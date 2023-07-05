Timed to the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Yappers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr spend their latest episode discussing Steven Spielberg’s three sequels to his beloved classic, Raiders of the Lost Ark.

DEATH CULTS! HOLY GRAILS! INDESTRUCTIBLE FRIDGES! In honor of Dial of Destiny, Logan and Andy travel across the globe to tackle director Steven Spielberg's initial run of Indiana Jones sequels. They're calling this episode INDIANA JONES AND THE SEQUELS OF SPIELBERG. After creating the masterpiece that is 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, where do you go from there? With whips at their side, the boys discuss 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Will any new revelations be uncovered? Do the boys prefer different sequels? Find out in this adventurous new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

