Odd Trilogies' 2021 End-of-Year Special
Logan & Andy break down their Top 10s (and more) of 2021!
On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr reflect on the past year in movies.
Episode: Logan & Andy’s Top 10 of 2021
(published January 1st, 2021)
Description:
HAPPY NEW YEAR! In honor of it, the boys go through their favorite films of 2021. We know what you’re begging to find out: IS SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY ON EITHER OF THEIR LISTS!?!? No. But, there's still a lot of great picks to discuss! Find out Logan’s & Andy's favorites of the year with this celebratory new episode of Odd Trilogies!
