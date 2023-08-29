In their latest episode, Yappers Logan Sowash and Andy Carr take to their podcast to discuss Park Chan-wook’s thematically-tied “Vengeance trilogy,” a series of meditations on violence, revenge, and the soul-rot that comes with them.

Mystery. Pain. VENGEANCE. Logan and Andy head to South Korea to cover Park Chan-wook’s Vengeance Trilogy. The boys look at the critically acclaimed director's trio of films that tackle the idea of vengeance in vastly different ways. With hammers at the ready, the duo take on 2002's Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, 2003's Oldboy, and 2005's Lady Vengeance. How does Park Chan-wook evolve as a director and explore the concept of vengeance in a different way with each new tale? Also, is that a real octopus?!?! Find out in this vindictive new episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

