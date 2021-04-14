On the latest episode of their podcast, Film Yap contributors Logan Sowash and Andy Carr cover the gigantic oddity that is Legendary Pictures’ GODZILLA trilogy. In honor of the recent HBO Max release, the boys tackle 2014's Godzilla, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. How have the previous films aged? How does the tone of the franchise shift between each entry? And why is Godzilla so THICK?!? Follow the duo as they try to answer these questions and more in a monstrous new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

