Nominations Announced for the 2024 Indiana Film Journalists Association Awards
“The Substance” led the way with 11 nominations. “The Brutalist” and “Nickel Boys” earned eight apiece, followed by “Civil War, “Dune: Part Two” and “Nosferatu” with seven.
The Indiana Film Journalists Association (IFJA) is proud to announce nominees for its forthcoming 2024 awards — with winners to be revealed on Monday, Dec. 16.
The IFJA will determine a winner and runner-up in all categories with the exception of the Edward Johnson-Ott Hoosier Award. As a special award honoring a film, filmmaker, performer or industry professional with a strong Indiana connection, only the winner is announced. Nominees for this award are also not released.
Here our the nominees, listed alphabetically:
BEST FILM
Anora
The Brutalist
Challengers
Civil War
Conclave
A Different Man
Dune: Part Two
His Three Daughters
I Saw the TV Glow
In a Violent Nature
Longlegs
Mars Express
Nickel Boys
Nosferatu (2024)
The People’s Joker
A Real Pain
Rebel Ridge
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked: Part 1
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Flow
Inside Out 2
Look Back
Mars Express
Memoir of a Snail
The Wild Robot
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Aattam
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
Evil Does Not Exist
Los Frikis
Look Back
Mars Express
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Daughters
Ennio
Girls State
No Other Land
The Remarkable Life of Ibelin
The Sixth
The Speedway Murders
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum and Alex David, September 5
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Alex Garland, Civil War
Azazel Jacobs, His Three Daughters
Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge
Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man
Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow
Julio Torres, Problemista
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin and John “Divine G” Whitfield, Sing Sing
Jay Cocks and James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, Nickel Boys
Chris Sanders, The Wild Robot
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Denis Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, Dune: Part Two
Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington, The Piano Lesson
BEST DIRECTOR
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Robert Eggers, Nosferatu (2024)
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Alex Garland, Civil War
Luca Guadagnino, Challengers
RaMell Ross, Nickel Boys
Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge
Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man
Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Kirsten Dunst, Civil War
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: Part 1
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Demi Moore, The Substance
Aaron Pierre, Rebel Ridge
Justice Smith, I Saw the TV Glow
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Nicolas Cage, Longlegs
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin, Sing Sing
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Adam Pearson, A Different Man
Dennis Quaid, The Substance
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Bill Skarsgård, Nosferatu (2024)
Tilda Swinton, Problemista
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
BEST VOCAL / MOTION-CAPTURE PERFORMANCE
Tom Hardy, Venom: The Last Dance
Maya Hawke, Inside Out 2
Lupita Nyong’o, The Wild Robot
Pedro Pascal, The Wild Robot
Amy Poehler, Inside Out 2
Sarah Snook, Memoir of a Snail
Owen Teague, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Robbie Williams, Better Man
BEST ENSEMBLE ACTING
Civil War
Conclave
A Different Man
Dune: Part Two
His Three Daughters
Nickel Boys
Nosferatu (2024)
A Real Pain
Saturday Night
Sing Sing
BEST EDITING
Sean Baker, Anora
Marco Costa, Challengers
Jérôme Eltabet, Coralie Fargeat and Valentin Feron, The Substance
Nick Emerson, Conclave
Louise Ford, Nosferatu (2024)
Dávid Jancsó, The Brutalist
Nicholas Monsour, Nickel Boys
Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge
Terilyn A. Shropshire, Twisters
Joe Walker, Dune: Part Two
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu (2024)
Lol Crawley, The Brutalist
Greig Fraser, Dune: Part Two
Jomo Fray, Nickel Boys
Rob Hardy, Civil War
Benjamin Kračun, The Substance
Dan Mindel, Twisters
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Challengers
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Queer
Eric Yue, I Saw the TV Glow
BEST MUSICAL SCORE
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Raffertie, The Substance
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Queer
Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow, Civil War
Alex Somers and Scott Alario, Nickel Boys
Umberto Smerilli, A Different Man
Benjamin Wallfisch, Twisters
BEST STUNT / MOVEMENT CHOREOGRAPHY
Bren Foster (action designer / fight choreographer) and Jaylan Foster, Jimmy Foster, Nick Harding, Jordan Petersen, Matthew Murgola and Mike Duncan (stunt team), Life After Fighting
Muhammad Irfan (stunt coordinator / fight choreographer), The Shadow Strays
Jeremy Marinas (fight coordinator and choreographer / second-unit director), The Beekeeper
Lee Morrison (supervising stunt coordinator), Roger Yuan (fight coordinator / stunt coordinator) and Tanya Lapointe (second-unit director), Dune: Part Two
Saifuddin Mubdy (stunt coordinator) and Brahim Chab (fight coordinator), Monkey Man
Tim Wong (Stunt Coordinator), Harlan Norris (Assistant Stunt Coordinator), Karl Van Moorsel (Sequence Coordinator), Michael Roughan (Stunt Rigging Coordinator), Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
Chris O’Hara (stunt coordinator and stunt designer), The Fall Guy
Christopher Scott (choreographer) and Jo McLaren (stunt coordinator), Wicked: Part 1
Ashley Wallen (dance choreographer), Nicholas Daines (stunt coordinator), Slavisa Ivanovic (stunt coordinator), Tim Wong (fight choreographer) and Spencer Susser (second-unit director), Better Man (2024)
Keith Woulard and Cory DeMeyers (stunt coordinators), Rebel Ridge
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Mike Cheslik (visual effects) and Jerry Kurek (assistant effects artist), Hundreds of Beavers
Bryan Jones (visual effects supervisor), Pierre Procoudine-Gorsky (visual effects producer) and Jean Miel (special effects supervisor), The Substance
Paul Lambert (visual effects production supervisor), Gerd Nefzer (special effects supervisor), Rhys Salcombe (visual effects supervisor) and Stephen James (visual effects supervisor), Dune: Part Two
Damien Leone (writer / director), Phil Falcone (producer), Christien Tinsley (design and creation of prosthetics and makeup effects), Brian Van Dorn (Tinsley Studios production coordinator), Ryan Ward (on-set makeup effects department head), Heather Albert (on-set makeup effects artist), Josh Petrino (visual effects supervisor), Declan Boyle (lead visual effects artist), Lincoln Smith (senior visual effects artist), John Caglione, Jr. (Virgin Mary / demon sequence prosthetics supervisor), Jason Baker (Callosum Studios on-set effects supervisor) and Jason Milstein (post-production supervisor and visual effects artist), Terrifier 3
Luke Millar (visual effects supervisor) and Scott MacIntyre (special effects supervisor), Better Man (2024)
Kevin Smith (visual effects supervisor), Kevin Sherwood (visual effects producer), Bruce Bright (special effects supervisor) and Michael Meinardus (special effects supervisor), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Ben Snow (visual effects supervisor), Florian Witzel (Industrial Light & Magic visual effects supervisor), Charles Lai (ILM associate visual effects supervisor) and Scott Fisher (special effects supervisor), Twisters
David White (prosthetic and makeup effects design), Angela Barson (visual effects supervisor) and Pavel Sagner (special effects supervisor), Nosferatu (2024)
Erik Winquist and Stephen Unterfranz (VFX supervisors), Paul Story (senior animation supervisor) and Rodney Burke (special FX supervisor), Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
BREAKOUT OF THE YEAR
Joanna Arnow (director / writer / editor / performer), The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Mike Cheslik (director / co-writer / editor / visual effects), Hundreds of Beavers
Vera Drew (director / co-writer / editor / performer), The People’s Joker
Mikey Madison (performer), Anora
Chris Nash (director / writer), In a Violent Nature
Katy M. O’Brian (performer), Love Lies Bleeding
RaMell Ross (director / co-writer), Nickel Boys
Maisy Stella (performer), My Old Ass
Julio Torres (director / writer / performer), Problemista
Malcolm Washington (director / co-writer), The Piano Lesson
ORIGINAL VISION
Better Man (2024)
Emilia Pérez
Hundreds of Beavers
I Saw the TV Glow
In a Violent Nature
The People’s Joker
Problemista
Sasquatch Sunset
The Substance