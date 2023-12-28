In their latest episode, Yappers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr bring the Christmas spirit to their podcast with an exploration of the sequels to A Christmas Story.

No, you didn't shoot your eye out! You read that title correctly! Logan and Andy celebrate Christmas with the Parker family as they tackle A CHRISTMAS STORY SEQUEL TRILOGY. From summer "adventures" to planning the perfect family Christmas, the duo discuss 1994's My Summer Story (also known as It Runs in the Family), 2012's A Christmas Story 2, and 2022's A Christmas Story Christmas. Are any of the sequels worth the watch? How does each film develop Ralphie and his family? Also, what happened to The Old Man?!?!? Find out as the boys close out the year on this festive new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

