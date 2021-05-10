On the latest two episodes of their podcast, Film Yap contributors Logan Sowash and Andy Carr cover the three-decades-spanning trilogy of Mortal Kombat adaptations. The iconic video game franchise spawned two films in the 90s to mixed reception, which is discussed in Part 1. Then, in March 2021, HBO Max produced a reboot film, talked about in Part 2.

Listen in as Andy and Logan talk about the abundance of shlock and awe in these violent fantasy showdowns, and how the reboot compares to the originals!

OR Listen on the Odd Trilogies website below:

Part 1 - Mortal Kombat '95 & Mortal Kombat: Annihilation

Part 2 - Mortal Kombat '21

OR listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Google Podcasts!