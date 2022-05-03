On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr find themselves on the dim streets of the city’s underbelly, confronted by a tortured, violent, and vengeful soul: Darkman!

Episode 45: The Darkman Trilogy

(published April 30, 2022)

Description:

After tackling the Necronomicon, take on their next trilogy in our ongoing "Spring of Raimi" series: THE DARKMAN TRILOGY. Listen as Logan & Andy discuss the film that brought Raimi into the new decade, 1990's Darkman — as well as its direct-to-video sequels, 1995's Darkman II: The Return of Durant and 1996's Darkman III: Die Darkman Die, which came and went as fast as you can say "Take the f*cking elephant!"

How does the original hold up? Can you see inklings of Spider-Man in Raimi's first crack at a "superhero" film? Does the third film make good on its title?!?! Find out on the latest, darkest episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

