Episode 62: The Coen-McDormand Sampler

(published April 29, 2023)

Description:

After an unexpected hiatus, Logan and Andy are BACK! This time, they're leaving boxing behind to discuss a trio of films that highlight the brilliant trifecta that is Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, and Frances McDormand. It's what Andy calls “THE COEN-MCDORMAND SAMPLER!” From directorial debuts to espionage satire, the boys discuss 1984's Blood Simple, 1996's Fargo, and 2008's Burn After Reading. With the focus being on Frances McDormand's career as a Coen mainstay, how does each of her performances fare? Are there thematic similarities in each film? How do the Coens evolve with McDormand through the years? Find out in this thrilling new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

