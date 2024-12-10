The Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) is proud to announce nominees for its forthcoming 2024 awards — with winners to be revealed on Monday, Dec. 16.

The IFJA will determine a winner and runner-up in all categories with the exception of the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award. As a special award honoring a film, filmmaker, performer or industry professional with a strong Indiana connection, only the winner is announced. Nominees for this award are also not released.

Here our the nominees, listed alphabetically:



BEST FILM

Anora

The Brutalist

Challengers

Civil War

Conclave

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

His Three Daughters

I Saw the TV Glow

In a Violent Nature

Longlegs

Mars Express

Nickel Boys

Nosferatu (2024)

The People’s Joker

A Real Pain

Rebel Ridge

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked: Part 1



BEST ANIMATED FILM

Flow

Inside Out 2

Look Back

Mars Express

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Aattam

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

Evil Does Not Exist

Los Frikis

Look Back

Mars Express

The Seed of the Sacred Fig



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Daughters

Ennio

Girls State

No Other Land

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

The Sixth

The Speedway Murders

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story



BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum and Alex David, September 5

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Alex Garland, Civil War

Azazel Jacobs, His Three Daughters

Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge

Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow

Julio Torres, Problemista



BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin and John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing

Jay Cocks and James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys

Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two

Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington, The Piano Lesson



BEST DIRECTOR

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Robert Eggers, Nosferatu (2024)

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Alex Garland, Civil War

Luca Guadagnino, Challengers

RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys

Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge

Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man

Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow



BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Kirsten Dunst, Civil War

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: Part 1

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Demi Moore, The Substance

Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge

Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow



BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Nicolas Cage, Longlegs

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, Sing Sing

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Adam Pearson, A Different Man

Dennis Quaid, The Substance

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Bill Skarsgård, Nosferatu (2024)

Tilda Swinton, Problemista

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II



BEST VOCAL / MOTION-CAPTURE PERFORMANCE

Tom Hardy, Venom: The Last Dance

Maya Hawke, Inside Out 2

Lupita Nyong’o, The Wild Robot

Pedro Pascal, The Wild Robot

Amy Poehler, Inside Out 2

Sarah Snook, Memoir of a Snail

Owen Teague, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Robbie Williams, Better Man



BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING

Civil War

Conclave

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

His Three Daughters

Nickel Boys

Nosferatu (2024)

A Real Pain

Saturday Night

Sing Sing



BEST EDITING

Sean Baker, Anora

Marco Costa, Challengers

Jérôme Eltabet, Coralie Fargeat and Valentin Feron, The Substance

Nick Emerson, Conclave

Louise Ford, Nosferatu (2024)

Dávid Jancsó, The Brutalist

Nicholas Monsour, Nickel Boys

Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge

Terilyn A. Shropshire, Twisters

Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu (2024)

Lol Crawley, The Brutalist

Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two

Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys

Rob Hardy, Civil War

Benjamin Kračun, The Substance

Dan Mindel, Twisters

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Challengers

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Queer

Eric Yue, I Saw the TV Glow



BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Raffertie, The Substance

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Queer

Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow, Civil War

Alex Somers and Scott Alario, Nickel Boys

Umberto Smerilli, A Different Man

Benjamin Wallfisch, Twisters

BEST STUNT / MOVEMENT CHOREOGRAPHY

Bren Foster (action designer / fight choreographer) and Jaylan Foster, Jimmy Foster, Nick Harding, Jordan Petersen, Matthew Murgola and Mike Duncan (stunt team), Life After Fighting

Muhammad Irfan (stunt coordinator / fight choreographer), The Shadow Strays

Jeremy Marinas (fight coordinator and choreographer / second-unit director), The Beekeeper

Lee Morrison (supervising stunt coordinator), Roger Yuan (fight coordinator / stunt coordinator) and Tanya Lapointe (second-unit director), Dune: Part Two

Saifuddin Mubdy (stunt coordinator) and Brahim Chab (fight coordinator), Monkey Man

Tim Wong (Stunt Coordinator), Harlan Norris (Assistant Stunt Coordinator), Karl Van Moorsel (Sequence Coordinator), Michael Roughan (Stunt Rigging Coordinator), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Chris O’Hara (stunt coordinator and stunt designer), The Fall Guy

Christopher Scott (choreographer) and Jo McLaren (stunt coordinator), Wicked: Part 1

Ashley Wallen (dance choreographer), Nicholas Daines (stunt coordinator), Slavisa Ivanovic (stunt coordinator), Tim Wong (fight choreographer) and Spencer Susser (second-unit director), Better Man (2024)

Keith Woulard and Cory DeMeyers (stunt coordinators), Rebel Ridge



BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Mike Cheslik (visual effects) and Jerry Kurek (assistant effects artist), Hundreds of Beavers

Bryan Jones (visual effects supervisor), Pierre Procoudine-Gorsky (visual effects producer) and Jean Miel (special effects supervisor), The Substance

Paul Lambert (visual effects production supervisor), Gerd Nefzer (special effects supervisor), Rhys Salcombe (visual effects supervisor) and Stephen James (visual effects supervisor), Dune: Part Two

Damien Leone (writer / director), Phil Falcone (producer), Christien Tinsley (design and creation of prosthetics and makeup effects), Brian Van Dorn (Tinsley Studios production coordinator), Ryan Ward (on-set makeup effects department head), Heather Albert (on-set makeup effects artist), Josh Petrino (visual effects supervisor), Declan Boyle (lead visual effects artist), Lincoln Smith (senior visual effects artist), John Caglione, Jr. (Virgin Mary / demon sequence prosthetics supervisor), Jason Baker (Callosum Studios on-set effects supervisor) and Jason Milstein (post-production supervisor and visual effects artist), Terrifier 3

Luke Millar (visual effects supervisor) and Scott MacIntyre (special effects supervisor), Better Man (2024)

Kevin Smith (visual effects supervisor), Kevin Sherwood (visual effects producer), Bruce Bright (special effects supervisor) and Michael Meinardus (special effects supervisor), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Ben Snow (visual effects supervisor), Florian Witzel (Industrial Light & Magic visual effects supervisor), Charles Lai (ILM associate visual effects supervisor) and Scott Fisher (special effects supervisor), Twisters

David White (prosthetic and makeup effects design), Angela Barson (visual effects supervisor) and Pavel Sagner (special effects supervisor), Nosferatu (2024)

Erik Winquist and Stephen Unterfranz (VFX supervisors), Paul Story (senior animation supervisor) and Rodney Burke (special FX supervisor), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes



BREAKOUT OF THE YEAR

Joanna Arnow (director / writer / editor / performer), The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Mike Cheslik (director / co-writer / editor / visual effects), Hundreds of Beavers

Vera Drew (director / co-writer / editor / performer), The People’s Joker

Mikey Madison (performer), Anora

Chris Nash (director / writer), In a Violent Nature

Katy M. O’Brian (performer), Love Lies Bleeding

RaMell Ross (director / co-writer), Nickel Boys

Maisy Stella (performer), My Old Ass

Julio Torres (director / writer / performer), Problemista

Malcolm Washington (director / co-writer), The Piano Lesson



ORIGINAL VISION

Better Man (2024)

Emilia Pérez

Hundreds of Beavers

I Saw the TV Glow

In a Violent Nature

The People’s Joker

Problemista

Sasquatch Sunset

The Substance