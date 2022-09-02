The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Sept. 6, unless otherwise noted:

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2022, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG, action violence, rude humor

The lowdown: This animated feature follows 12-year-old Gru plotting to take over the world from the basement of his home in 1970s suburbia.

Gru is aided by his followers, the Minions, as they build their first lair, experiment with their first weapon and execute their first missions.

When Gru learns that the infamous supervillain group, the Vicious 6, has ousted its leader, Wild Knuckles, he tries to join their ranks. Instead, he inadvertently finds himself their mortal enemy.

He turns to his Minions, as well as Wild Knuckles, for guidance, discovering that even bad guys need help from their friends.

The film features the vocal talents of Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, RZA, Michelle Yeoh, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless and Alan Arkin.

The movie earned a 71 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos and 2.0 DVS, French 5.1 Dolby digital and Spanish 7.1 Dolby digital plus; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include two mini-movies, outtakes, extended scenes, a Minions martial arts featurette, a “Lair Flair: Make Your Own Minions Hideout” featurette, character profiles, a behind-the-scenes look at the animation process, a look at the 1970s through the eyes of the movie, a how to draw various characters lesson and a look at creating your own Minions fashions.



NCIS: Hawai’i: Season One (DVD)

Details: 2021-22, CBS Home Entertainment-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The first season spotlighting the newest addition to the NCIS franchise is a six-disc set featuring all 22 episodes as Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team of agents protect the Aloha State from threats to citizens, military personnel, national security and themselves.

Tennant, a divorced mother, faces the challenges of balancing being a woman leading a crack investigative team with the demands of family life.

Her team is comprised of field agents Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami and tech specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon).

The first season also features a crossover event with the parent “NCIS” series that includes guest star Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres, who has a history with Tennant.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a look at the crossover episode, extended and deleted scenes, an overview of the first season, a featurette on the show’s costume design and a look at the sets.



Rachel, Rachel (Blu-ray)

Details: 1968, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: R, sexual content, language

The lowdown: Paul Newman made his directorial debut with this sensitive drama starring his wife, Joanne Woodward as Rachel Cameron, a spinster schoolteacher in Connecticut.

Rachel’s life is small and safe. She lives with her widowed mother above the funeral home once owned by her father. Her best friend, Calla (Estelle Parsons), convinces Rachel to attend a church service with her, where Rachel has a religious experience that changes her outlook on life.

Also Rachel is awakened by the return to town of a childhood friend, Nick (James Olson), with whom she finally finds the passion that has been missing from her life.

Woodward and Newman won the New York Film Critics and Golden Globe awards. The film received four Academy Award nominations, including best picture.

This release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at the WAC store at Amazon or from other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra features exhibitor promo footage from the movie.



“Paravision Dreams: The Golden Age 3-D Films of Pine and Thomas” (Blu-ray)

Details: 1953-54, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: One of the gimmicks the movie industry used in the early and mid-1950s to combat the decline in attendance to television was new formats — Cinemascope and VistaVision, which offered movies in widescreen — and 3-D, which brought the viewing experience into an audience member’s lab.

This three-disc set features a trio of 3-D films — “Sangaree” (1953), “Those Redheads From Seattle” (1953) and “Jivaro” (1954).

The 3-D work on the movies is wonderful, especially with their sharp restorations by the 3-D Film Archive.

“Sangaree,” a post-Revolutionary War drama stars Fernando Lamas, Arlene Dahl, Patricia Medina, Tom Drake, Francis L. Sullivan and John Sutton.

“Those Redheads From Seattle” is a bouncy musical starring Rhonda Fleming, Gene Barry, Agnes Morehead, Teresa Brewer and Guy Mitchell. The story concerns our daughters who travel to Alaska during the Gold Rush to find their fortune. They arrive to find their father, who ran a newspaper, murdered. They take jobs at a saloon while also searching for his killer.

“Jivaro” stars Lamas and Fleming in a story set in Brazilian headhunter territory. Fleming is searching for her lost fiancé, and Lamas is the trading outpost owner who helps her.

The movie also stars Richard Denning, Brian Keith, Rita Moreno and Lon Chaney Jr.

All three movies, released by Paramount Pictures, were produced by William H. Pine and William C. Thomas, thus the title of the Blu-ray.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition 1.37:1 full-screen picture (“Sangaree”) and 1.66:1 widescreen picture (“Those Redheads From Seattle” and “Jivaro”); English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio and 3.0 DTS-HD (“Those Redheads From Seattle”).

Don’t miss: Extras include two commentary tracks by film historians Mike Ballew, Hillary Hess, Greg Kintz, Jack Theakston and Bob Furmanek; a Lux Radio Theatre adaptation of “Sangaree,” a 2006 interview with Fleming and before-and-after restoration demos.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

3:10 to Yuma: Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Kingdom of the Dinosaurs (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Paradise Highway (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Something in the Woods (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

This Land (DVD & digital) (Gravitas Ventures)

Tin Can (Blu-ray) (Dread)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff (Freestyle Digital Media)

Kaddish (Kino Lorber)

Maika: The Girl From Another Galaxy (Well Go USA Entertainment)

Our American Family (Giant Pictures)

Spitfire Over Berlin (Shout! Studios)

Tiny Cinema (Dread)

Untold: Volume 2: Race of the Century (Netflix)

We Are as Gods (Greenwich Entertainment)

Where the Crawdads Sing (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

SEPT. 7

Tell Me Lies: Episodes 1-3 (Hulu)

SEPT. 8

The Anthrax Attacks (Netflix)

Mike: Episodes 5 & 6 (Hulu)

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution)

Wedding Season (Hulu)

SEPT. 9

About Fate (American International Pictures)

Bad Sisters: Episode 5 (Apple TV+)

Central Park: Episodes 1-3 (Hulu)

The Class (Brainstorm Media)

End of the Road (www.netflix.com/EndoftheRoad) (Netflix)

Five Days at Memorial: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

Gutsy (Apple TV+)

Margaux (Paramount Pictures)

See: Season 3, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

SEPT. 12

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Episode 6 (Hulu)



