In a recent episode, Yappers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr took to their podcast to discuss the Bionicle trilogy, a series of home video features produced as tie-ins to the popular Lego toy line of the 2000s.

Episode Description:

TA-KUUU-A! In honor of Andy's birthday, Logan and special guest ADAM LECLERC follow Andy to Mata Nui as they uncover the legend of THE BIONICLE TRILOGY. With the power of the mighty Toa supporting them, the trio discuss 2003's Bionicle: Mask of Light, 2004's Bionicle 2: Legends of Metru Nui, and 2005's Bionicle 3: Web of Shadows. Why the Bionicle films? How dense is the lore? Will Logan remember any of the characters’ names? Also, what's a Bionicle?!?! Find out in this legendary new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

