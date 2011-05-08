Ivan Reitman has created some of the most beloved movies in American cinema and has always had a great talent for orchestrating terrific ensemble casts. I may have to cash in one of my precious man cards for actually admitting this, but “No Strings Attached” is actually surprisingly good.

“No Strings Attached” is the story of Emma (Natalie Portman) and Adam (Ashton Kutcher) and their unusual relationship. After finding out that his dad (Kevin Kline) is dating his ex-girlfriend, Adam drowns his sorrows in his best friend’s nightclub and wakes up in Emma’s apartment — naked. This is when Adam, emotionally distraught and Emma, emotionally distant, decide to make a sexual arrangement with only one rule: Don’t fall in love.

The acting is the highlight of the movie. I am not normally a fan of Kutcher and usually try to steer clear of any movie with his name on it, but he was the biggest surprise. He brings a lot of heart into his role. The cutest part — yes, I know I just lost another man card — is when Emma tells Adam that she doesn’t want flowers on their first date, as it's too sappy. Ingeniously, Adam brings a bouquet of carrots.

Kutcher does a great job of creating someone genuine and real. From the beginning, you can tell Adam is breaking the relationship's one and only rule from the start. Portman does a pretty great job herself in her portrayal of Emma. You can tell that her tough exterior is just a show to protect herself from getting hurt. Emma tries so hard not to fall in love with Adam but fails miserably. What girl wouldn’t fall for a guy who makes her and her roommates a period mix?

While Kutcher and Portman are entertaining in their roles, it is the supporting cast that raises the bar for the leads. Kline is hysterical whenever he is on the screen. Adam's dad is an out-of-work actor struggling with a midlife crisis. One of his best scenes is when the audience is first introduced to him, exercising poolside in a Speedo. He later taunts his son to hit him in the stomach to prove the strength of his core.

Jake M. Johnson and Ludacris play Adam’s best friends and they are quite the scene-stealers. Johnson has one of the best lines after Adam tells them that his dad is sleeping with his ex. He proclaims that the best thing about having two gay dads is that he never has to worry about one of them stealing one of his exes. I cleaned the line up a little, but it is by far one of his best.

“No Strings Attached” is, of course, not without its flaws. The pacing begins to slow down toward the middle. There is also an obligatory montage of Adam and Emma meeting up at different places to hook up. The first couple minutes of the montage was effective, but the next couple of minutes start to overstay their welcome. I also feel that Ben Lawson’s character is pointless to the story. He's only there to add a little tension between Emma and Adam, but never feels like his character is necessary.

If you’re a fan of a good chick flick, or Kutcher or Portman — I mean who isn’t? — then you’ll be pleased with “No Strings Attached.” It’s something nice to cuddle up and watch with the wife on a rainy night.

The special features are fun if you like the movie. There are some deleted scenes that are entertaining but left out for a reason. There are three documentaries: “Sex Friends: Getting Together,” “Inside the Sassy Halls of Secret High” and “Modern Love: The Do’s and Don’ts." All are entertaining but forgettable.

Film: 4 yaps

Features: 2.5 Yaps