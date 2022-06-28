On their latest two podcast episodes, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr dig up dinosaurs to talk about the iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park, as well as its sequels’ attempts to rekindle the magic.

Episode 48: The Jurassic Park Trilogy

(published June 11, 2022)

Description:

IT'S TIME FOR JURASSIC JUNE! To kick off this prehistoric month, Logan and Andy take a trip to Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna to discuss THE JURASSIC PARK TRILOGY. The boys dodge dinos (and prey they say the magic word) as they discuss 1993's Jurassic Park, 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and 2001's Jurassic Park 3. How do the dinosaurs look decades later? What are the best and worst parts of the sequels? Did that raptor say ALAN?!?! Find out in this dino-filled episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Episode 49: The Jurassic World Trilogy

(published June 25, 2022)

Description:

To finish off "Jurassic June," Logan and Andy return to Isla Nublar for the JURASSIC WORLD TRILOGY! In honor of the finale's release, the duo ride their motorcycles with their buddy Blue as they tackle 2015's Jurassic World, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and 2022's Jurassic World: Dominion. What does this trilogy bring to the table? How do the new leads fare compared to the originals? Is that an erupting volcano?!?! Find out in this roaring new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

