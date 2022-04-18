This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting The Film Yap by clicking the button below.

Get 30% off forever

On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr dig up the horror-comedy classics by Sam Raimi.

Episode 44: The Evil Dead Trilogy

(published April 16, 2022)

Description:

That's right, folks! Raimi is in BLOOM! In light of Sam Raimi returning to the director's chair for the first time in nearly a decade with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May, Logan & Andy decided to honor the occasion by tackling a few trilogies in the man's career, in a three-episode series we’re calling “A Spring of Raimi.” First up is the one that started it all: THE EVIL DEAD TRILOGY! Listen in as the duo take on the Necronomicon while discussing 1981's The Evil Dead, 1987's Evil Dead 2, and 1993's Army of Darkness. Do the films hold up? How much of Raimi's style is there from the beginning? Are Ash's one-liners still cool?!?! Find out on the latest episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Click here to listen on the Odd Trilogies website.

OR listen on Spotify, Castos, Overcast, and Apple & Google Podcasts!

Odd Trilogies on Facebook

Odd Trilogies on Instagram

Odd Trilogies on Twitter