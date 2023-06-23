Yappers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr take to their podcast to discuss all three of director Frank Darabont’s feature adaptations of legendary author Stephen King’s work.

From prison life to unspeakable horrors, Logan and Andy tackle plenty as they discuss Frank Darabont’s Stephen King trilogy! While taking a dive into the writer-director's career, the boys look at three of the best Stephen King film adaptations of all time: 1994's The Shawshank Redemption, 1999's The Green Mile, and 2007's The Mist. How does Darabont translate King to the screen so well? Which one is the boys' favorite? Also, The Green Mile is HOW LONG?!?! Find out in this shiny new episode of Odd Trilogies!

