-seller, “No One Would Listen,” which tells how Markopolos and his team of investigators pieces together a chain of white-collar predators and revealed to the world some of the most frightening facts about this infamous scandal that cost hundreds of people their life savings.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital surround; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A director’s commentary track, deleted scenes and an alternate ending comprise the extras.



The Hunter Will Get You (Blu-ray)

Details: 1976, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The late Jean-Paul Belmondo stars in this gritty French thriller as a no-nonsense mercenary named Roger Pilard, who does what the police cannot do, but for a price.

After breaking up a drug trafficking ring in Rotterdam, Pilard is put on the trail of L’Epervier” (“The Hawk”), a heartless thief who employs petty criminals to help him rob banks. After the heists, he kills his accomplices.

However, one criminal escapes death, but is captured and put in prison.

Adopting a false identity, Pilard arranges to be placed in the same cell as the survivor. From the man, he learns how to track down “The Hawk,” who, meanwhile, has carried out a final act of vengeance.

Now the hunter is on the trail of the bird of prey.

The movie features some beautiful cinematography and a memorable score by Michel Colombier.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: An interview with writer-director Philippe Labro and a commentary track are the extras.



Seven Days … Seven Nights (Blu-ray)

Details: 1960, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jeanne Moreau and Jean-Paul Belmundo star in this drama written by Marguerite Duras (“Hiroshima Mon Amour”) from her own novel.

Moreau is Anne Desbaredes, a wealthy, bored housewife who believes she has witnessed a killing in a bistro. Rushing to the scene, she strikes up a conversation with Chauvin (Belmundo), an employee of her husband. Chauvin also saw the crime.

The troubled Anne continues to return to the café. More and more, she grows to identify with the murder victim. She also becomes obsessed with Chauvin.

The film, directed by Peter Brook (“Lord of the Flies”), creates, with the help of cinematographer Armand Thirard, a repetitive pattern of sound and image that reflect Anne’s frustration with her life and the lack of passion that is drawing her to Chauvin.

For her performance, Moreau won the award for best actress at the 1960 Cannes Film Festival.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a commentary track.



A Full Day’s Work (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A dark French-Italian comedy about a father who has carefully planned the execution of the nine jurors who sent his son to the gallows.

The father, dressed all in black and riding a black motorcycle with his elderly mother in the sidecar, methodically and rather calmly kills each of the jurors in a single day — and before the police or anyone can catch or stop him.

This is an anarchic and audacious movie with some very imaginative murder sequences conceived by

Jean-Louis Trintignant, making his directorial debut.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main bonus component is a commentary track.



Illustrious Corpses (Blu-ray)

Details: 1976, Kino Lorber

Rated: PG, violence

The lowdown: Before there was “The Pelican Brief,” there was this politically charged Italian crime thriller about the murder of some Supreme Court judges.

Italian star Lino Ventura plays Inspector Rogas, who is assigned to investigate — and solve — the case.

During his inquiry, he discovers a conspiracy that involves the Italian Communist Party.

The movie is a journey through the monstrous corridors of power and how it corrupts.

The cast includes Max von Sydow and Fernando Rey.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Italian DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track with filmmaker Alex Cox.



Never Gonna Snow Again (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This Polish feature combines science fiction, surrealism and subtle humor in its story about a masseur from the East comes to a Polish city, then enters the lives of several residents of a gated community.

Using hypnotic, almost magical techniques to get a residence permit, he starts working on the rich residents. They seem to be content and have it all in their cookie-cutter homes, but the masseur, Zhenia, realizes all suffer from an inner sadness and unexplained longing.

Zhenia uses his hands to heal, while his eyes seem to penetrate their souls. To his clients, his Russian accent sounds like a song from long ago, rekindling memories of safer childhoods.

The movie is a meditation on class, immigration and global warming.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Polish, Russian, French and Vietnamese 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Aalto (DVD) (Film Movement)

Beats (Blu-ray) (Music Box Films)

C.I. Ape (DVD & digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

First Date (DVD & digital) (Magnet Releasing-Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Twist (Blu-ray + digital & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Ouija Japan (Blu-ray + Amazon Prime, Oct. 1)

The Weasel’s Tale (DVD & TVOD, Oct. 1)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Attack of the Hollywood Cliches (Netflix)

Crazy About You (Saban Films)

Free Guy (Disney Media & Distribution)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Wanton Want (Pia Productions)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+, Sept. 30)

Queenpins (Paramount+, Sept. 30)

Adventures of a Mathematician (Samuel Goldwyn Films, Oct. 1)

American Night (Saban Films-Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Oct. 1)

Bingo Hell (Blumhouse-Amazon Prime, Oct. 1)

Black as Night (Blumhouse-Amazon Prime, Oct. 1)

Coming Home in the Dark (Dark Sky Films, Oct. 1)

The Guilty (www.netflix.com/TheGuilty) (Netflix, Oct. 1)

Like Dogs (Terror Films, Oct. 1)

PTSD: The Walking Wounded (Gravitas Ventures, Oct. 1)

Reminiscence (Warner Home Entertainment, Oct. 1)

Small Engine Repair (Vertical Entertainment, Oct. 1)



