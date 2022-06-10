I’m enjoying how "Obi-Wan Kenobi" continues to slowly build each week focusing more on the story than the action. In this installment, we get a few nods to the original film, more live-action characters from The Clone Wars series and some excellent acting from the series' two leads.

Part IV of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" features the title character slowly returning to his legendary form. After waking in a bacta tank on Jabiim recovering from his wounds at the hand of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), he discovers Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) has been taken by Reva (Moses Ingram) and is now being kept deep inside the Inquisitor stronghold, Fortress Inquisitorius. The rebels are hesitant to help the Jedi for fear of compromising their network, so it's up to Obi-Wan and Tala (Indira Varma) to get inside one of the most feared places in the galaxy and rescue her.

Using her compromised Imperial Officer cover, Tala infiltrates the facility to help Kenobi navigate his way to find the young princess. While making his way through the mazework of corridors, Kenobi stumbles upon what the Inquisitors are hiding in the bowels of the facility – a tomb of Force-sensitive people, including Master Tera Sinube.

While Kenobi is searching for her, Leia is interrogated by Reva. The latter continuously tries and fails to convince the young princess to reveal the rebels' location and other safe houses. This results in one of my favorite Leia moments when Reva attempts to read her mind through the Force and Leia calmly asks her if they're having a staring contest. It’s a great moment.

Obi-Wan has Tala create a distraction after sensing Leia in the force. At the same time, she's taken to an interrogation chamber by Reva, resulting in one of the best lightsaber moments of the series thus far. It's quick but very satisfying.

With Leia in hand, the trio must find a way out of the stronghold and back to safety. This is where things get a little sketchy for me. Overall, the episode was great with subtle nods to the original film and showing us Master Sinube, but their escape was a little laughable at times, but I still enjoyed it.

First, Obi-Wan holds back a wall of water before using it as a weapon against some Stormtroopers. The Jedi must escape the surging water and makes it to another corridor as Tala shuts the door without a drop of water making it through or getting on him. Then, he tries to smuggle Leia out by hiding her under his coat. No, I'm not joking. Then we have some lousy CGI T-47 ships fly into the fortress, blasting the enemy away and flying so far into the hanger it's hard to believe they were able to get turned around in time.

Once again, it's Vivien Lyra Blair who steals the show. Her ability to blend power and venerability perfectly encompasses the character Carrie Fisher created. Her moments with McGregor only add additional layers to two complex characters fans thought they already knew. Seeing this young actress showcase her talents in the Star Wars universe is a pleasure.

This episode was also the first time I found Ingram's Reva as menacing a figure as she should be. It's still not a great performance, but I'm more optimistic about what's in store. Ingram's power comes in her quiet moments and proves she can give fans a character to fear.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" Part IV is a fun episode that features a wonderful performance from Vivien Lyra Blair and brings us one step closer to an inevitable showdown that will further define the relationship between Kenobi and Vader.

