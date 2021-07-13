This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting the Film Yap by clicking the button below to get a year-long subscription for only $21—that’s just $1.75 a month! Doing so would grant you access to every bit of content we publish!

Yappers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr have spent the last two episodes of their podcast Odd Trilogies talking about America’s favorite half-shelled reptiles: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Read on below for more details about each episode.

Episode 27: The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy

(published July 3rd, 2021)

Logan and Andy celebrate the red, white, and GREEN by snagging a pizza slice, heading into the sewers of 1990’s New York, and watching the nostalgic original TMNT trilogy in this radical episode!

Listen on the Odd Trilogies website.

OR listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Google Podcasts!

Episode 28: TMNT in the 21st Century

(published July 10th, 2021)

Join Logan and Andy as they face 2007’s TMNT, 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. It’s the TMNT IN THE 21ST CENTURY, baby! What does ‘07’s TMNT bring to the table that the Michael Bay-produced films don’t? Have they all aged well? Why does Raphael in the thumbnail look like THAT!?! Find out from the duo as they head back to those familiar sewers to see what the modern era of Turtle-Mania looks like.

Listen on the Odd Trilogies website.

OR listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Google Podcasts!