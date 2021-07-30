This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting The Film Yap by clicking the button below to get a year-long subscription for only $21—that’s just $1.75 a month! Doing so would grant you access to every bit of content we publish!

On last week’s episode of their podcast, Logan Sowash and Andy Carr ventured through the new Netflix trilogy, Fear Street, which was released weekly over the course of July. The series has made waves with audiences for its commitment to classic horror staples while also appealing to younger audiences with its messaging.

Episode 29: The Fear Street Trilogy

(published July 24th, 2021)

Description:

Lock your doors, close the blinds, check the closet, dim the lights—you're on FEAR STREET! The latest and greatest horror sensation of the year has come to our show! Join us as we explore the haunting mystery that enshrouds the humble town of Shadyside, and uncover the dark secrets that lurk around every corner in this new Netflix trilogy. We had a blast watching and talking about these! Enjoy some summertime spookiness with us!

