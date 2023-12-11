In their latest episode, Yappers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr take to their podcast to discuss Hideaki Anno’s trilogy of adaptations of iconic Japanese media properties.

Episode Description:

What has three Japanese icons, explosions, wild bug costumes, and giant monsters? HIDEAKI ANNO'S SHIN TRILOGY, of course! Logan and Andy head to Japan to discuss 2016's Shin Godzilla, 2022's Shin Ultraman, and 2023's Shin Kamen Rider. Which film is their favorite? How does each film capture its iconic character? Also, what exactly does the word "kamen" mean? Find out on this bombastic new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

