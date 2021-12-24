This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting The Film Yap by clicking the button below to get a year-long subscription for only $21—that’s just $1.75 a month! Doing so would grant you access to every bit of content we publish!

Get 30% off forever

On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr discover a cult classic proto-slasher, and its two remakes.

Episode 37: The Black Christmas Trilogy

(published December 18, 2021)

Description:

MERRY CHRISTMAS! To celebrate the holiday season, Logan and Andy grab some hot cocoa and dive into the the legacy of a cult Christmas classic. It's the BLACK CHRISTMAS TRILOGY! The boys dodge killer icicles, drunk den mothers, and an obviously evil Cary Elwes to discuss 1974's Black Christmas as well as its 2006 and 2019 remakes. Which ones stand the test of time? Does a lot change between each version? Does Tim Allen's Santa make a guest appearance in any of them? Find out in this festive and gruesome episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Click here to listen on the Odd Trilogies website.

OR listen on Spotify, Castos, Overcast, and Apple & Google Podcasts!

Odd Trilogies on Facebook

Odd Trilogies on Instagram

Odd Trilogies on Twitter