Odd Trilogies’ 2-Year Anniversary Special!

(published August 20th, 2022)

Episode Description:

51 Episodes. Over 140 Films Covered.

We've hit our terrible twos! Logan and Andy take on YOUR questions and discuss a myriad of topics about the show and their love of movies. From their trilogy selection process, to trilogies that might be TOO ODD even for them (*gasp!*), everything gets broken down in this revealing tell-all! The boys also do some reminiscing on their favorite moments from the journey so far AND hint at what is to come for the podcast in the future! All that and more in this momentous episode of ODD TRILOGIES!

Year 3, here we come!

Click here to listen on the Odd Trilogies website.

OR listen on Spotify, Castos, Overcast, and Apple & Google Podcasts!

Odd Trilogies on Facebook

Odd Trilogies on Instagram