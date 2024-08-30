The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Sept. 3, unless otherwise noted:

How to Come Alive with Norman Mailer (DVD & VOD)

Details: 2024, Zeitgeist Films-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that chronicles the public and private life of the twice-awarded Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

Mailer was a controversial figure — a six-time married contrarian, social provocateur and hedonist — who was a violent criminal and literary outlaw.

The author’s views about love, anger, fear and courage were explorations of human nature that remain relevant today. Mailer was a rabble-rouser whose spirit seems even more pertinent in today’s woke society.

Producer-writer-director Jeff Zimbalist’s project had complete access to Mailer’s family and their archives, including intimate, never-before-seen footage, outtakes, audio recordings and interviews, in which Mailer exposes himself — warts and all.

Mailer was a figure who was praised by some and vilified by others, but was never dull.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Daddio (DVD)

Release date: Aug. 27

Details: 2024, Sony Pictures Classics-Allied Vaughn

Rated: R, language, sexual material, nudity

The lowdown: Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn star in this intimate story about a young woman who jumps into the back seat of a yellow cab at JFK airport.

On the drive into Manhattan, the woman and driver begin a conversation that takes them on a special journey as they navigate the connection between passenger and driver.

Along the way, they find common ground that helps them see each other’s point of view and helping them better figure out themselves.

The movie is basically a two-person character study that highlights the talents of its two leads. “Daddio” is an engaging feature about empathy, regret, catharsis and connection.

Critics awarded the movie a 77 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The major extra is a discussion with writer-director Christy Hall.

The Garfield Movie (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Release date: Aug. 27

Details: 2024, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action, peril, mild thematic elements

The lowdown: Garfield and his canine friend, Odie, embark on an outdoor adventure after an unexpected reunion with Garfield’s father, Vic, a scruffy street cat.

Forced to leave their pampered indoor life, Garfield and Odie join Vic as he involves them in a high-stakes heist.

The story comes up short, but the vocal cast, headed by Chris Pratt as Garfield and Samuel L. Jackson as Vic, keep the movie’s head above water.

The main flaw is that the film does not really resemble a Garfield feature and, at 101 minutes, begins to sputter as it goes on.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English and French 5.1 Dolby digital audio description tracks; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 1.85:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 Dolby digital and English and French Dolby digital stereo audio description tracks; English SHD, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a gag reel, a deleted scene, a featurette on the cast, a how-to-draw the characters featurette and animation reels ang gallery.

Chains of Gold (Blu-ray)

Details: 1991, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: John Travolta stars as social worker Scott Barnes in this Miami-set drama about Barnes willing to risk everything to help a young teen who made a big mistake from suffering fatal consequences from his actions.

Barnes befriends 13-year-old Tommy Burke (Joey Lawrence), who is involved in a crack-dealing gang. The boy wants to quit, but the gang won’t let him — as they kill anyone who tries to leave.

When the police are unable to help, Barnes takes desperate measures to save the youth. With the help of his ex-girlfriend Jackie, played by Marilu Henner, he infiltrates the inner circle of the gang, jeopardizing his own life in order to save Tommy.

The movie offers a powerful message about the use of children in helping sell more drugs on the street, but its execution is a bit far-fetched.

The cast also includes Hector Elizondo, Bernie Casey, Benjamin Bratt and Conchata Ferrell.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise specified:

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

#Untruth: The Psychology of Trumpism (Dark Star Pictures)

Black Outside (Shout! Studios)

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4, Episode 2 (Hulu)

Peak Season (Entertainment Squad)

Russian Ark (Kino Lorber)

Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In (Well Go USA Entertainment)

The Well (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Wolves Around the World (Cranked Up)

SEPT. 4

Bad Monkey: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses: Season 4, Episode 1 (Apple TV+)

Sunny: Episode 10 (Apple TV+)

Tell Me Lies: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 (Hulu)

Women in Blue (Las Azules): Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

SEPT. 5

A Faithful Man (Kino Film Collection)

Apollo 13: Survival (Netflix)

Bel-Air: Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock)

Long Day’s Journey into Night (Kino Film Collection)

Reasonable Doubt: Season 2, Episode 4 (Hulu)

SEPT. 6

Art of Love (Film Movement Plus)

Betrayal (Saban Films)

Champagne Rose Is Dead (Film Movement Plus)

Don’t Turn Out the Lights (Quiver Distribution)

Employee of the Month (Film Movement Plus)

Pachinko: Season 2, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

The Paragon (Doppleganger Releasing)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives (Hulu)

Wineville (Dark Star Pictures)

SEPT. 9

Hidden Within (Glass House Distribution-Amazon)

