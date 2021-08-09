This article is part of our free public offerings. Please consider supporting The Film Yap by clicking the button below to get a year-long subscription for only $21—that’s just $1.75 a month! Doing so would grant you access to every bit of content we publish!

On their latest podcast episode, Film Yap writers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr explored WB’s silver-screen attempts at keeping the Looney Tunes in the public consciousness.

Episode 30: The Looney Tunes Movie Trilogy

(published July 31st, 2021)

Description:

Logan and Andy welcome the JAM as they cover the three films the Looney Tunes have gotten in the last three decades: 1996's Space Jam, 2003's Looney Tunes: Back in Action, and 2021's Space Jam: A New Legacy. How does each film present the Looney Tunes? Which one is the funniest? Also, does LeBron James even know how to dab? Discover the answers in the looniest episode of Odd Trilogies yet!

