The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Sept. 7, unless otherwise noted:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Details: 2021, Warner Home Video

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: This is the “Justice League” movie Zack Snyder wanted to release. Snyder stepped away from the movie after the death of his daughter of Joss Whedon took over, writing and directing additional scenes, reshooting much of what Snyder already had filmed, which altered many aspects of Snyder’s original concept.

The results speak for themselves: the 2017 release of “Justice League” earned a disappointing 40 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, while Snyder’s version garnered a 71 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

In Snyder’s movie, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince’s Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching menace with the potential of destroying the world.

The team they assemble include Aquaman (Jason Monoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller). They also take a desperate gamble and recruit a much-needed ally to help in the coming battle.

They all join forces to fight Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid.

Even at 242 minutes — compared to Whedon’s pared-down 119-minute version — Snyder’s version is more textured and detailed.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.33:1 (4x3) full-screen picture; English and French Dolby Atmos-TrueHD, English descriptive audio and English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.33:1 (4x3) full-screen picture; English Dolby Atmos-True HD, English audio description and English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a featurette with Snyder reflecting on his trilogy of films in the DC Universe.



Theater of Blood (Blu-ray)

Details: 1973, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Vincent Price probably lived out of the dream of many actors in this comedy-horror movie about a disgruntled Shakespearean actor who, after failing to win a prestigious acting award, sets out to even the score with the critics who snubbed him.

Price’s Edward Lionheart, after an unsuccessful suicide attempt, decides to kill the aforementioned critics. Each killing is in a style derived from various Shakespeare plays, including “Julius Caesar,” “Othello,” “The Merchant of Venice,” “Troilus and Cressida” and “Cymberline.”

And while the killings are somewhat gruesome, the movie has a light air to it. That is mostly because of the supporting cast, which includes Diana Rigg as Lionheart’s adoring daughter, and — as the critics — Jack Hawkins, Robert Morley, Robert Coote, Ian Hendry, Harry Andrews, Coral Browne (Price’s real-life wife), Michael Hordern, Arthur Lowe and Dennis Price. Milo O’Shea is the Scotland Yard inspector handling the case.

Price considered this one of his best — and favorite — movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Two commentary tracks and a “Trailer From Hell” episode comprise the bonus materials.



Apocalypse ’45 (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This harrowing documentary on the final days of World War II prove the adage that “war is hell.”

The movie, honoring the 75th anniversary of the end of the war, uses archival footage, most in color from the National Archives, to tell its story.

The recollections of 24 men who served in the Pacific offer a human perspective on the cost of war to those who fought it and the civilians caught in the crossfire.

The film is brutal in its depiction of the fighting. This is not a glamorized and sanitized piece of propaganda from a Hollywood studio.

It is a tribute to the men who gave their all, fighting for what they believed was right to protect their homes and their families — no matter the cost.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16:9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include “Ford at Pearl,” with footage shot by Academy Award-winning director John Ford at Pearl Harbor in early 1942; a 20-minute documentary, “To the Shores of Iwo Jima”; and a 36-minute documentary, “The Last Bomb.”



The Tomb of Ligeia (Blu-ray)

Details: 1964, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: With a script by future Academy Award-winning screenwriter Robert Towne, this Roger Corrman-directed, adaptation of another Edgar Allan Poe story is one of the strongest in this series.

Vincent Price again stars, this time portraying the reclusive Verden Fell, who is distraught after the death of his wife, Ligeia.

Later, after meeting the beautiful Lady Rowena Trevanion (Elizabeth Shepherd), Fell remarries. He brings his bride to the dilapidated abbey he calls home.

But something is amiss, as the spirit of Ligeia seems to hover over the residence. Could it be the black cat that prowls around the abbey?

The movie marked the conclusion of Corman’s Poe cycle of movies.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Three commentary tracks, including one with Corman and another with Shepherd, plus a “Trailers From Hell” segment with director Joe Dante.



NCIS: The Eighteenth Season (DVD)

Release date: Aug. 17

Details: 2020-21, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A four-disc set that features all 16 episodes of this show’s slam-bang 18th season that starts with Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) return from his disappearance at the end of season 17 and continues as Gibbs and his team face threats — both foreign and domestic.

During the season, Gibbs is suspended and senior agent Tim McGee must lead the team, which also includes Eleanor Bishop (Emily Wickersham), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), forensic scientist Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) and former medical examiner Dr. “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum).

One cast member, Maria Bello’s special agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane, departed the series.

We also learned the Palmer’s wife died from COVID, which, while very sad, added a sense of reality to show how the disease touched characters in the series.

The season ended on a cliffhanger, with Gibbs in peril and his return in question.

So, stay tuned for season 19.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Among the bonus offerings are a look at the series’ 400th episode, which detailed Gibbs first day at NCIS; a commentary track on that episode; an overview of the season; a look at making the episodes during the pandemic; an interview with Bello, discussing her departure from the series; and a commentary track by Dietzen on the episode “Winter Chill.”



Elstree 1976 (Blu-ray)

Details: 2016, FilmRise-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: “Star Wars” fans will enjoy this documentary that looks at the lives of some of the supporting players and extras behind the masks and beneath the helmets in the original “Star Wars.”

During the summer of 1976, a large contingency of American and British actors, and what seems like an inexhaustible supply of extras, donned crazy costumes and headgear to populate what would become one of the most cherished film universes in movie history.

Understandably, at the time, few of these people realized what the film was, nor did they anticipate the global impact it would create for future generations.

Filmmaker Jon Spira has tracked down many of these people to look at the community they have formed to understand what it means to be simply a small part of such a universal and iconic sensation.

The film is an affectionate and amusing look at people who were part of a pop-culture phenomenon.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English audio; English SDH subtitles.



NCIS: New Orleans: The Final Season (DVD)

Release date: Aug. 31

Details: 2020-21, CBS DVD-Paramount Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The “NCIS” franchise bids adieu to the Big Easy with this five-disc set featuring the series’ last 16 episodes.

During the season Special Agent-in-Charge Dwayne “King” Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team keep New Orleans safe from domestic and international threats.

On the home front, Pride learns that he has a son, which complicates his pending marriage to U.S. attorney Rita Deveraux (Chelsea Field, Bakula’s real-life wife).

Pride and his fellow agents, along with coroner Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder), also must deal with the ramifications of the COVID epidemic on the city.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include cast members and behind-the-scenes personnel as they reflect about their experiences making the series and filming in New Orleans; a New Orleans-style jazz video featuring cast and crew members; and a joint interview with Bakula and Field.



A Life at Stake: Special Edition (Blu-ray)

Details: 1955, The Film Detective

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Angela Lansbury heads the cast in this film noir feature centering on an adulterous affair between the spoiled young wife and a struggling architect she invites to come in as her husband’s partner in a lucrative real estate deal.

However, when Edward (Keith Andes), the architect, becomes romantically involved with Doris (Lansbury), he discovers something deadly is going on.

A life is at stake, and it possibly could be his own. Edward becomes a bit paranoid when he is persuaded into taking out a life insurance policy.

The cast also includes veteran character actor Douglas Dumbrille as Doris’ much-older husband and Claudia Barrett as Doris’ sweeter, younger sister.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus components include a commentary track, a “Hollywood Hitch-hikers: Inside the Filmmakers,” documentary and color insert booklet with an essay about the movie.



Prince of the City (Blu-ray)

Release date: Aug. 24

Details: 1981, Warner Home Video

Rated: R, language, violence

The lowdown: Movies about police corruption in New York City was a ripe subject for director Sidney Lumet, who first tackled it in 1973’s “Serpico,” then circled back to it in this sprawling 1981 drama.

Treat Williams stars as Detective Danny Ciello who, as part of the NYPD’s Special Investigations Unit, is left mostly unsupervised because he and his partners, who include Jerry Orbach’s Gus, Kenny Marino’s Dom, Richard Foronjy’s Joe and Don Billett’s Bill, get great results.

But what their supervisors don’t know is that the squad’s behavior is corrupt, using bribes and larceny —including supplying drugs they have seized to informants — to get results.

Danny’s conscience gets the best of him and he decides to blow the whistle on corruption — as long as he does not have to rat out his partners.

However, things become very complex for Danny and he eventually gets in way over his head.

The movie, at 167 minutes, is morally dense. The movie, based on a book by Robert Daley with a screenplay by Jay Presson Allen and Lumet, features strong performances — especially by Williams and Orbach.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at the Warner Archive Amazon Store or other Internet sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A “Prince of the City: The Real Story” featurette is the main extra.



Shadow of the Thin Man (Blu-ray)

Release date: Aug. 17

Details: 1941, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Nick and Nora Charles are off to the races — horse races, of course — in this fourth installment of MGM’s popular “Thin Man” murder mysteries series.

In this outing, a jockey who threw a race in murdered in the locker room, setting Nick and Nora off on another martini-fueled investigation.

The supporting cast includes Dickie Hall as Nick Charles Jr., Barry Nelson, Donna Reed, Sam Levene, Alan Baxter, Henry O’Neill and, of course, Asta.

The movie was directed by Maj. W.S. Van Dyke II.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be ordered at the Warner Archive Amazon Store or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a cartoon and a vintage short.



The Soul of The Midnight Special (DVD)

Details: 1973-80, Time Life

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: If you are a fan of love songs and groovy dance music than this 10-disc set will get your heart beating and your toes tapping.

The features 130 live, uncut performances between 1973 and 1980 from “The Midnight Special.”

Included are such groups as Gladys Knight and the Pips, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Earth, Wind & Fire, Sly & the Family Stone, The Staple Singers, The O’Jays, Commodores and The Stylistics.

Also on display are such artists as Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, James Brown, Al Green, Isaac Hayes, Curtis Mayfield, Teddy Pendergrass, Lou Rawls, Bill Withers and Barry White.

You will recognize such hits as “Let’s Stay Together,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Dance to the Music,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” and “I Want to Take You Higher.

These shows were filmed with live musicians in front of a live audience, which adds energy to these performances.

Technical aspects: Full-screen picture; English audio.

Don’t miss: Extras include 18 interviews, a 40-page collector’s booklet with photos and stories about the stars and a 1974 Marvin Gaye concert from Atlanta Stadium.



In the Good Old Summertime (Blu-ray)

Release date: Aug. 17

Details: 1949, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Judy Garland and Van Johnson star in this musical loosely based on the romantic drama, “The Shop Around the Corner,” which starred James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan and was later remade with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as “You’ve Got Mail.”

No matter the title, the plot basically remains the same: a pair of squabbling coworkers don’t know that they are romantic pen pals.

In “The Good Old Summertime,” the story was set in a music shop in turn-of-the-century Chicago.

The film features a solid supporting cast, including S.Z. Sakall, Spring Byington and Buster Keaton, who also helped create some of the movie’s gags.

The movie is a made-on-demand release from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at the Warner Archive Amazon Store or other online retailers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental offerings include an introduction by Garland biographer John Fricke and two vintage “FitzPatrick Traveltalks” set in Chicago.



The Good Doctor: Season Four (DVD)

Release date: Aug. 31

Details: 2020-21, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Freddie Highmore’s performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has received much praise.

In this show’s fourth season, Murphy’s responsibilities increase as he is now a fourth-year resident and is put in charge of supervising a new set of residents who will test him as much as he tests them.

Meanwhile, Murphy’s team at St. Bonaventure Hospital, also must deal with the ramifications and pressures that the COVID-19 pandemic brings to the hospital.

This five-disc set features all 20 episodes of this popular medical drama.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include deleted scenes, a blooper reel and a farewell to Antonia Thomas.



Slaxx (DVD)

Details: 2020, RLJE Films-Shudder

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Here’s a concept: a possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company.

The killer jeans, shipped to the company’s flagship store, begins to wreak death and destruction on the staff, who are locked in overnight to set up a new collection.

The movie is fun and is akin to 2018’s horror-comedy, “In Fabric,” which also was a satiric look at consumerism and commercialism.

“Slaxx” is a goofy slasher movie that is silly and sharp as well as a criticism of corporate responsibility.

Like “In Fabric” — which garnered a 91 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes — “Slaxx” also wowed critics, who awarded it a 97 percent fresh rating at R.T.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus offerings include featurettes on the creation and making of the movie, a look at bringing the pants to life, producing the movie, calling in a death consultant, casting the movie and a behind-the-scenes photo gallery.



Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Aug. 31

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: R, bloody violence, language

The lowdown: This violent animated feature begins with Shao Kahn’s Outworld barbarians terrorizing Earthrealm.

Lord Raiden is determined to end all of this carnage forever.

The only option — a final Mortal Kombat tournament for the future of Earthrealm.

Raiden’s fighters include Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade and some new members of the team.

The movie is mostly nonstop fighting action, but with some suspenseful moments, mostly centering on the malevolent Shinnok who, deep in the Netherrealm, is hatching an unspeakable scheme that to threaten to destroy existence.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track, a behind-the-scenes featurette, a look at the voice talent and a gag reel.



Escape From Area 51 (Blu-ray + CD)

Details: 2021, Cleopatra Entertainment-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Conspiracy theorists raid the Area 51 military base, creating havoc that allows Sheera, an alien warrior to escape by using a portal gun.

The portal gun’s use sets off an energy signature that attracts her arch-rival, Sklarr, who she must now elude.

Sheera also must evade Jill, an Area 51 scientist searching for her.

Sheera, though, is seeking Kara, a fellow warrior, with whom she plans to leave for her home planet.

The movie runs about 80 minutes and is an uneven mixture of science fiction and comedy. The CD features music from such groups as Xynn, Guru Freakout, Hawkesteel, Die Klute and others. And if you have heard of any of these, you are one up on me.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; English audio.

Don’t miss: A cast interview and image slideshow comprise the extras.



Harry and Snowman (Blu-ray)

Details: 2015, FilmRise-MVD Visual Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This incredible but true documentary tells the story of Harry deLeyer, a Dutch immigrant who came to the United States after World War II.

DeLeyer developed a relationship with a broken-down Amish plow horse he rescued off a slaughterhouse truck bound for a glue factory. He paid $80 for the horse, naming him Snowman.

Within two years, deLeyer and Snowman went on to win the triple crown of show jumping, claiming victory over some of the nation’s best blue bloods.

The man and his horse earned fame and traveled around the world together. More importantly, it created a friendship between deLeyer and Snowman that lasted a lifetime.

At 86, deLeyer relates their Cinderella story for the camera and, even in 2015, deLeyer continues to train on the contemporary show jumping circuit.

This is a winning documentary that, among other aspects, shows the impact of a rescue animal on an individual who saw the qualities that others overlooked.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, widescreen picture; English audio.



The Return of Swamp Thing (DVD)

Details: 1989, Lightyear

Rated: PG-13, violence

The lowdown: This is one of those movies that is so bad that it’s good.

The sequel features the wonderful Louis Jourdan as Dr. Anton Arcane, who is obsessed with staving off the effects of aging.

Aided by Dr. Lana Zurrell (Sara Douglas), Arcane has combined genes from various swamp creatures as well as people to create an army of monsters called Un-Men.

Arcane’s stepdaughter, Abigail (Heather Locklear), comes to Florida after the death of her mother to confront her evil stepparent.

Arcane, though, only sees Abigail as another subject for his experiments. But before he can destroy her, she is rescued by Swamp Thing (Dick Durock).

The movie is undemanding, simplistic, laughable entertainment that cannot hold a candle to its predecessor.

Technical aspects: 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital.

Don’t miss: Extras include two commentary tracks, interviews with editor Leslie Rosenthal, composer Chuck Cirino and Lightyear Entertainment executive Arnie Holland.



Death Ring (Blu-ray)

Details: 1992, Code Red

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: The hook of this movie is the cast, which includes two sons and a brother of screen icons.

The movie, basically a contemporary reworking of “The Most Dangerous Game,” stars Mike Norris (son of Chuck), as former Special Forces agent Matt Collins.

Collins won a survivalist contest, becoming “the toughest man in the world.”

This makes him a perfect contestant for aberrant millionaire Danton Vachs (perennial villain Billy Drago) and his annual manhunt, which attracts the most vicious killers on the planet.

As the competition begins, Collins, “Skylord” Harris (Chad McQueen, son of Steve) and John Blackwell (Don Swayze, brother of Patrick), must kill those hunting them or be added to the fatal list of prey.

The film will appeal to action fans who enjoy carnage.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English audio.



All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding (1987-1997) (DVD)

Details: 2021, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This interesting documentary takes to the streets of Manhattan where two very active cultures — skateboarding and hip hop — converged.

The movie is a lively depiction of that era that created a style and language that would impact the nation’s culture and lay the foundation for modern street style.

The film examines race, society, fashion and street culture. The movie harkens back to a bygone era with affection.

Technical aspects: 2.39:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Crazy Nights (Blu-ray) (Full Moon Pictures)

The Gateway (Blu-ray & DVD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Great White (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films-Shudder)

Higher Ed (DVD) (Lighthouse)

House Monster (DVD & VOD) (Wild Eye Releasing)

Witches of Blackwood (DVD & digital) (New Era)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Black Magic Live: Stripped (Lightyear)

F9 (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

It Came From Below (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammed Ali (www.netflix.com/bloodbrothers) (Netflix, Sept. 9)

Catch the Bullet (Lionsgate Home Entertainment, Sept. 10)

Come From Away (Apple TV+, Sept. 10)

Dark Blood (FilmRise, Sept. 10)

We Need to Do Something (IFC Films, Sept. 10)



