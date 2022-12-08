This fall has seen a lot of ground covered by Yappers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr on their podcast, Odd Trilogies, including high fantasy with The Hobbit trilogy, iconic horror with the Blair Witch and Halloween trilogies, and some stunning animation from Cartoon Saloon and Henry Selick! Jump in and catch up on this eclectic curation of cinematic triplets.

Episode 52: The Hobbit Trilogy

(published Sep 3, 2022)

Description:

Logan and Andy head to the Misty Mountains to tackle the infamous beast known as THE HOBBIT TRILOGY. They're not alone though! With help from their special guest Adam LeClerc, the trio discuss Peter Jackson's rocky return to the world of Middle Earth. What happens when a duology is forced to become a trilogy? Which dwarf is the "hot one" again?!? Find out in this fantastical new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

DISCLAIMER: There are some technical issues with the audio due to new equipment.

Episode 53: The Clerks Trilogy

(published Sep 17, 2022)

Description:

Logan and Andy come in on their days off to discuss Kevin Smith's THE CLERKS TRILOGY. As they cope with boredom at the Quick Stop, the boys talk about 1994's Clerks, 2006's Clerks II, and 2022's Clerks III.

How does the Gen X classic hold up, nearly thirty years later? What's the View Askewniverse? Is this trilogy even supposed to be here today?? Find out in this rad new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Episode 54: The Blair Witch Trilogy

(published Oct 1, 2022)

Description:

DID YOU HEAR THAT?!? Logan and Andy start off the Halloween season right in the Black Hills Forest to face THE BLAIR WITCH TRILOGY! Armed with cameras (and no map), the boys tackle 1999's The Blair Witch Project, 2000's Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, and 2016's Blair Witch.

How do you follow up such a smash hit? Are all the sequels in the found footage style? Is Josh alright?!?! Find out in this spooky new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Episode 55: David Gordon Green’s Halloween Trilogy

(published Oct 29, 2022)

Description:

WE'RE BACK! HAPPY HALLOWEEN! To finish off spooky season, Logan and Andy head to Haddonfield to tackle DAVID GORDON GREEN'S HALLOWEEN TRILOGY! With the aide of Laurie Strode (and her booby-trapped house), the boys confront 2018's Halloween, 2021's Halloween Kills, and 2022's Halloween Ends.

How does these tie into the 1978 classic? Will Halloween truly End? Also, that guy got peanut butter WHERE?!?! Find out in this terrifying new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Episode 56: The Rise of Selick

(published Nov 12, 2022)

Description:

Logan and Andy scour Halloween Town, a giant peach, and the Pink Palace Apartments to discuss the true magic behind the animated beginnings of influential director Henry Selick. It's THE RISE OF SELICK! While dodging scary creatures and evil aunts, the boys cover 1993's The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1996's James and the Giant Peach, and 2009's Coraline.

How did Selick end up becoming a stop-motion juggernaut? Do all his films hold up? Is that a Richard Dreyfuss centipede with a New York accent?!?! Find out in this delightful new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Episode 57: Cartoon Saloon’s Irish Folklore Trilogy

(published Nov 26, 2022)

Description:

Logan and Andy head to The Emerald Isle to dive into CARTOON SALOON'S IRISH FOLKLORE TRILOGY! From Henry Selick's stop-motion films to this more modern twist on traditional 2D animation, the duo discuss three well-regarded, sometimes-overlooked films from the Kilkenny-based studio: 2009's The Secret of Kells, 2014's Song of the Sea, and 2020's Wolfwalkers.

How does the studio evolve between each film? What Irish folklore do they get into? Are these films technically “Irish anime?” Find out on this magical new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

That about wraps up the fall episodes! The boys have a new episode set to release Saturday, December 10: 2022’s ODD PINOCCHIO TRILOGY. Yes, believe it or not, there have been THREE Pinocchio adaptations released this year! One by a Russian animation studio (featuring a dubious dub by Pauly Shore and John Heder), one from the House of Mouse itself, and one from master of the macabre Guillermo Del Toro!

Beyond that, Odd Trilogies plans to finish off the year with their Best of 2022 Special on 12/31! Follow them on their socials at the links below and subscribe here on the Yap to stay up-to-date with what they’re up to!

